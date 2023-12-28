🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – The rest of Wyoming Valley Conference boys basketball could be forgiven if it did not see Noah Dewey’s emergence coming.

Despite being able to rattle off a list of contributing factors, the 6-foot-5 junior center from Hanover Area is quick to point out that the developments of the first month of the season have surprised him.

Dewey kept getting better on consecutive nights during the 57th annual McGrane Holiday Basketball Tournament, landing a spot on the all-tournament team with 35 points and 10 rebounds while leading the Hawkeyes to a 79-46 romp over winless Lake-Lehman in Thursday’s third-place game at the Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center.

The “career” high for Dewey is not just as a varsity player. It is the most he has scored in any game on any level.

The latest effort continued a rise in which Dewey has gone from averaging fewer than four points and not making any late-season impact as a sophomore to giving Hanover Area (3-7) reason to hope for better things ahead by producing more than 19 points per game this season.

“I was not expecting this at all,” said Dewey said, who had 52 points and 17 rebounds for the two-game tournament.

Dewey points to a growth of a few inches and dropping a few pounds at the same time he was adding height; stronger legs and more endurance after a fall spent on the cross country team for the first time; the Hawkeyes’ need for a player to “step up” after two transfers, including center David Popson, to Holy Redeemer; and time spent working with Bill Callahan, the Hawkeyes’ new coach.

It has all added up to a new experience for Dewey, being the focal point of an offense.

Dewey dominated inside, scoring Hanover Area’s first 13 points and finding a new – or rather old – way to provide three points at a time. Dewey was 11-for-12 from the line, including making all five of his “and-one” opportunities to complete three-point plays.

The Hawkeyes entered Thursday on a four-game losing streak, but that included two competitive, single-digit battles with defending Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 champion Holy Redeemer, establishing Hanover Area as a dark-horse threat in the division.

Dewey’s first two three-point plays came 26 seconds apart, both off putbacks for an 11-5 lead less than 3½ minutes in.

The Hawkeyes still needed more to break away and Lael Hayward was there.

Hayward came up with a personal 6-0 run, including a steal for a breakaway and a 3-pointer, on the way to a 19-12 lead.

Dewey finished his 35-point night in 22 minutes, sitting down late in the third quarter.

When he did, Steven Florek broke loose for 15 points in the next 4:35 to finish off a 20-point effort.

Hunter Palka and Spencer Smith each hit three 3-pointers while scoring 11 points for Lake-Lehman. Alex Smith added 10 points.

Dallas 74, Lewisburg 51

Mike Cumbo scored 24 points to lead Dallas past visiting Lewisburg.

Nick Farrell and Zach Paczewski each scored eight points for the Mountaineers.

Lewisburg was led by Nazir Meredith with 17.

AKENS TOURNAMENT

Berwick 63, Forest City 60

The Bulldogs outscored Forest City 23-6 in the fourth quarter to rally from a 14-point deficit and win the consolation game of the Akens Tournament.

Jace Degroat scored 12 of his game-high 29 points in the decisive fourth quarter.

Kaden Hickman added 12 in the game for Berwick.

Forest City was led by Collin Bailer with 16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PUNXSUTANEY TOURNAMENT

Hazleton Area 69, Red Bank Valley 39

Kaitlyn Bindas scored 21 points to lead Hazleton Area past Red Bank Valley.

Sophia Benyo added 10 for the Cougars, who will face the winner of Marion Center-Punxsutawney for the tournament title Friday.

ALLENTOWN CENTRAL CATHOLIC TOURNAMENT

Lake-Lehman 56, East Stroudsburg South 30

Brenna Hunt scored 21 points to lead Lake-Lehman to a victory in the consolation game of the Allentown Central Catholic Tournament.

Ella Wilson chipped in 19 for the Black Knights.

AKENS TOURNAMENT

North Pocono 64, Wyoming Valley West 57

Tournament-host North Pocono outscored Valley West 20-4 in the second period to take command of the third-place game in the Akens Tournament.

Valley West was led by Mackenzie Perluke with 23 points. North Pocono was led by Ella Clementoni with a game-high 27 points.

MARSECO TOURNAMENT

Pittston Area 56, Wyoming Area 29

Daniella Ranielli scored 15 points and Kate Cherkouskas added 12 to lead Pittston Area past Wyoming Area in the Maresco Tournament in Old Forge.

Krean Bonita and Abby Sterba had seven points each for Wyoming Area.

Old Forge 67, Hanover Area 22

Jewlya McCullon scored 33 points to lead host Old Forge past Hanovert Area in the Mareseco Tournament.

Hanover Area was led by Brenna Slusser with nine points.

JUDY KNORR TOURNAMNET

Dallas 50, Berwick 43

Elizabeth Viglone scored 18 points to lead Dallas to a victory over host Berwick in the Judy Knorr Tournament.

Dallas will face Loyalsock in the championship game Friday, while Berwick will play Nanticoke in the consolation game.

Berwick was led by Gabby Starr and Alysa Lewis, who each scored nine points.

Loyalsock 63, Nanticoke 39

Alaina Dadzie scored 14 points to lead Loyalsock past Nanticoke.

Nanticoke was led by Kate Reed with 12 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Pocono 64, Wyoming Valley West 57

VALLEY WEST (57) – Alissa Laudenslager 0 0-0 0, Gabbi Novitski 1 0-0 2, Gabby Marsola 2 0-0 5, Mackenzie Perluke 9 4-5 23, Anna Sierra 2 0-0 5, Thalia Irazzary 3 0-0 7, Anya Richet 4 0-0 8, Kiersten Rinehimer 3 1-2 7. Totals 24 5-7 57.

NORTH POCONO (64) – Ella Clementoni 12 0-2 27, Celia DeCesare 5 0-2 10, Paige Dymek 3 1-2 7, Kylie Mastillo 3 6-10 12, Abby Lenchitsky 2 4-6 8, Alexis Silva 0 0-0 0, Aleah Quinn 0 0-2 0, Je’Nelle Abraham 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 11-24 64.

Valley West`14`4`16`23`–57

North Pocono`15`20`17`12`–64

Three-point FGs: WVW (Marsola, Perluke, Sierra, Irazzary) 4, NP (Clementoni 3) 3.

Hazleton Area 69, Red Bank Valley 39

HAZLETON AREA (69) – Sophia Benyo 4 2-6 10, Jayla EBerts 2 2-2 6, Kylee Forschner 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Bindas 8 2-2 21, Olivia Williams 3 0-0 7, Evelyn Shults 0 0-0 0, Ella Radice 0 0-0 0, Melina Gregory 1 0-0 2, Kayla Lagowy 3 1-2 8, Alexis Reimold 4 0-0 8, Miranda Chupela 0 0-0 0, Sophia Shults 3 1-2 7, Juliana Silva 0 0-0 0, Sofia Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Hannah Malyas 0 0-0 0, Leah Meyers 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 8-14 69.

RED BANK VALLEY (39) – Bonanno 2 2-2 6, A. Bond 2 0-0 4, Carrico 2 0-0 5, Starcher 0 0-0 0, Hagan 2 0-0 6, A. Tetrick 0 0-0 0, F. Tetrick 0 0-0 0, I Bond 4 1-2 11, Harman 2 1-2 5, Bartley 0 0-0 0, Neiswanger 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 6-8 39.

Hazleton Area`26`12`22`8`–69

Red Bank Valley`13`11`8`7`–39

Three-point FGs: HA (Bindas 3, Williams, Lagowy) 5, RBV (Hagan 2, I. Bond 2, Carrico) 5.

Lake-Lehman 56, East Stroudsburg South 30

E. STROUDSBURG SOUTH (30) – Krissena Huntley 0 0-0 0, Rylee Davis 0 0-0 0, Kimora Woods 0 0-0 0, Jasmine Colpepper 1 2-2 5, Marinellys Marte 2 0-1 4, Cynindia Gray 5 2-4 12, Oliana Cole 3 0-0 9. Totals 11 4-7 30.

LAKE-LEHMAN (56) – Gracie James 0 0-0 0, Delcia Biscotto 2 0-0 4, Morgan Breslford 0 0-0 0, Brenna Hunt 9 2-3 21, Olivia Corcoran 0 0-0 0, Ella Wilson 6 7-10 19, Molly Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Hannah Chipego 2 0-0 4, Olivia Oliver 0 0-0 0, Haley Wallace 0 2-2 2, Kate Hynick 1 0-0 0. Totals 22 11-13 56.

E. Stroudsburg South`9`5`8`8`–30

Lake-Lehman`17`17`18`4`–56

Three-Point FGs: ESS (Cole 3, Colpepper) 4, LL (Hunt) 1.

Pittston Area 56, Wyoming Area 29

PITTSTON AREA (56) – Daniella Ranielli 3 7-8 15, Maddie Karp 1 2-2 4, Guiliana Latona 2 0-0 4, Rowan Lazevnick 1 0-0 3, Lili Hintze 2 4-4 8, Ella O’Brien 0 1-4 1, Grace Callahan 3 0-0 6, Kate Chernouskas 4 1-2 12, Nora Callahan 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 15-20 56.

WYOMING AREA (29) – Morgan Slusser 0 0-0 0, Addison Gaylord 1 3-3 5, Krea Bonita 2 3-5 7, Aubrey Lewis 0 0-0 0, Maggie Hallman 0 0-0 0, Abby Sterba 2 3-6 7, Shannon Kearns 0 0-0 0, Gionna Deyarmin 0 0-0 0, Kendall Day 0 0-0 0, Marissa Gacek 2 0-0 5, Erica Gilligan 0 0-0 0, Alexa Gacek 2 0-0 5. Totals 9 9-14 29.

Pittston Area`17`8`22`9`–56

Wyoming Area`9`4`11`5`–29

Dallas 50, Berwick 43

DALLAS (50) – Caitlyn Mizzei 3 1-2 8, Mia DelGaudio 3 0-0 6, Lyla Wydra 0 0-0 0, Kasey Bryant 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Vigline 6 4-5 18, Carolyn Comitz 0 0-0 0, Molly Walsh 5 7-8 18. Toatls 17 12-15 50.

BERWICK (43) – RaeAnna Andreas 3 0-0 7, Kaylie Fraind 1 0-0 2, Alysa Lewis 3 0-0 9, Lybi Switzer 2 0-0 5, Ally Knorr 2 0-0 6, Gabby Starr 3 2-3 9, Julia Rauch 2 1-1 5. Totals 16 3-4 43.

Dallas`11`11`14`16`–50

Berwick`5`15`12`11`–43

Three-point FGs: Dal (Viglone 2, Comitz Mizzei) 4, Ber (Lewis 3, Knorr 2, Starr, Switzer, Andreas).

Loyalsock 63, Nanticoke 39

NANTICOKE (39) – Sophia Cromer 0 0-0 0, Amiah Ceruti 0 0-2 0, Caitlyn Majiros 2 1-2 45, Cecily Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kate Reed 4 1-2 12, Olicia Cromer 0 0-0 0, Marli Donahue 0 0-0 0, Navaeh Baran 4 3-5 11, Haley Verazin 2 0-0 4, Jordyn Johnson 2 1-2 5. Totalas 14 6-15 39.

LOYALSOCK (63) – Bella Mileto 2 0-0 4, Katie Ryder 2 0-0 4, Lacey Kriebel 4 3-4 13, Anna Luxenberger 0 0-0 0, Addie Bastian 0 0-0 0, Chloe Kennedy 1 0-0 3, Jaekairah Harden 3 5-5 11, Alaina Dadzie 2 0-0 6, Madeline Luzenberger 1 0-0 2, Iyana Sewell 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 13-16 63.

Nanticoke`7`14`12`6`–39

Loyalsock`16`15`17`15`–63

Three-Point FGs: Nan (Reed 3) 3, Loy (Kriebel 2, Luxenberger 2, Kennedy, Harden) 6.

Old Forge 67, Hanover Area 22

HANOVER AREA (22) – Olivia Russoniello 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Mathis 0 0-0 0, McKayla Casillas 0 0-0 0, Emma Schlingman 1 0-0 3, Brenan Slusser 3 0-0 9, Nyailah Bishop 0 0-0 0, Izzy Curcio 0 0-0 0, Madi Myers 0 0-0 0, Alana Hughers 1 1-2 3, Caitlin Vigorito 4 1-2 5, Maggie Murphy 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 2-2 22.

OLD FORGE (67) – Lilianna LEnceski 0 2-2 2, Angelina Pierce 0 0-0 0, Cali Talarico 0 0-0 0, Maniyah Massey 0 0-0 0, Naica Pritchyk 0 0-0 0, Jaciene Semedo 0 0-0 0, Jewlya McCullon 14 2-2 33, Ava Arnold 2 0-0 4, Mia Fox 2 0-0 4, Talia Piragus 11 4-4 26, Leah DOmiano 0 0-0 0, Sophia Carradino 0 0-0 0, Torre DiMattia 0 0-0 0. Toatls 28 8-8 67.

Hanover Area`2`5`12`3`–22

Old Forge`22`15`16`14`–67

Three-point FGs: HA (Slusser 3, Schlingman 1), OF (McCullon) 3.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Berwick 63, Forest City 60

BERWICK (63) – Noah Marquez 3 0-1 6, Kaden Hickman 4 0-0 12, Julian Howie 2 1-2 5, Jace Degroat 10 1-2 29, Carlos Guzman 3 1-2 9, Matt Powers 1 0-0 2, Brock Seely 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 3-7 63.

FOREST CITY (60) – Eli Ferrera 0 0-0 0, Johnathan Conlogue 3 0-1 8, Wyatt Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Brad Bartholomay 5 0-0 13, Collin Bailer 6 4-8 16, Heath Snyder 3 0-0 6, Jeremy Slick 0 0-0 0, May Urbas 8 1-1 17. Totals 25 5-10 60.

Berwick`16`6`18`23`–62

Forest City`19`20`15`6`–60

Three-point FGs: Ber (DeGroat 6, Hickman 4, Guzman 2) 12, FC Bartholomay 3, Conlogue 2) 5.

Dallas 74, Lewisburg 51

LEWISBURG (51) – Mateo Cardello 1 0-0 2, Cohen Hoover 1 0-0 2, Gideon Vonderheid 2 0-0 4, Noah Pawling 2 1-2 6, Alex Gilmore 4 0-0 8, Tai Britto 2 0-0 4, Sudeep Yenireddy 0 0-0 0, Nazir Meredith 6 5-6 17, Jack Blough 1 0-0 2, Rebira Jemama 1 0-0 2, Quin Michaels 1 2-2 4. Totals 21 8-10 51.

DALLAS (74) – Dom Zangardi 0 0-0 0, Nick Farrell 4 0-0 8, Pat Flanagan 3 0-0 7, Brady Zapoticky 1 0-0 2, Dan Jones 0 0-0 0, Jack Karosa 2 0-0 5, Chris Flanagan 0 0-0 0, Caden Park 0 1-2 1, BRady Mizzer 1 0-0 3, Jack Dale 1 0-0 2, Zach Paczewski 3 1-2 8, Mikey Cumbo 9 2-4 24, Brady Youngblood 0 0-0 0, Kael Berry 2 0-0 5, Ben Ackourey 2 0-0 6, Cameron Faux 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 4-8 74.

Lewisburg`12`14`12`13`–51

Dallas`24`22`17`11`–74

Three-point FGs: Lew (Pawling) 1, Dal (Cumbo 4, Faux 2, Farrell, Karosa, Mizzer, Paczewski, Berry, Ackourey) 12.

Hanover Area 79, Lake-Lehman 46

HANOVER AREA (79) – Lael Hayward 4 1-2 11, Malachi Downey 0 0-0 0, Steven Florek 8 3-3 20, Noah Dewey 12 11-12 35, Gernard Williams 2 0-0 4, Adyn Ross 0 0-0 0, Andrew Kistner 1 0-0 2, Joshua Rivera 0 0-0 0, Noah Sadecky 1 0-0 3, Jayden Coleman 0 0-0 0, Aiden Safriwe 0 0-0 0, Trayvon Lucas 1 2-2 4, Jake Scholten 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 17-19 79.

LAKE-LEHMAN (30) – Jake Evans 2 0-0 5, Alex Smith 3 3-4 10, Hunter Palka 4 0-0 11, Finn Cronin 1 0-0 3, Spencer Smith 4 0-0 11, Parker Smith 0 0-0 0, Scott Egbert 0 0-0 0, Noah Corcoran 0 0-0 0, Vinny Sparacio 0 0-0 0, Casey Shook 1 0-0 2, Bodhi Cronin 1 0-0 2, Angelo Magnotta 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 3-4 46.

Hanover Area`22`16`22`19`—`79

Lake-Lehman`15`10`13`8`—`46

Three-point goals – HA 4 (Hayward 2, Florek, Sadecky). LL 9 (Palka 3, SSmith 3, Evans, ASmith Cronin).