In a game that was tight down to the wire, the Wyoming Seminary girls basketball team managed to hold off Nanticoke Area for a 42-37 win on Thursday night.

Hayley Smeraldi led the Blue Knights with 13 points, and Lexy Lichtenstein added 11 points. Sem ran out to a 15-2 lead after the first quarter, only for Nanticoke to come roaring back in the second quarter, cutting Sem’s lead to two points at the half.

The Trojans were led by Kate Reed and Claire Aufiero, who scored 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Wyoming Area 40, MMI Prep 21

The Warriors dominated the first half and rolled to a win over MMI Prep.

Krea Bonita had 13 points to lead Wyoming Area, who led by 14 after one quarter and 28-9 at the half.

Bria Kringe was the leading scorer for the Preppers, with a game-high 15 points.

Central Columbia 45, Berwick 27

Despite a double-double from Gabby Starr, the Bulldogs were taken down by Central Columbia.

Starr had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead Berwick. RaeAnna Andreas added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Central Columbia was led by Caitlyn Weatherill, with 13 points.

H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Area 54, MMI Prep 36

Three Warriors reached double figures in a win over MMI Prep.

Dane Schutter led the team with 11 points; Anthony DeLucca and Brady Noone each added 10 points.

Brendon Brobst scored a game-high 16 points for MMI. Nick Pantages added 10 points.

H.S. SWIMMING

Dallas boys, girls sweep Lake-Lehman

The Mountaineers cruised on both the boys and girls sides of Thursday’s meet with rival Lake-Lehman.

The Dallas boys beat the Black Knights 111-43, while the girls score was 109-70 in favor of Dallas.

Lydia Gonzales won two individual races for the Mountaineers in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, while also swimming a leg for Dallas’s victorious 400 freestyle relay team.

On the boys’ side, Dallas was led by Nico Wilk, who won two individual races and swam on two winning relay teams.

H.S. WRESTLING

Hanover Area 36, Bloomsburg 32

The Hawkeyes traveled to Bloomsburg and pulled out the win in a tightly-contested meet.

Through the first eight bouts, Bloomsburg led 20-18 before the Hawkeyes won three straight matches, one from a Jayden Shortz pinfall and two by forfeit, to take the lead and seal the win.

Derek Warman had the other pinfall win for Hanover, his coming in the 121-pound match. The Hawkeyes won four matches by forfeit.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Whitman 94, Misericordia 82

A big run late in the second half doomed Misericordia in a loss to Whitman.

With the game tied at 65 midway through the second half, the Blues went on a 25-8 run to sink Misericordia.

The Cougars were led by Nate Kreitzer, who had 21 points.

H.S. Girls Basketball

Wyoming Seminary 42, Nanticoke Area 37

WYOMING SEMINARY (42) — Lichtenstein 3 4-4 11, Griffin 3 0-0 6, Stambaugh 3 0-0 7, Kersey 2 0-0 5, Smeraldi 5 3-4 13. Totals 16 7-8 42

NANTICOKE AREA (37) — Majiros 2 0-0 4, Reed 4 2-2 14, Aufiero 4 3-4 13, Donahue 0 0-0 0, Baran 1 2-2 4, J. Johnson 0 2-2 2. Totals 11 9-10 37

Wyo. Seminary`15`4`11`12 — 42

Nanticoke Area`2`15`10`10 — 37

Three-point goals: SEM 3 (Lichtenstein, Stambaugh, Kersey), NAN 6 (Reed 4, Aufiero 2).

Wyoming Area 40, MMI Prep 21

WYOMING AREA (40) — Slusser 2 0-0 4, Wardell 0 0-0 0, Gaylord 2 0-5 4, Bonita 6 1-4 13, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Hallman 1 0-0 2, Sterba 2 2-6 7, Kearns 1 0-0 2, Day 0 1-2 1, Sadowski 0 0-0 0, Kelleher 0 0-2 0, M. Gacek 0 0-0 0, Leyland 0 0-0 0, Gilligan 1 0-2 2, A. Gacek 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 4-19 40

MMI PREP (21) — Paniagua 0 0-0 0, Solgama 0 0-0 0, Young 1 0-0 2, Kringe 3 8-9 15, McDermott 1 0-0 2, Allen 0 0-0 0, Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Washko 1 0-2 2. Totals 6 8-11 21

MMI Prep`5`4`4`8 — 21

Wyoming Area`19`9`6`6 — 40

Three-point goals: MMI 1 (Kringe), WA 2 (Sterba, A. Gacek).

Central Columbia 45, Berwick 27

CENTRAL COLUMBIA (45) — Prezioso 0 0-2 0, Bull 2 0-0 6, Klingerman 2 1-4 6, Tucker 1 0-0 2, Weatherill 4 2-4 13, Kissinger 3 0-0 6, Blake 4 4-4 12. Totals 16 7-14 45

BERWICK (27) — Andreas 4 3-6 11, Ochs 0 0-0 0, Fraind 0 0-0 0, Lewis 1 0-0 3, Al. Knorr 0 0-0 0, Starr 4 5-9 13, Klinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 8-15 27

Cent. Columbia`4`21`10`10 — 45

Berwick`11`5`4`7 — 27

Three-point goals: CC 6 (Weatherill 3, Bull 2, Klingerman), BER 1 (Lewis).

H.S. Boys Basketball

Wyoming Area 54, MMI Prep 36

WYOMING AREA (54) — Sciandra 2 0-0 4, DeLucca 4 0-2 10, Kopetchny 4 1-1 9, Feeney 0 0-0 0, Golden 0 0-0 0, Mi. Rusinchak 0 0-0 0, Noone 4 2-2 10, Ma. Rusinchak 2 2-2 7, Keating 0 1-2 1, Janosky 0 0-0 0, Schutter 4 3-6 11, Kruszka 1 0-0 2, C. Walsh 0 0-0 0, Prioleau 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-15 54

MMI PREP (36) — Lispi 0 0-0 0, Pantages 5 0-0 10, Floryshak 1 1-2 3, Sones 1 1-2 3, Brobst 7 0-1 16, Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Figueroa 0 0-0 0, Mulhall 0 0-0 0, Hosier 0 0-0 0, Dovicak 0 0-0 0, Schwabe 0 2-2 2. Totals 15 4-7 36

MMI Prep`8`10`6`12 — 36

Wyoming Area`12`22`12`8 — 54