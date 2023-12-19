🔊 Listen to this

Former Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba announced Monday he is transferring to Texas, his hometown school, and cornerback Decamerion Richardson said he is leaving Mississippi State for rival Mississippi.

Entering the portal officially was Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, a three-year starter. Jefferson is returning for a sixth college season.

Florida State received a commitment from the son of a former Seminoles star when edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr. posted on social media that he was transferring from Georgia to Tallahassee.

The elder Jones was an All-America linebacker from Florida State in the early 1990s who went on to play 10 seasons for the New York Jets. Jones Jr. was a five-star recruit who played sparingly for Georgia in two seasons.

A busy day for defensive backs exiting the portal also includes two Mid-American Conference starters announcing they were headed to Power Five schools.

Former Buffalo safety Devin Grant, who had five interceptions this season, committed to Syracuse, the day after the Orange and new coach Fran Brown landed former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord.

Texas A&M got a commitment from Central Michigan safety Trey Jones.

Mukuba is an Austin, Texas, native and former four-star recruit who has started 31 games over three seasons for the Tigers.

Richardson left one side of the Egg Bowl rivalry for the other, becoming the latest portal addition to Ole Miss.

The Rebels have also added former Florida defensive end Princely Umanmielen and two former Tennessee players, defensive end Tyler Baron and defensive back Tamarion McDonald, and former South Carolina receiver Juice Wells in the past few days.

• Former Duke running back Jordan Waters is staying in the same area code, moving over to North Carolina State about 20 miles away in Raleigh. He ran for 753 yards and 12 touchdowns this year for the Blue Devils, hitting the 100-yard rushing mark three times while also having four multi-touchdown showings.

• Washington added former San Diego State offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi, who started six games this season as a redshirt freshman. He was the fourth addition in recent days for the Huskies, joining former Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers, former Vanderbilt linebacker Ethan Barr and former Arizona State edge rusher B.J. Green.

• Colorado lost a transfer when former Indiana offensive lineman Matthew Bedford flipped his commitment to Oregon but gained one when former Houston defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo committed to the Buffaloes.