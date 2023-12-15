🔊 Listen to this

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches his team during the first half of an NFL game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Chicago.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson acknowledges the fans as he leaves the field after the team’s NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. The Broncos won 24-7.

DETROIT — Denver and Detroit are desperately hoping to end playoff droughts that trail only the New York Jets’ run of futility.

The Broncos haven’t reached the playoffs since the 2015 season, when they went on to win their third Super Bowl in an 18-year span. The Lions’ streak without a postseason appearance has lingered for six seasons.

Both teams will have a lot to play for when Detroit (9-4) hosts Denver (7-6) on Saturday night.

The NFC North-leading Lions have lost two of three games, leaving them with a two-game lead over Minnesota in the division and facing a challenging closing stretch. After facing the surging Broncos, they play the Vikings twice along with a road game against Dallas.

“It’s not the Super Bowl, but the urgency is there,” Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone said. “It’s coming down to the wire and we have an opportunity to win the North and get into the playoffs.”

The Broncos have won six of seven since starting 1-5 to pull within a game of AFC West-leading Kansas City, which has won seven straight division titles.

“Knowing this last quarter pole, there’s a lot at stake,” Denver coach Sean Payton said.

Safety Justin Simmons, who hasn’t had a winning season since joining the Broncos in 2016, can’t wait to play in the finale of the NFL’s Saturday tripleheader in prime time.

“You want to play the big-time games,” he said. “Pressure is privilege.”

COACHING CONNECTIONS

In each NFL game, there are coaches and players who have been on the same team in the league or college.

Payton and Lions coach Dan Campbell, though, have extremely deep ties to each other.

Payton was a New York Giants assistant when the team drafted Campbell as a tight end out of Texas A&M with the No. 79 pick overall in 1999. Payton also coached Campbell in Dallas and New Orleans before hiring him to be a Saints assistant during a stay that put him in a position to be hired by Detroit in 2021.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn played for Payton in Dallas and New Orleans, and coached with him with the Saints. Detroit quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell and Anzalone also played for Payton in New Orleans.

“As a former head coach of theirs, you’re proud of them,” Payton said.

GOING WITH GOFF

Detroit closed last season and opened this year with a lot of success, winning 16 of 20 games, in part because Jared Goff made more productive plays than mistakes.

Lately, his miscues have been costly.

Goff has thrown five interceptions and lost three fumbles over the last four games, leading to two losses and a 12-point deficit in a comeback win over Chicago a month ago.

But the Lions don’t intend to play it safe with Goff. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said the plan moving forward will include Goff passing into tight windows to pick up first downs and score touchdowns.

“We don’t want him to lose his aggressiveness when it comes to throwing the football,” Johnson said.

SENSATIONAL SUTTON

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton had 14 career touchdown catches coming into this season and has 10 this year, including an NFL-leading eight in the red zone.

He also has a vast collection of improbable catches like his toe-dragging touchdown grab against Buffalo that Next Gen Stats called the most improbable catch it’s ever tracked. He also had a one-handed snare of Russell Wilson’s 46-yard touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in last week’s win.

Sutton said he’s starting to sense his nearly weekly unfathomable catches are starting to wear on opponents who defend him well, but keep watching him spike the ball after yet another incredible play.

“I love that,” he said. “It’s a fun part of the game. You never know what’s going to happen next.”