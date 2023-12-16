🔊 Listen to this

Josh Miner and Ryan Miner combined for 37 points as Northwest Area defeated Hanover Area 60-44 in a boys basketball game Saturday.

Ryan Miner led the team with 21 points, Josh Miner adding 16 points and a pair of three-pointers.

Gernard Williams was Hanover Area’s leading scorer, finishing with 16 points.

Bethlehem Liberty 49, Dallas 42

The Mountaineers came up just a bit short against District 11’s Bethlehem Liberty.

Zach Paczewski led Dallas with 16 points, with Mikey Cumbo adding 11 points.

Blake Hargrove scored 14 points to lead Bethlehem Liberty.

H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nanticoke Area 64, Honesdale 38

Big nights for Claire Aufiero and Caitlyn Majiros led the Trojans past Honesdale.

Aufiero led all scorers with 20 points, and Majiros was right behind her with 18 points.

Natalie Goldstein had 15 points to lead Honesdale.

Wyoming Seminary 49, Susquehanna 20

The Blue Knights defense shut down Susquehanna to pick up the win.

Ella Stambaugh almost outscored the Sabers by herself, leading the way for Sem with 18 points. Lexy Lichtenstein added 10 points for the Blue Knights.

Olivia Orner had nine points to lead Susquehanna.

Berwick 47, Shikellamy 46

The Bulldogs came from behind to pull out the victory over Shikellamy.

Berwick trailed 33-28 heading into the third quarter, outscoring the Braves 19-13 in the final quarter to earn the victory.

Gabby Starr led the Bulldogs with a double-double, 16 points and 10 rebunds. Grace Robbins added 13 points, and RaeAnna Andreas chipped in 10 points.

Northwest Area 70, Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 24

The Rangers had three score in double figures, cruising past Columbia Montour.

Karsyn Miner led all scorers with 21 points, while Jordin Bowman added 17 and Ashlyn Hermanofski finished with 14 points.

Haylee Fisher did the bulk of the scoring for CMVT, leading the team with 15 points.

H.S. WRESTLING

Berwick posts strong showing at Blue Raider Duals

The Bulldogs went 4-1 in their head-to-head matches at Saturday’s Blue Raider Duals, held at Tamaqua High School.

Berwick defeated Mahanoy Area 50-15, Pocono Mountain East 37-33, Jim Thorpe 45-24 and Tamaqua 55-18. The lone loss on the afternoon was to Bangor, who defeated the Bulldogs 33-27.

Liam Carroll scored four pinfall victories and a win via forfeit across his five matches to lead Berwick. Tyler Winter and Alex Winter won four pinfalls apiece.

LOCAL COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Delaware Valley 70, Wilkes 51

The Colonels fell to 5-5 (1-3 Landmark) on the year with a loss on the road at Delaware Valley.

Julianna Askins led Wilkes with 12 points, and Yamirelis Matos added 10 points.

Delaware Valley’s Maisie Neuber led all scorers with 21 points.

WRESTLING

King’s sweeps tri-match

The Monarchs took care of business on their home mats, defeating both Keystone College and New Jersey City University.

King’s beat Keystone 49-6 and New Jersey City 42-13. Noah Clawson and Bret Murphy each went 2-0 with two pinfall victories.

Keystone beat New Jersey City 30-24 in the third leg of the tri-match to salvage a split.

H.S. Boys Basketball

Bethlehem Liberty 49, Dallas 42

BETHLEHEM LIBERTY (49) — Hargrove 5 2-2 14, Cike 0 3-4 3, Pukszyn 5 1-1 13, Vermuelen 1 0-0 2, Palmer 4 1-2 11, Holguin 2 0-0 4, Lucas 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 7-9 49

DALLAS (42) — Farrell 3 0-2 6, Zapoticky 0 0-0 0, Karosa 0 0-0 0, Mizzer 0 0-0 0, Paczewski 6 0-0 16, Cumbo 5 0-0 11, Williams 4 1-2 9. Totals 18 2-3 43

Liberty`8`19`13`9 — 49

Dallas`10`13`9`10 — 42

Three-point goals: BTH 6 (Hargrove 2, Pukszyn 2, Palmer 2), DAL 5 (Paczewski 4, Cumbo).

Northwest Area, Hanover Area 44

NORTHWEST AREA (60) — J. Miner 4 6-6 16, R. Miner 9 3-4 21, Shea 3 0-0 7, Jace McCoy 6 0-0 12, T. Crawford 1 0-0 2, Chonko 0 0-0 0, Johns 0 0-0 0, Bau 0 0-0 0, C. Crawford 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-10 60

HANOVER AREA (44) — Hayward 1 1-4 3, Ross 0 0-0 0, Kistner 2 0-0 5, Rivera 0 0-0 0, Downey 0 0-4 0, Sabecky 0 0-0 0, Coleman 2 3-4 7, Florek 1 2-2 5, Dewey 3 2-3 8, Williams 8 0-1 16. Totals 18 8-18 44

Hanover Area`9`12`9`14 — 44

Northwest Area`18`14`15`13 — 60

Three-point goals: HAN 2 (Florek, Kistner), NW 3 (J. Miner 2, Shea).

H.S. Girls Basketball

Nanticoke 64, Honesdale 38

NANTICOKE (64) — S. Cromer 0 0-0 0, Ceruti 0 0-0 0, Majiros 4 10-12 18, C. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Reed 3 0-0 8, Aufiero 8 2-2 20, Donahue 2 1-2 5, Baran 3 3-3 9, J. Johnson 2 0-0 4, Verazin 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 16-19 64

HONESDALE (38) — Brady 0 0-0 0, Kromko 2 0-0 4, Reed 0 0-0 0, G. Goldstein 0 0-0 0, Montgomery 2 3-4 7, Schultz 0 0-2 0, Martin 2 0-0 6, Fries 0 0-0 0, N. Goldstein 4 6-6 15, Krajkovich 0 0-0 0, Murray 3 0-0 6, Beatty 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-12 38

Honesdale`12`7`12`7 — 38

Nanticoke`12`17`22`13 — 64

Three-point goals: HON 3 (Martin 2, N. Goldstein), NAN 4 (Reed 2, Aufiero 2).

Wyoming Seminary 49, Susquehanna 20

WYOMING SEMINARY (49) — Gross 2 0-0 5, Lichtenstein 5 0-1 10, Griffin 4 0-0 8, Stambaugh 8 1-2 18, Kersey 1 0-0 2, Smeraldi 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 1-3 49

SUSQUEHANNA (20) — Smith 0 0-0 0, O. Orner 4 0-0 9, Rockwell 1 0-0 2, Cottrell 0 0-0 0, Bishop 1 0-0 2, P. Straway 1 0-0 2, J. Orner 1 0-0 2, T. Straway 0 0-0 0, Beech 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 1-2 20

Wyo. Seminary`6`23`12`8 — 49

Susquehanna`3`8`4`5 — 20

Three-point goals: SEM 2 (Stambaugh, Gross), SUSQ 1 (O. Orner).

Berwick 47, Shikellamy 46

BERWICK (47) — Andreas 3 3-7 10, Ochs 0 2-6 2, Lewis 2 0-0 6, Switzer 0 0-0 0, Ally Knorr 0 0-0 0, Robbins 5 3-9 13, Starr 5 5-5 16, Klinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 13-27 47

SHIKELLAMY (46) — Fatool 5 1-2 15, Treas 0 102 1, Solomon 1 0-0 2, Balestrini 4 0-0 9, Minnier 0 5-6 5, Smith 2 1-3 5, Lenner 2 4-4 9. Totals 14 12-17 46

Shikellamy`19`8`6`13 — 46

Berwick`4`12`12`19 — 47

Three-point goals: SHI 6 (Fatool 4, Balestrini, Lenner), BER 4 (Lewis 2, Starr, Andreas).

Northwest Area 70, Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 24

NORTHWEST AREA (70) — Miner 8 2-2 21, Bowman 7 3-5 17, Hermanofski 5 4-8 14, Williams 5 0-0 10, Ruckle 2 0-0 4, Moyer 0 0-2 0, Mullins 2 0-0 4, Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 9-17 70

COLUMBIA MONTOUR (24) — Fisher 5 1-2 15, Hons 0 0-0 0, Robendall 0 0-0 0, Utt 2 0-0 5, Swank 1 0-0 2, Dowell 0 0-0 0, Maysteller 1 0-0 2, Greshko 0 0-0 0, Hughes 0 0-0 0, Woodland 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 1-2 24

Northwest Area`23`15`16`16 — 70

Columbia Montour`2`13`9`0 — 24

Three-point goals: