The Wyoming Seminary boys 200 medley team set a new pool record as the Blue Knights beat Lake-Lehman 66-25 on Thursday.

Jack Heisler, Zhantore Akylbekov, Harry Feng and Kevin Yang won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:38.88, shattering the record and winning the relay by almost 30 seconds.

Each of the four swimmers would win events elsewhere in the meet, helping Sem pull away.

Connor Runquist was the lone winner for Lake-Lehman, in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:01.57.

Dallas 117, Berwick 12

The Mountaineers won every single race to earn an emphatic overall win.

Ten different Dallas swimmers and divers earned first-place points, with Maddoc Watkins and Nico Wilk each winning two individual races and taking part in two winning relay teams.

Tunkhannock 119, Wyoming Valley West 61

The Tigers were buoyed by four first-place finishes from Josh Gaudet to beat the Spartans.

Gaudet captured first-place points as part of the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams, and won two more races in individual competition in the 200 IM and 100 fly races.

The Spartans’ lone first-place finisher was Chris Hummel, in the 100 breaststroke.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lake-Lehman 51, Wyoming Seminary 43

The Lehman 400 freestyle relay team sealed the win with a 4:16.00 time in the last race of the meet.

The team of Carlee Monko, Mollie Kuhar, Allison Vitanovec and Karissa Legaspi also kicked off the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay.

Ava Betnar led the way for Sem with wins in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

Dallas 134, Berwick 47

Dallas dominated the meet from start to finish in a win over the Bulldogs.

Lydia Gonzalez, Peyton Stauffer and Erika Doran each won four faces (individual and relay) to lead the Mountaineers, who won all but one race.

Berwick’s Madelyn Frey, the current Class 3A district champ in the 200 IM, won that race to score the lone first-place points for the Bulldogs.

Tunkhannock 114, Wyoming Valley West 48

The Tigers swept each race to pick up the win over Valley West.

Noelle Alguire, Eliza Talcott and Samantha Roerig were the big winners for Tunkhannock, each finishing first in four separate events.

H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Valley West 74, Wyoming Seminary 41

Four Spartans scored in double figures in a commanding win over Wyoming Seminary.

Navion Terry, Maki Wells and Eric Reyes each had 16 points for Valley West, while Jacob Stevens had 12 points.

Wyoming Seminary was led by Jack Novelli with 14 points, and Brian Leahy with 10 points.

Pittston Area 60, Lake-Lehman 31

Pittston controlled the action from start to finish in a win over the Black Knights.

Paul Jordan McGarry dropped 17 points to lead the Patriots, Matt Walter not too far behind with 15 points. Aiden Lynn added 11 for Pittston Area.

Alex Smith scored 10 points to lead Lake-Lehman.

Wyoming Area 81, Lackawanna Trail 29

The Warriors had three scorers in double-figures in a rout of Lackawanna Trail.

Dane Schutter had a game-high 21 to lead Wyoming Area. Shane Pepe had 18 points, and made four three-pointers. Luke Kopetchny added 14 points for the Warriors.

Ethan Gorton was Lackawanna Trail’s leading scorer, with nine points.

Tunkhannock 46, Mountain View 36

Ethan Ergott and Steven Moore combined for 29 of Tunkhannock’s 46 points to lead the Tigers to victory.

Ergott led the team with 15 points, and Moore added 14. The game was tied entering the final quarter, with Tunkhannock outscoring Mountain View 23-13 in the fourth.

Riley Jagger had nine points to lead Mountain View.

Crestwood 55, Williamsport 46

The Comets pulled away in the third quarter and picked up a win over Williamsport.

Chaz Wright led the way with 22 points for Crestwood, who outscored the Millionaires 14-6 to hit the fourth quarter up by nine. Matt Sklarosky added 16 points for the Comets.

Williamsport’s Caden Holt led his team with 16 points.

Wilkes-Barre Area 44, Wallenpaupack 38

The Wolfpack outscored Wallenpaupack 13-4 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Evan Laybourne-Boddie had 17 points to lead the way for Wilkes-Barre, with David Jannuzzi adding 14 points and going 9-for-10 at the free throw line down the stretch.

Jake Holbert led the Buckhorns with 16 points.

Northwest 49, MMI Prep 32

Josh Miner led all scorers with 21 points as the Rangers toppled MMI Prep.

Miner was effective from three-point range, knocking down three triples to lead Northwest. Jace McCoy added 12 points for the Rangers.

Ryan Sones had 13 points to lead the way for MMI Prep.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nanticoke Area 61, Wilkes-Barre Area 42

Claire Aufiero and Caitlyn Majiros each scored 18 points to lead the Trojans past Wilkes-Barre Area.

Navaeh Baran added 11 for Nanticoke, which outscored the Wolfpack 30-15 in the second half.

Wilkes-Barre was led by Emma Krawczeniuk, who had 15 points.

Wyoming Seminary 41, Mid Valley 39

Ella Stambaugh scored all four of Sem’s overtime points in a win over Mid Valley.

Stambaugh scored 10 total for the Blue Knights, playing their second game in as many days. Lexy Lichtenstein also had 10 for Sem. The Blue Knights rallied from down seven points at the start of the fourth quarter to force OT.

Lake-Lehman 57, Elk Lake 36

Ella Wilson went off for 23 points as the Black Knights cruised past Elk Lake.

Brenna Hunt added nine points and Delcia Biscotto had eight for Lake-Lehman.

Williamsport 49, Crestwood 47

A fourth-quarter comeback came up just a bucket short for Crestwood in a loss to Williamsport.

The Comets were behind by nine points heading into the fourth, but managed to trim the lead down to two, running out of time to complete the comeback.

Charlie Hiller led Crestwood with 16 points, while Keira Dougherty scored 13 and Jackie Gallagher added 10 points, including the Comets’ only three-pointer of the night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Valley West 74, Wyoming Seminary 41

WYO. VALLEY WEST (74) — Terry 8 0-0 16, Wojciechowski 1 0-0 3, Wells 7 2-3 16, Weatherspoon 2 3-3 7, Dittus 1 1-2 4, Reyes 7 1-1 16, Stevens 4 1-1 12, Woods 0 0-0 0, Ingram 0 0-0 0, Muskas 0 0-0 0, Shovlin 0 0-0 0, Swetz 0 0-0 0, Walters 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 8-10 74

WYOMING SEMINARY (41) — Aiello 1 4-4 6, Davis 0 0-0 0, Michaels 2 1-2 5, Novelli 6 0-2 14, Leahy 4 1-2 10, Kraus 0 2-2 2, Ruderman 0 0-0 0, Dong 0 0-0 0, Kornfeld 0 0-0 0, Mascarenhas 1 0-0 2, Angiano 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 8-12 41

Wyoming Seminary`7`12`12`10 — 41

Wyo. Valley West`19`13`19`23 — 74

Three-point goals: SEM 3 (Novelli 2, Leahy), WVW 6 (Stevens 3, Wojciechowski, Dittus, Reyes).

Pittston Area 60, Lake-Lehman 31

PITTSTON AREA (60) — LoPresto 3 0-0 8, Walter 6 3-4 15, McGarry 6 2-2 17, Lynn 4 2-4 11, Bilbow 0 3-6 3, Barnic 0 0-0 0, Penatzer 0 0-0 0, Shotwell 1 0-0 3, Jadus 0 0-0 0, Scavo 1 0-0 3, B. Bilbow 0 0-0 0, Scouton 0 0-0 0, Salahuddin 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 10-16 60

LAKE-LEHMAN (31) — Evans 1 0-0 2, A. Smith 4 0-2 10, Palka 3 0-0 7, F. Cronin 1 3-5 5, S. Smith 0 1-2 1, Sparacio 0 0-0 0, Shook 1 0-2 2, L. Smith 1 2-4 4. Totals 11 6-15 31

Lake-Lehman`7`12`7`5 — 31

Pittston Area`11`23`15`11 — 60

Three-point goals: LL 3 (A. Smith 2, Palka), PIT 8 (McGarry 3, LoPresto 2, Lynn, Shotwell, Scavo).

Wyoming Area 81, Lackawanna Trail 29

WYOMING AREA (81) — DeLucca 1 0-0 2, Kopetchny 6 2-3 14, Feeney 2 0-0 4, Golden 4 0-0 8, Noone 3 2-2 8, Pepe 7 0-0 18, Rusinchak 0 0-0 0, Keating 0 0-2 0, Meier 0 0-0 0, Janosky 0 0-0 0, Pizzano 0 0-0 0, Schuter 9 3-5 21, Kruszka 1 0-0 2, A. Walsh 2 0-0 4, C. Walsh 0 0-0 0, Prioleau 0 0-0 0. Totals 35 7-12 81

LACKAWANNA TRAIL (29) — Langley 0 2-2 2, Phillips 3 0-0 8, Antolick 2 1-3 5, Domiano 1 3-6 5, A. Genell 0 0-0 0, N. Genell 0 0-0 0, Gorton 3 2-2 9, Theil 0 0-0 0, McNamara 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 8-13 29

Lackawanna Trail`7`5`14`3 — 29

Wyoming Area`26`20`15`20 — 81

Three-point goals: LT 3 (Phillips 2, Gorton), WA 4 (Pepe 4).

Tunkhannock 46, Mountain View 36

TUNKHANNOCK (46) — Ergott 5 3-3 15, Berkhimer 0 0-0 0, Airgood 0 0-0 0, Moore 5 4-5 14, Gregory 3 2-2 9, Lukasavage 1 2-4 4, B. Miller 0 0-0 0, L. Miller 0 0-0 0, Newswanger 1 1-4 4, Ransom 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 12-18 46

MOUNTAIN VIEW (36) — J. Jagger 1 0-0 3, Gesford 1 2-2 5, Bradford 2 0-0 5, Kilmer 2 1-2 6, R. Jagger 4 1-2 9, Drake 1 0-0 2, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Beach 0 0-0 0, Bain 1 4-6 6. Totals 12 8-12 36

Mountain View`3`9`11`13 — 36

Tunkhannock`13`7`3`23 — 46

Three-point goals: MV 4 (J. Jagger, Gesford, Bradford, Kilmer), TUN 4 (Ergott 2, Gregory, Newswanger).

Crestwood 55, Williamsport 46

CRESTWOOD (55) — Sechleer 0 0-0 0, Porro 0 0-0 0, Czapla 1 2-2 4, Johnson 2 1-4 5, Sklarosky 7 1-2 16, Wright 7 8-11 22, Jennings 0 0-0 0, Feisel 0 0-0 0, Agapito 2 3-4 8. Totals 19 15-23 55

WILLIAMSPORT (46) — Moses Clark 1 4-6 6, Naamir Lowe 2 0-0 4, Holt 5 2-2 16, Johnson 1 2-2 4, Diggs 3 3-6 10, Cobb 1 0-0 2, Carter 0 0-0 0, Rice 1 1-2 3, Washington 0 1-2 1, Naazir Lowe 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 13-20 46

Williamsport`9`14`6`17 — 46

Crestwood`9`15`14`17 — 55

Three-point goals: WIL 5 (Holt 4, Diggs), CRE 2 (Sklarosky, Agapito).

Wilkes-Barre Area 44, Wallenpaupack 38

WILKES-BARRE AREA (44) — Cottle 2 0-2 4, Egbeto 0 0-2 0, Jannuzzi 2 9-10 14, Laybourne-Boddie 6 3-9 17, Keating 0 0-0 0, Argueth 0 1-2 1, Garrett 1 0-0 2, Brown 3 0-1 6. Totals 14 13-26 44

WALLENPAUPACK (38) — Calabrese 1 0-0 2, Decker 0 0-0 0, Holbert 5 5-8 16, Adamas 0 0-0 0, Blanding 5 3-5 13, Church 1 0-0 3, Santiago 1 0-0 2, Wartman 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 8-13 38

Wilkes-Barre`6`9`13`16 — 44

Wallenpaupack`6`11`4`14 — 38

Three-point goals: WBA 3 (Laybourne-Boddie 2, Jannuzzi), WAL 2 (Holbert, Church).

Northwest 49, MMI Prep 32

NORTHWEST (49) — J. Miner 9 0-0 21, R. Miner 1 0-0 2, Shea 2 0-0 5, McCoy 6 0-0 12, T. Crawford 0 7-10 7, Chonko 0 0-0 0, Johns 0 0-0 0, Bau 1 0-0 2, C. Crawford 0 0-0 0, Fath 0 0-0 0, Whetsell 0 0-0 0, Foley 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-10 49

MMI PREP (32) — Rodriguez 1 0-2 2, Lispi 0 0-0 0, Figueroa 1 0-0 2, Floryshak 2 0-0 5, Sones 6 1-1 13, Hosier 0 0-2 0, Pantages 1 2-2 4, Brobst 2 0-0 4, Dovicak 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 5-9 32

Northwest`10`15`12`12 — 49

MMI Prep`9`8`6`9 — 32

Three-point goals: NW 4 (J. Miner 3, Shea), MMI 1 (Floryshak).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nanticoke Area 61, Wilkes-Barre Area 42

NANTICOKE AREA (61) — S. Cromer 0 0-0 0, Majiros 6 4-6 18, C. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Reed 2 0-0 5, Aufiero 5 7-8 18, O. Cromer 0 0-0 0, Donahue 1 0-0 3, Baran 5 1-2 11, J. Johnson 3 0-0 6, Verazin 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-16 61

WILKES-BARRE AREA (42) — Grady 0 0-0 0, Keating 2 4-4 10, Thornton 4 0-0 10, Robinson 2 0-0 4, Loja 0 0-0 0, Perez 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Medina 0 0-0 0, Davidson 0 0-0 0, McAfee 0 3-4 3, Krawczeniuk 5 0-0 15. Totals 13 7-8 42

Wilkes-Barre Area`17`10`12`3 — 42

Nanticoke Area`13`18`16`14 — 61

Three-point goals: WBA 9 (Krawczeniuk 5, Keating 2, Thornton 2), NAN 5 (Majiros 2, Reed, Aufiero, Donahue).

Wyoming Seminary 41, Mid Valley 39

WYOMING SEMINARY (41) — Gross 1 0-0 2, Lichtenstein 2 6-7 10, Griffin 1 1-6 3, Stambaugh 1 8-14 10, Parra 4 0-0 8, Kersey 3 1-5 8. Totals 12 16-32 41

MID VALLEY (39) — Larson 2 3-5 8, Zavislak 3 2-2 9, Cortazar 4 0-0 9, Tomsak 0 0-0 0, Adolfson 2 0-0 4, Barrett 2 0-0 4, Bennett 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 5-7 39

Wyo. Seminary`10`9`7`11`4 — 41

Mid Valley`11`9`13`4`2 — 39

Three-point goals: SEM 1 (Kersey), MV 4 (Larson, Zavislak, Cortazar, Bennett).

Lake-Lehman 57, Elk Lake 36

LAKE-LEHMAN (57) — Biscotto 3 1-2 8, Brelsford 0 0-0 0, Hunt 3 3-4 9, Corcoran 0 0-0 0, Wilson 10 2-2 23, Jenkins 4 0-0 8, Morgan 3 0-0 6, Battin 0 0-0 0, Oliver 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 6-8 57

ELK LAKE (36) — Lord 1 1-4 3, Upright 5 0-0 13, Greenwood 0 0-0 0, Horn 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Shinaler 1 0-0 2, Galella 0 0-0 0, Traver 6 3-5 15, McGlynn 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 5-11 36

Lake-Lehman`11`13`11`22 — 57

Elk Lake`8`6`11`11 — 36

Three-point goals: LL 3 (Wilson, Biscotti, Oliver), ELK 3 (Upright 3).

Williamsport 49, Crestwood 47

WILLIAMSPORT (49) — Rainer 2 0-0 4, Wilson 2 0-0 4, Nieto 1 0-0 3, Mahon 0 0-0 0, Helmrich 4 3-3 11, Baney 4 2-4 10, Tutler 7 0-1 17. Totals 20 5-8 49

CRESTWOOD (47) — Vieney 0 0-0 0, Hiller 5 6-8 16, Petrosky 3 1-2 7, J. Gallagher 4 1-1 10, Andrews 0 0-0 0, K. Gallagher 0 1-2 1, Dougherty 5 3-4 13. Totals 17 12-17 47

Crestwood`9`15`8`15` — 47

Williamsport`10`14`17`8` — 49

Three-point goals: CRE 1 (J. Gallagher), WIL 4 (Tutler 3, Nieto).