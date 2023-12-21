🔊 Listen to this

NEWARK, N.J. — Kadary Richmond had 23 points and eight steals, Dre Davis added 17 points and Seton Hall used suffocating defense to stun No. 5 UConn 75-60 on Wednesday night for its biggest victory in three years.

The win in the Big East Conference opener for both teams was the third straight for Seton Hall and snapped a three-game winning streak for the Huskies.

Pirates big man Jaden Bediako added 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Al-Amir Dawes added 11 points.

Tristen Newton had 16 points for UConn, which committed a season-high 17 turnovers and was held to a season-low point total.

The Huskies played the final 16:33 without starting center Donovan Clingan, who left after an apparent injury to his lower right leg. The sophomore had 14 points and seven rebounds.

No. 21 Duke 78, No. 10 Baylor 70

NEW YORK— Jared McCain scored 21 points and reserve forward Ryan Young was right in the middle of the decisive surge down the stretch as Duke beat Baylor 78-70 at Madison Square Garden.

Jeremy Roach added 18 points and Kyle Filipowski had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

RayJ Dennis had 17 points and Ja’Kobe Walter scored 15 for the Bears, who lost for the second time in five days following a 9-0 start.

The score was tied at 61 with six minutes left before Duke reeled off nine straight points as part of a 14-1 run to take control. With Filipowsk on the bench with four fouls, Young made the go-ahead layup off a feed from Roach.

WOMEN

No. 3 North Carolina State 87, Old Dominion 50

NORFOLK, Va. — Madison Hayes scored 17 points to lead six players in double figures and No. 3 North Carolina State ran away from Old Dominion 87-50 on Wednesday night.

Aziaha James, from nearby Virginia Beach, added 16 points and Zoe Brooks had 11 assists as the Wolfpack (12-0) capped the fifth unbeaten nonconference schedule in its history and its third 12-0 start in the past 11 seasons under coach Wes Moore.

Brenda Fontana led Old Dominion (8-2) with 12 points and Nnenna Orji had 10, but the Lady Monarchs lost their second straight. It was also Old Dominion’s first home loss in nonconference action in 13 games dating to last season.

No. 7 LSU 80, Coppin State 48

BALTIMORE — Angel Reese scored 26 points in a victorious return to her hometown, and LSU beat Coppin State.

Reese, who was a high school star in Baltimore at St. Frances Academy, played two seasons at Maryland before transferring to LSU and winning a national title last season. She dominated the early going as the Tigers (12-1) took control and never really relinquished it.

At 6-foot-3, Reese was at least 2 inches taller than every player on Coppin State’s roster. She finished with six rebounds and five steals in addition to her game-high scoring total. Flau’jae Johnson added 18 points for the Tigers.

Tiffany Hammond scored 21 points for Coppin State (3-10), making seven 3-pointers.

No. 9 Stanford 92, UC Davis 52

SAN FRANCISCO — Hannah Jump became Stanford’s career 3-point leader when she hit from deep in the first quarter, and Kiki Iriafen had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Stanford powered past Northern California neighbor UC Davis.

Cameron Brink added 21 points, four rebounds and two blocked shots as the Cardinal (10-1) moved Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer seven victories from becoming the winningest college coach ever. Elena Bosgana added 14 points and six rebounds as Stanford finished with six players scoring in double figures.

Evanne Turner scored 17 points to lead the cold-shooting Aggies (4-6) and Tova Sabel, averaging 13.2 points come into the game, finished with 11 points on 4-of-15 shooting with three 3s.

No. 10 Baylor 61, Providence 36

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Bella Fontleroy scored 14 points, Sarah Andrews added 12 points and Baylor routed Providence in the West Palm Beach Classic.

The game was hampered by 40 fouls and 41 turnovers — with 27 miscues by the Friars. Baylor shot just 39% from the field and Providence didn’t make its 10th field goal until the 5:56 mark of the fourth quarter.

Dre’Una Edwards had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Yaya Felder added 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Baylor (10-0).

Olivia Olsen had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season for Providence (6-6), which played Baylor for the first time in program history.

No. 17 UConn 111, Toronto Metropolitan 34

TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in her homecoming, leading UConn over Toronto Metropolitan.

Behind Edwards, who was two shy of her career high while shooting 9 of 13 from the field plus 8 of 9 at the foul line, the Huskies (10-3) were never challenged.

Freshman KK Arnold scored a season-high 21 points for UConn. Ashlynn Shade had 20, Qadence Samuels set a season best with 18, and Paige Bueckers scored 11.

Catrina Garvey scored 10 for Toronto Metropolitan.

No. 20 Gonzaga 81, Arizona 69

PHOENIX — Yvonne Ejim scored 21 of her 27 points in the first half, Brynna Maxwell scored 14 of her 17 in a dominant third quarter and Gonzaga defeated Arizona in the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

The Bulldogs were 12 of 16 in the third quarter and were shooting 68% (28 of 41) entering the final 10 minutes.

Kayleigh Truong added 17 points for Gonzaga (12-2) on 6-of-7 shooting with four 3-pointers. Her twin sister Kaylynne had six assists. Eliza Hollingsworth had 11 rebounds for the Zags.

Kailyn Gilbert had 20 points and four steals to lead Arizona (8-4). Sali Kourouma added 17 points and Helena Pueyo had 12 with seven rebounds.

No. 21 Florida State 110, Alabama State 45

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ta’Niya Latson’s 23 points led six players in double figures and Florida State coasted to a win over Alabama State.

The 110 points tied for the third most in Florida State history, behind the 114 in 1991 and 113 in 2022. The 65-point win was the sixth largest and biggest since winning by 66 in 2009. And the 14 3-pointers were one shy of a school record.

Alexis Tucker and Sara Bejedi both had 15 points for the Seminoles (9-3), Makayla Timpson had 14 with eight rebounds and O’Mariah Gordon scored 10, putting all five starters in double figures. Brianna Turnage had 11 on the bench, going 4 for 4 with three 3s.

Cordasia Harris led the Hornets (0-10) with eight points. Alabama State shot 25%.