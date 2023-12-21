🔊 Listen to this

Tony Battaglia scored 19 points to lead Scranton past host Dallas, 57-39, in a boys basketball game Wednesday.

PJ Murphy added 12 for Scranton, while Jaheam Roberts added 10.

Dallas was led by Mike Cumbo with 18 and Zach Paczewski with 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake-Lehman 58, Valley View 36

Ella Wilson scored 28 points and Brenna Hunt added 18 as the Black Knights defeated visiting Valley View.

After giving up 15 points in the first quarter and trailing 15-11, Lehman held Valley View to just 21 points in the final three quarters.

Valley View was led by Cora Castellani with 15 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Scranton 57, Dallas 39

SCRANTON (57) – Jonathan Levine 0 0-0 0, Jaheam Roberts 4 1-2 10, Tony Battaglia 6 3-4 19, Matt Barrett 0 0-0 0, Chris Chandler 0 0-0 0, Cullan Moran 2 3-4 8, Oliver Almonte 4 0-0 8, Jayden Burrell 0 0-0 0, PJ Murphy 3 4-8 12. Totals 19 11-18 57.

DALLAS (39) – Nick Farrell 0 0-0 0, Pat Flanagan 0 2-2 2, Brady Zapoticky 0 0-0 0, Jack Karosa 0 0-0 0, Brady Mizzer 0 0-0 0, Jack Dale 0 0-0 0, Zach Paczewski 5 0-0 13, Mike Cumbo 6 3-4 18, 6 3-4 18, Nick Williams 3 0-2 6. Totals 14 5-8 39.

Scranton`9`17`16`15`–57

Dallas`12`8`14`5`–39

3-point FGS: Dal (Paczewski 3, Cumbo 3), Scr (Battaglia 4, Murphy 2, Moran, R0berts) 8.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake-Lehman 58, Valley View 36

VALLEY VIEW (36) – Emma Maddage 3 1-2 8, Cora Castellani 5 3-6 15, Giada Costta 1 1-2 3, Ella Cooper 1 0-0 2, Margaret Pegula 0 0-0 0, Isabella Rebar 1 0-0 3, Daniella Ashby 0 1-2 1, Ella Mackerll 1 0-0 2, Sadie Cardori 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 6-14 36.

LAKE-LEHMAN (58) – Gracie James 0 0-0 0, Delcia Biscott 0 0-0 0, Morgan Breslford 0 0-0 0, Brenna Hunt 8 2-2 18, Olivia Corcoran 0 0-0 0, Ella Wilson 10 6-9 28, Molly Jenkins 4 0-0 8, Hannah Chipego 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Morgan 0 0-1 0. Totals 22 8-11 58.

Valley View`15`3`11`7`–38

Lake-Lehman`11`14`23`11`–58

3-point FGs: VV (Castellani 2, Maddage) 3, LL (Wilson 2, Morgan) 3.