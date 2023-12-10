🔊 Listen to this

Finn Ruderman’s buzzer-beater delivered a victory for the Wyoming Seminary boys basketball team, edging Elk Lake 47-45 on Saturday.

Both of Ruderman’s baskets in the game came in the fourth quarter to help the Blue Knights rally from a 38-33 deficit after three.

Brian Leahy scored 15 to lead Seminary, followed by 10 from Jack Novelli.

Dallas 66, Freedom 59

Michael Cumbo hit five three-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points to lift Dallas to a non-conference win in Bethlehem.

Nick Williams was right behind with 21 points and Zach Paczewski scored 13 for the Mountaineers.

Dallas hit nine threes as a team as the Mounts rallied from a 37-32 deficit at halftime, holding the Patriots to 10 points in the third and fourth quarters each.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Seminary 52, Mountain View 49

The Blue Knights shook off an eight-point deficit at halftime and rallied to force overtime before pulling out the non-conference win.

Clare Griffin (12 points), Ella Stambaugh (11), Lexy Lichtenstein (10), Ellie Kersey (9) and Ellie Parra (8) led Seminary. Griffin, Stambaugh and Kersey each scored two points in the extra frame.

Wyoming Valley West 48, Wyoming Area 20

Mackenzie Perluke scored her game-high 20 points in the first three quarters to power the Spartans. Thalia Irizarry added eight points in the win.

Maggie Hallman topped the Warriors with eight points.

Nanticoke Area 62, Tunkhannock 26

Claire Aufiero led all players with 22 points and Kate Reed added 15 to lift the Trojanettes to the road win. Nevaeh Baran scored nine.

Laurianna Alston finished with 11 points for the Tigers.

SWIMMING

Bulldogs’ Frey takes first

Madelyn Frey took first place in the 100 fly to lead Berwick at the Blue Jay First Chance Invitational.

Frey narrowly missed a second win on the day, taking second in the 100 breast.

The Bulldogs finished sixth in the team standings with 187 points.

COLLEGES

INDOOR TRACK

Susquehanna Invitational

Misericordia and King’s competed at the Susquehanna Early Season Invitational and Multi.

The Cougars’ Casey Allen won the women’s high jump and took second in the 400-meter dash. Katie Jones and Rachel Ulrich finished second and third, respectively, in the 3,000.

Katey Shoemaker broke a program record in the weight room for the Monarchs women’s program. Shoemaker took third place at the event with her new indoor record of 14.53 meters.

Leading the team success was Brandy Varner, who won the shot put with a new indoor personal best mark of 11.94 meters.

Madison Armitage tied a King’s indoor record in the high jump, finishing sixth at 1.52 meters.

On the men’s side, Travis Lane took second overall in the heptathlon for King’s.

Misericordia’s Stephen Rowley was second in the 3000. Stephen Gihr set a Cougars record in the weight throw.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Seminary 47, Elk Lake 45

WYOMING SEMINARY (47) — Novelli 5 0-0 10, Michaels 4 0-0 8, Davis 0 0-0 0, Leahy 5 3-4 14, Aiello 2 0-0 4, Kraus 3 0-0 6, Ruderman 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 3-4 47.

ELK LAKE (45) — Miller 2 3-4 7, Gesford 2 0-0 4, Ayotte 4 5-8 13, Gesford 3 0-0 8, Heitsman 6 0-0 13. Totals 17 8-12 45.

Wyo. Seminary`10`15`8`14 — 47

Elk Lake`7`13`18`7 — 45

Three-point goals — WS 2 (Leahy 2); EL 3 (Gesford 2, Heitsman)

Dallas 66, Freedom 59

DALLAS (66) — Nocito 1 1-2 4, Karosa 1 1-1 3, Paczewski 4 2-2 13, Cumbo 6 4-4 25, Williams 9 3-5 21, P.Flanagan 0 0-0 0, Mizzer 0 0-0 0, Dale 0 0-0 0, Farrell 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 11-14 66.

Dallas`22`10`12`22 — 66

Freedom`22`17`10`10 — 59

Three-point goals — DAL 9 (Cumbo 5, Williams 3, Nocito)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Seminary 52, Mountain View 49

MOUNTAIN VIEW (49) — Sanders 3 3-3 10, R. Kilmer 0 0-0 0, Turner 2 0-0 4, Getz 3 1-2 9, A. Kilmer 10 5-9 26, Harvey 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 101-4 49.

WYOMING SEMINARY (52) — Lichtenstein 4 2-4 10, Griffin 5 2-4 10, Stambaugh 3 4-6 11, Parra 4 0-0 8, Smeraldi 1 0-0 2, Kersey 3 2-2 9. Totals 20 10-16 52.

Mountain View`16`11`12`7`3 — 49

Wyo. Seminary`12`7`13`14`6 — 52

Three-point goals — MV 3 (Getz 2, Sanders); WS 2 (Stambaugh, Kersey)

Wyoming Valley West 48, Wyoming Area 20

WYOMING AREA (20) — Slusser 1 0-0 3, Gaylord 1 0-0 3, Bonita 0 0-0 0, Sterba 2 0-0 5, M.Gacek 0 0-0 0, Hallman 3 0-0 8, Kearns 0 0-0 0, Day 0 0-2 0, Sadowski 0 1-2 1, Gilligan 0 0-0 0, A.Gacek 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 1-4 20.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (48) — Marsola 1 0-0 3, Perluke 7 5-8 20, Irizarry 4 0-0 8, Richet 2 1-2 5, Rinehimer 3 0-0 6, Laudenslager 0 0-0 0, Novitski 1 0-0 2, Porchea 0 0-0 0, Littman 0 0-0 0, Bevan 0 0-0 0, McLaughlin 2 0-0 4, Edwards 0 0-0 0, Colleran 0 0-0 0, Yancey 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-10 48.

Wyoming Area`8`0`0`12 — 20

Wyo. Valley West`21`16`9`2 — 48

Three-point goals — WA 5 (Hallman 2, Slusser, Gaylord, Sterba); WVW 2 (Marsola, Perluke)

Nanticoke Area 62, Tunkhannock 26

NANTICOKE AREA (62) — Majiros 1 1-2 3, Reed 7 1-2 15, Aufiero 7 5-5 22, Donahue 2 1-3 6, Baran 3 3-6 9, S. Cromer 1 0-0 2, Ceruti 0 0-0 0, C. Johnson 0 0-0 0, O. Cromer 0 0-0 0, J. Johnson 2 1-2 5, Verazin 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 12-20 62.

TUNKHANNOCK (26) — Staff 0 1-2 1, Faux 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 0-0 2, Gregory 1 0-0 2, Alston 4 3-6 11, Bevan 0 0-2 0, Zaleppa 0 0-0 0, Alguire 3 2-4 8, Sobeck 0 0-0 0, King 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-14 26.

Nanticoke Area`23`17`13`9 — 62

Tunkhannock`5`8`2`11 — 26

Three-point goals — NAN 4 (Aufiero 3, Donahue); TUN 0