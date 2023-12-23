🔊 Listen to this

Two 20-point scorers sparked the Hazleton Area offense in a major way on Saturday, as the Cougars rolled past Bethlehem Liberty by a 79-54 final score.

Kaitlyn Bindas went off for 29 points to lead all scorers, and Sophia Shults was right behind her with 25 points.

Alexis Reimold was the third Cougar to reach double figures, with 10 points. Hazleton scored 31 first-quarter points and led 47-26 at the half.

Ava Kopetskie was Liberty’s leading scorer, with 18 points.

H.S. Girls Basketball

Hazleton Area 79, Bethlehem Liberty 53

HAZLETON AREA (79) — Benyo 3 0-0 6, Eberts 0 0-0 0, Forschner 0 0-0 0, Yost 0 0-0 0, Bindas 10 6-6 29, Williams 2 0-0 5, Shults 0 2-2 2, Gregory 1 1-2 3, Reimold 4 2-2 10, Shults 8 7-10 24. Totals 28 18-22 79.

BETHLEHEM LIBERTY (53) — Nickens 0 0-0 0, Davis 5 2-2 13, Kopetskie 6 4-6 18, Miller 2 4-4 8, A. Thompson 1 0-0 2, T. Sobrinski 0 0-0 0, J. Thompson 0 0-0 0, Puksyn 1 2-2 4, Medaska 0 0-0 0, Beatty 3 2-2 8. Totals 18 14-16 53.

Hazleton Area`31`16`13`19 — 79

Bethlehem Liberty`12`14`13`14 — 53

Three-point goals: HAZ 5 (Bindas 3, Williams, Shults), BET 3 (Kopetskie 2, Davis).