🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes men’s basketball earned its first Landmark Conference Athlete of the Week honor since joining the league as forward Lucas Lesko won for the period from Dec. 18-Jan. 1.

Lesko helped lead the Colonels to a 3-0 record in that stretch, averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while shooting 45.5% from the field. That included a win locally over Clarks Summit followed by two more during a trip to Daytona Beach at the Florida Sunshine Shootout.

Lesko scored 14, 23 and 13 points in the wins, respectively.

Wilkes is set for conference play on Wednesday with a road game at Goucher.

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Danville 64, Berwick 49

The Bulldogs fell behind 38-23 at halftime and couldn’t recover in a non-conference loss.

Kaden Hickman topped Berwick with 11 points while Jace Degroat scored 11.

Northwest 56, Benton 29

Ryan Miner (15 points) and Josh Miner (14) combined to score 29 to lead the Rangers to a road win.

Jace McCoy was right behind them with 13 points for Northwest. Brady Shea added nine.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Danville 64, Berwick 49

BERWICK (49) — Hanson 2 0-2 4, Marquez 0 0-0 0, Hickman 5 3-4 17, Degroat 4 1-1 11, Seely 0 1-2 1, Guzman 0 5-6 5, Powers 1 3-4 5, Hellenthal 0 0-2 0, Phillips 2 0-0 4, Cornelio 1 0-1 2. Totals 15 13-22 49.

DANVILLE (64) — Huron 3 0-0 6, Wynn 10 4-5 24, Morrison 3 3-4 11, Heath 2 0-0 5, Walker 6 0-0 12, Woll 0 0-0 0, hand 2 0-0 4, Simpson 0 0-0 0, Gonzalez 0 0-0 0, Mills 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 7-9 64.

Berwick`7`16`12`14 — 49

Danville`17`21`12`14 — 64

Three-point goals — BER 6 (Hickman 4, Degroat 2); DAN 3 (Morrison 2, Heath)