Pittston Area recovered from a slow start to defeat Berwick 52-39 Tuesday in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball game.

The Patriots trailed 12-6 after one quarter, but outscored Berwick 27-11 in the middle quarters.

Ciaran Bilbow led Pittston Area with 16 points. Chris Scavo scored 12 points and Matt Walter added 10.

Billy Hanson had 14 and Kaden Hickman added 11 to pace Berwick.

Wilkes-Barre Area 79, Hanover Area 35

The Wolfpack outscored Hanover Area 35-0 in the first quarter on the way to the victory.

Evan Laybourne-Boddie had 17 of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter. David Jannuzzi added 19. WBA hit on 11 3-pointers.

Steven Florek had 12 for Hanover Area.

Valley View 58, Wyo. Valley West 46

Tied 30-30 at halftime, Valley View outscored Wyoming Valley West 20-4 in the third quarter to take control.

Kyle Rupp led Valley View with 20 points. Nick Kucharski added 11.

Lemar Weatherspoon was the only Spartan in double figures as he scored a game-high 21.

Carbondale Area 67, Lake-Lehman 26

The Chargers built a seven-point lead after one quarter to a 22-point advantage by halftime.

Tyler Donato led Carbondale Area with 21 points. Finn Cronin had seven for Lehman.

Blue Ridge 80, Wyoming Seminary 50

Connor Cranage scored a game-high 23 points as Blue Ridge defeated Wyoming Seminary.

Jack Novelli had 14 and Brian Leahy added 13 to pace Seminary.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest 58, Hanover Area 19

Karsyn Miner scored 16 points to lead four Northwest players in double figures.

Emma Schlingman led Hanover Area with nine.

Abington Heights 57, Wilkes-Barre Area 21

Peyton Houlihan scored 18 points to lead Abington Heights.

Emma Krawczeniuk scored seven for Wilkes-Barre Area.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Whitman 101, Misericordia 92 OT

Misericordia opened its northwest swing with an overtime loss at Whitman in Salem, Oregon.

Derek Smith and Nick Hornung scored 17 points each to lead five Cougars in double figures in the loss. Nate Kreitzer scored 16 points and Kevin Lazdowsky had 15 points nine rebounds and eight assists while Nick Prociak added 11 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 52, Berwick 39

BERWICK (39) — Hanson 5 2-4 14, Marquez 2 1-3 5, Hickman 5 1-2 11, Guzman 0 0-0 0, Degroat 1 0-0 3, Howie 3 0-0 6, Seely 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-9 39.

PITTSTON AREA (52) — Lopresto 1 0-2 2, Walter 5 0-0 10, McGarry 3 0-0 8, Lynn 1 0-0 2, Bilbow 8 0-2 16, Barnic 0 0-0 0, Scavo 5 0-0 12. Totals 23 0-4 52.

Berwick`12`6`5`16 — 39

Pittston Area`6`11`16`19 — 52

Three-point goals — BER 3 (Hanson 2, Degroat). PA 4 (McGarry 2, Scavo 2).

Wilkes-Barre Area 79, Hanover Area 35

HANOVER AREA (35) — Hayward 2 2-2 6, Ross 0 0-0 0, Kistner 2 1-2 5, Downey 0 0-0 0, Sabecky 0 0-0 0, Lucas 0 0-0 0, Florek 4 2-5 12, Dewey 2 3-4 7, Williams 0 5-6 5. Totals 10 13-19 35.

WBA (79) — Cottle 2 0-0 4, Egbeto 0 0-0 0, Jannuzzi 7 2-2 19, Valentin 1 1-2 3, Laybourne-Boddie 8 4-4 24, Keating 4 0-0 9, Argueth 2 0-0 5, Garrett 2 0-0 4, Ramirez 1 0-0 3, Diggs 0 1-2 1, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Ford 2 0-0 5, Brooks 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 8-10 79.

Hanover Area`0`13`16`6 — 35

Wilkes-Barre Area`35`22`12`10 — 79

Three-point goals — HA 2 (Florek). WBA 11 (Jannuzzi 3, Laybourne-Boddie 4, Keating, Argueth, Ramirez, Ford).

Valley View 58, Wyoming Valley West 46

VALLEY VIEW (58) — Veno 2 4-5 9, Smola 3 2-2 9, Kucharski 3 2-2 11, Memo 4 1-1 9, Rupp 7 6-7 20, McLean 0 0-0 0, Scoblick 0 0-0 0, Homentosky 0 0-0 0, Roe 0 0-0 0, Symulski 0 0-0 0, Roby 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 15-17 58.

WYO. VALLEY WEST (46) — Terry 2 2-2 6, Wojiechowski 1 0-0 3, Wells 2 2-2 6, Weatherspoon 5 5-7 21, Stevens 1 0-0 3, Reyes 0 0-0 0, Woods 0 0-0 0, Ingram 0 0-0 0, Cam.Shovlin 3 0-0 7, Wallace 0 0-0 0, Muskas 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-11 46.

Valley View`18`12`20`8 — 58

Wyo. Valley West`10`20`4`12 — 46

Three-point goals — VV 3 (Veno, Smola, Kucharski). WVW 6 (Wojiechowski, Weatherspoon 3, Stevens, Cam.Shovlin).

Carbondale Area 67, Lake-Lehman 26

LAKE-LEHMAN (26) — Evans 1 0-0 3, A.Smith 1 2-2 5, Palka 1 0-0 3, F.Cronin 3 1-3 7, S.Smith 2 0-0 5, P.Smith 0 0-0 0, Egbert 0 0-0 0, B.Cronin 0 0-0 0, Sparacio 0 0-2 0, Shook 0 0-0 0, Magnotta 1 0-0 3, L.Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-5 26.

CARBONDALE AREA (67) — DeBerry 3 0-0 6, Bennett 7 0-0 15, Sopko 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, Casey 6 0-0 14, Ulmer 0 0-0 0, Rosler 2 0-0 5, Keill 0 0-0 0, Donato 9 3-3 21, Herbert 3 0-0 6. Totals 30 3-3 67.

Lake-Lehman`15`6`5`0 — 26

Carbondale Area`22`21`20`4 — 67

Three-point goals — LL 5 (Evans, A.Smith, Palka, S.Smith, Magnotta). CA 4 (Bennett, Casey 2, Rosler).

Blue Ridge 80, Wyoming Seminary 50

BLUE RIDGE (80) — Cranage 10 3-4 23, Thomas 2 3-4 7, Scott 1 4-4 7, Bradley 7 0-1 15, Gallagher 5 1-2 14, Dibble 1 0-0 3, Robbins 1 0-0 2, Miley 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0, Bishop 2 2-2 7. Totals 30 15-17 80.

WYOMING SEMINARY (50) — Aiello 0 0-0 0, Kraus 1 4-4 6, Michaels 3 1-2 9, Novelli 6 0-0 14, Leahy 6 1-3 13, Davis 3 0-0 8, Ruderman 0 0-2 0, Kornfeld 1 0-0 3, Mascarenhas 0 0-0 0, Reddington 0 0-0 0, Ansuiano 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-11 50.

Blue Ridge`17`21`24`18 — 80

Wyoming Seminary`10`9`18`16 — 50

Three-point goals — BR 7 (Scott, Bradley, Gallagher 3, Dibble, Bishop). WS 7 (Michaels 2, Novelli 2, Davis 2, Kornfeld).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest 58, Hanover Area 19

HANOVER AREA (19) — Schlingman 4 1-2 9, Slusser 1 1-2 3, Bishop 0 1-2 1, Curcio 0 0-0 0, Hughes 1 0-0 2, Vigorito 2 0-0 4, Murphy 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 3-6 19.

NORTHWEST (58) — Miner 7 2-4 16, Bowman 5 3-4 13, Hermanofski 4 2-2 12, Williams 5 0-0 10, Ruckle 1 0-0 3, Moyer 1 0-0 2, Mullins 0 0-0 0, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Valdez 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-10 58.

Hanover Area`7`6`3`3 — 19

Northwest`24`15`15`4 — 58

Three-point goals — NWT 5 (Miner 2, Williams 2, Moyer).

Abington Heights 57, Wilkes-Barre Area 21

WBA (21) — Grady 0 0-0 0, Keating 0 0-0 0, Thornton 2 1-2 5, Robinson 2 0-0 5, Loja 0 0-0 0, Perez 2 0-0 4, Williams 0 0-0 0, Medina 0 0-0 0, McAfee 0 0-0 0, Krawczeniuk 3 0-0 7. Totals 9 1-2 21.

ABINGTON HEIGHTS (57) — E. Coleman 2 0-0 5, Zalewski 0 0-0 0, Schneider 1 0-0 2, Walsh 4 1-2 9, K.Scoblick 2 0-0 5, M.Coleman 2 0-0 5, Julian 1 0-0 3, Albright 0 0-0 0, McDonald 2 2-2 7, L.Scoblick 0 0-0 0, Houlihan 9 0-0 18. Totals 25 3-4 57.

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`9`6`6 — 21

Abington Heights`12`20`13`12 — 57

Three-point goals — WBA 2 (Robinson, Krawczeniuk). AH 4 (E.Coleman, M.Coleman, Julian, McDonald).