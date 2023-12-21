🔊 Listen to this

Crestwood’s Keira Dougherty takes a look at the basket as Wyoming Valley West’s Thalia Irizarry (23) and Anna Sierra defend in the second quarter.

Crestwood’s Kendall Petrosky tries to go to the basket as she collides with Wyoming Valley West’s Thalia Irizarry in the first quarter.

Wyoming Valley West’s Anya Richet (25) and Crestwood’s Kate Gallagher go after a rebound in the first quarter.

Crestwood’s Kiera Dougherty goes for a basket with Wyoming Valley West’s Anya Richet guarding in the first quarter.

PLYMOUTH — There were times Thursday night where cracks began to show, yet Crestwood stood tall in a few ways.

The young Comets held off a couple rally attempts, often because of their size, as they defeated Wyoming Valley West 64-52 in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball opener for both teams.

Crestwood improved to 1-0 in the division and 4-3 overall. Valley West fell to 0-1 in the division and 3-4 overall.

“Our inexperience kicks in here and there,” said Crestwood first-year coach Mary Mushock-Namey, who previously ran the Wilkes-Barre Area program. “But we’re learning every game from those situations that occur. Even today in the fourth quarter, we made some young mistakes, but we’ll learn from those and we’ll be better the next game.”

Crestwood held the lead after snapping a 20-20 tie midway through the second quarter with a 5-0 run, but there were some tense situations the rest of the way.

The final two came late in the fourth quarter.

Valley West went on a 7-2 run to cut a double-digit deficit to 52-46 on a 3-pointer by Thalia Irizzary with 1:58 left. Crestwood came out of a timeout with a rebound basket by Keira Dougherty and a pair of free throws.

The Spartans also moved within 57-52 with 36.9 seconds left, only for Crestwood to seal the win at the foul line with seven points.

Crestwood is short on varsity experience but not on height. Freshman Charlie Hiller had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. Fellow freshman Jackie Gallagher had 19 points and six boards. Junior Kate Gallagher, another big, had six boards and five points.

“That’s a good team over there, a good young team,” Valley West coach Gary Ferenchick said. “I give them all the credit in the world. You can’t get outplayed on your home court. This division is too strong to not win basketball games on your home court.”

Dougherty, a divisional all-star as a freshman last season, had a game-high 20 points. While not having the size of her teammates, she still finished with eight rebounds.

Dougherty also ended the third quarter with a spinning drive to the hoop, pushing Crestwood’s advantage to 46-35.

“She a returning first-team all-star as a sophomore,” Mushock-Namey said, “so her experience is what we kind of depend on especially with three freshmen playing in the game.”

Marsola and Irazzary scored 15 each for Valley West. Mackenzie Perluke added 14.

Crestwood 64, Wyoming Valley West 52

CRESTWOOD (64) — Vieney 0 0-0 0, Hiller 5 3-7 13, Petrosky 2 1-2 5, J.Gallagher 5 6-6 19, Andrews 0 2-6 2, K.Gallagher 2 1-2 5, Dougherty 7 6-6 20. Totals 21 19-29 64.

WYO. VALLEY WEST (52) — Novitski 0 0-0 0, Marsola 5 0-0 15, Perluke 4 5-9 14, Sierra 0 0-0 0, Irizzary 5 4-8 15, Richet 1 0-0 2, Rinehimer 2 2-2 6. Totals 17 11-19 52.

Crestwood`14`17`15`18 — 64

Wyo. Valley West`10`15`10`17 — 52

Three-point goals — CRE 3 (K.Gallagher 3). WVW 7 (Marsola 5, Perluke, Irizarry).