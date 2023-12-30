🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area’s Dane Schutter recorded his 1,000th career point as the Warriors earned an 88-63 victory on Friday over Wyoming Seminary in the consolation game of the Marseco Tournament at Old Forge.

Anthony DeLucca led the effort with 22 points, followed by 20 from Schutter, who hit the milestone on a 3-pointer in the first quarter.

Luke Kopetchny (13 points), Brady Noone (12) and Matt Rusinchak (11) also finished in double figures for Wyoming Area.

The Blue Knights’ Jack Novelli led all scorers with 24 points. Antek Evan added 17 and Brian Leahy added 14.

Old Forge 33, Pittston Area 23

Host Old Forge claimed the Marseco Tournament championship, holding the Patriots to three points in the fourth quarter to close out the win.

Matt Walter led Pittston Area with eight points. The Blue Devils got nine apiece from Dominick Palma and Logan Fanning.

Northwest 50, Tunkhannock 36

Josh Miner led three Rangers in double figures with 17 points in the win, followed by 12 from Ryan Miner and 11 from Brady Shea.

Steven Moore had 15 points for the Tigers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 75, Punxsutawney 50

Sophia Shults scored 17 points en route to winning tournament MVP honors as the Cougars beat the host Chucks to win the Punxsutawney Holiday Tournament.

Olivia Williams added 15 points while Sophia Benyo scored 12, Kaitlyn Bindas had 11 and Alexis Reimold had 10 in the win. Shults and Bindas were named to the all-tournament team.

Berwick 60, Nanticoke Area 42

RaeAnna Andreas finished with 18 points and Gabby Starr added 17 for the host Bulldogs, who prevailed in the consolation game of the Judy Knorr Tournament.

Caitlynn Majiros topped the Trojanettes with 17 points. Kate Reed scored 14.

Loyalsock defeated Dallas in the championship game. Starr was named to the all-tournament team along with Reed and Dallas’ Elizabeth Viglone and Molly Walsh.

Loyalsock’s Alaina Dadzie was named tournament MVP.

Colonie (N.Y.) 54, Holy Redeemer 49

Holy Redeemer, short three players because of injury, lost for the second straight day in the Amsterdam Holiday College Showcase in the Capital Region of New York State.

Bella Boylan scored 20 points to lead the Royals, who fell short after battling back from a 30-13, second-quarter deficit.

Ali Payne led Colonie with 22 points.

Holy Redeemer fell to Albany (N.Y.) 70-32 Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Area 88, Wyoming Seminary 63

WYOMING SEMINARY (63) — Aiello 0 0-0 0, Kornfeld 1 0-0 2, Davis 0 0-0 0, Evan 7 3-4 17, Ruderman 0 0-0 0, Novelli 8 2-2 24, Leahy 5 3-6 14, Michaels 1 0-0 2, Reddington 1 0-0 2, Richart 0 2-2 2. Totals 23 10-14 63.

WYOMING AREA (88) — Sciandra 3 0-0 6, DeLucca 7 0-0 22, Kopetchny 5 3-6 13, Feeney 0 2-2 2, Golden 0 0-0 0, Noone 5 2-2 12, Pepe 0 0-0 0, Ma. Rusinchak 4 0-0 11, Keating 0 0-0 0, Janosky 1 0-0 2, Schutter 6 2-4 20, Kruszka 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 9-14 88.

Wyo. Seminary`19`10`16`18 — 63

Wyoming Area`27`18`23`20 — 88

Three-point goals — WS 7 (Novelli 6, Leahy); WA 13 (DeLucca 5, Kopetchny 3, Ma. Rusinchak 3, Schutter 2)

Old Forge 33, Pittston Area 23

PITTSTON AREA (23) — Lopresto 1 3-5 5, Walter 4 0-0 8, McGarry 1 2-3 4, Lynn 2 0-0 4, Bilbow 0 0-0 0, Scavo 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 5-8 23.

OLD FORGE (33) — DeMarco 2 1-4 6, Palma 4 1-1 9, Fanning 3 3-4 9, Fox 1 0-0 3, Parker 2 1-2 6, Krushnowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 6-11 33.

Pittston Area`6`8`6`3 — 23

Old Forge`9`8`10`6 — 33

Three-point goals — PA 0; OF 3 (DeMarco, Fox, Parker)

Northwest 50, Tunkhannock 34

NORTHWEST (50) — J. Miner 5 5-6 17, R. Miner 5 2-3 12, Shea 4 0-0 11, McCoy 3 0-1 6, Crawford 1 2-2 4, Chonka 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-12 50.

TUNKHANNOCK (34) — Ergott 2 1-2 5, Berkhimer 1 0-0 2, Moore 5 5-7 15, Lukasavage 0 0-0 0, Newswanger 1 0-0 3, Airgood 3 0-0 7, Gregory 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Mickels 0 2-4 2, Ransom 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 8-13 36.

Northwest`12`15`10`13 — 50

Tunkhannock`5`11`9`9` — 34

Three-point goals — NW 5 (Shea 3, J. Miner 2); TUN 2 (Airgood, Newswanger)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 75, Punxsutawney 50

HAZLETON AREA (75) — Benyo 5 2-3 12, Eberts 0 0-0 0, Forschner 0 0-0 0, Yost 0 0-0 0, Bindas 4 1-2 11, Williams 5 1-2 15, E. Shults 0 0-0 0, Radice 0 0-0 0, Gregory 1 0-0 2, Lagowy 3 1-2 8, Reimold 5 0-0 10, Chupela 0 0-0 0, S. Shults 6 5-6 17. Totals 29 10-14 75.

PUNXSUTAWNEY (50) — O. Burkett 3 2-5 8, Doverspike 1 0-0 2, Griebel 5 2-2 16, McMahon 2 0-0 6, Powell 3 1-2 7, N. Burkett 1 2-2 4, Dobbins 2 1-2 5, Wisnesky 1 0-0 2, Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-13 50.

Hazleton Area`27`17`21`9 — 75

Punxsutawney`12`13`14`11 — 50

Three-point goals — HAZ 7 (Williams 4, Bindas 2, Lagowy): PUN 6 (Griebel 4, McMahon 2)

Berwick 60, Nanticoke Area 42

NANTICOKE AREA (42) — Ceruti 2 0-0 6, Majiros 8 1-2 17, Reed 5 0-0 13, Donahue 0 0-0 0, Verazin 1 0-0 2, J. Johnson 2 0-1 4. Totals 18 1-3 42.

BERWICK (60) — Andreas 7 0-0 18, Fraind 2 0-0 4, Lewis 4 0-0 11, Switzer 3 1-2 10, Knorr 0 0-0 0, Starr 4 7-7 17, Ravoh 0 0-0 0, Klinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-9 60.

Nanticoke Area`18`10`8`6 — 42

Berwick`17`13`12`18 — 60

Three-point goals — NAN 5 (Reed 3, Ceruti 2); BER 12 (Andreas 4, Lewis 3, Switzer 3, Starr 2)