🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins got a road win over the Utica Comets, 4-1, on Friday night at Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (13-9-3-0) saw more offense from its blue line, getting second-period goals from Will Butcher and Jack Rathbone. Peter Abbandonato and Colin White struck in the third period to help secure the team’s win in Upstate New York.

The game started with a cavalcade of penalty calls. Despite five combined power plays in the first period, neither team found the back of the net.

However, the deadlock didn’t last long as Butcher buried his first goal as a Penguins 4:44 into the second stanza. Butcher took a pass from White and snapped a shot past Comets goalie Nico Daws.

Midway through the second period, Rathbone put on a show by snaking through defenders and shoveling a backhander past Daws’ blocker, extending the Penguins’ lead to 2-0.

Abbandonato scored a power-play goal just over two minutes into the third period, but on the Penguins’ next man advantage, they allowed a shorthanded goal to Ryan Schmelzer.

Joel Blomqvist made several clutch rebound saves to keep Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s multi-goal lead from evaporating, and White eventually hit an empty net, resulting in the 4-1 final.

Blomqvist made 21 saves, while Daws denied 28 of 31 shots from the Penguins.

The Penguins return home for their next game tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 16, their first matchup with the Rochester Americans. Opening puck drop between the Penguins and Amerks is slated for 6:05 p.m.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins’ 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins’ front office at (570) 208-7367.