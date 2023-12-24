🔊 Listen to this

Air Force linebacker Bo Richter looks on after a play against James Madison during the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl un Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Air Force linebacker Bo Richter, right, grabs at the jersey of James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud during the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Emmanuel Michel rushed for a career-best 203 yards and two 1-yard touchdowns and Zac Larrier passed for one TD and ran for another score, leading Air Force to a 31-21 win over No. 24 James Madison in the Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday.

Air Force (9-4) posted its fifth consecutive bowl win after losing its last four games of the season.

James Madison (11-2) lost in regulation for the first time this season while playing in the program’s first bowl game. The Dukes, who are completing their transition to the FBS level from FCS after being a two-time national champion in the lower division, earned the bowl berth after there weren’t enough bowl-eligible teams to fill all the spots.

Air Force’s triple-option running attack got the better of the top run defense in the FBS. The Falcons entered second in team rushing at 275.8 yards per game, and ground out 351 yards in the victory. JMU came in allowing 61.5 rushing yards, with a high of 146 yards.

James Madison gained 283 total yards — only 26 rushing.

Michel, a 5-foot-10, 210-pound senior, scored midway through the first and second quarters. His second gave Air Force the lead for good at 14-7 following an interception by Johnathan Young at midfield after Dukes quarterback Jordan McCloud faced a heavy blitz and flipped an opposite-hand pass up for grabs.

Larrier tossed a 42-yard TD pass to Jared Roznos with 27 seconds remaining in the first half and scored from a yard out in the third quarter.

Matthew Dapore kicked a 26-yard field goal, capping a 17-play, 49-yard drive and giving Air Force a 31-14 lead.

McCloud threw three TD passes for the Dukes. He hit Phoenix Sproles with scoring passes of 18 and 7 yards, and tossed a 5-yard TD pass to Kaelon Black.

McCloud finished 20 for 33 for 257 yards with an interception.

BIRMINGHAM BOWL

Duke 17, Troy 10

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Freshman quarterback Grayson Loftis threw for 183 yards and Duke’s defense came up with a final stop as the Blue Devils secured a winning seas with a Birmingham Bowl victory against Troy.

The Sun Belt Conference champion, Troy (11-3), tried to finish the season on an 11-game winning streak for the second straight year. But against a Blue Devils (8-5) lineup decimated by transfer portal departures, the Trojans couldn’t find an offensive rhythm.

A lack of syncopation wasn’t unexpected. Both teams played with interim coaches. Duke’s Trooper Taylor filled in for Texas A&M-bound Mike Elko while Troy defensive coordinator Greg Gasparato stepped up when Jon Sumrall took a job at Tulane.

Both programs have already hired replacements — former Miami coach Manny Diaz takes over at Duke and Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker is the new hire at Troy.

Since taking over for the injured Riley Leonard, who later transferred to Notre Dame, Loftis has been effective without much to show for the understudy work. In four starts, he delivered victories against Wake Forest and Pitt in between narrow losses to North Carolina and Virginia.

Against Troy, Duke built a 17-3 fourth-quarter lead and looked to put the game out of reach. But Troy intercepted Loftis deep in Trojans territory then replied with an 87-yard drive to cut the margin to one score.

But Duke would need one final stop to secure victory and got it when Jeremiah Lewis intercepted Gunnar Watson with just over a minute remaining in the game. A senior, Watson finished the game with 230 yards passing.

CAMELLIA BOWL

Northern Illinois 21, Arkansas State 19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Rocky Lombardi passed and ran for touchdowns and Northern Illinois held on to beat Arkansas State when the Red Wolves couldn’t convert a late 2-point pass.

Antario Brown rushed for 132 yards for the Huskies (7-6), who won six of their final eight games.

Neither team scored in the second half until Jaylen Raynor’s 13-yard touchdown pass with 1:14 left to Corey Rucker. Raynor’s potential tying 2-point pass sailed out of the end zone, and Arkansas State (6-7) couldn’t convert the onside kick.

The 25-year-old Lombardi completed his seventh and final college season by going 18 of 29 for 200 yards. Grayson Barnes had 105 yards and a score on five catches.

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL

Georgia State 45, Utah State 22

BOISE, Idaho — Darren Grainger threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more, Freddie Brock rushed for 276 yards and a score, and Georgia State rolled past Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Georgia State (7-6), which had lost five of six entering the game, scored 31 straight points to break it open.

Utah State (6-7) fell apart after rolling up 161 yards of offense in the first quarter, tallying just 186 yards in the final three periods.

Grainger, a senior who transferred from Furman in 2021, was 19-of-22 passing and rushed for 111 yards, accounting for 368 yards of total offense to earn MVP honors.

Brock, who assumed the starting role at running back after leading rusher Marcus Carroll transferred to Missouri following the regular season, ripped off runs of 31, 43, 58 and 60 yards. Cadarrius Thompson hauled in five passes for 117 yards and two TDs.

Utah State’s Levi Williams, who won the Potato Bowl two years ago as the starting quarterback for Wyoming, was 12-of-21 passing for 131 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Davon Booth rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown for the Aggies.