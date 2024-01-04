🔊 Listen to this

In a matchup of the top finishers in Division 1 last season, Pittston Area defeated Wyoming Valley West 50-23 on Wednesday in a WVC wrestling dual.

The host Spartans earned falls in two of the first three matches before the Patriots pulled away for the victory. Oscar Ciriaco (107 pounds), Tibor Toth (114), Dominic Bernardi (133), Chase Baron (139), Jake Aftewicz (152), Matteo Carabetta (160) and Brody Spindler (215) all picked up pins for Pittston Area.

Louden Giza (127), Tanner Pearson (172), Jordan Sachs (189) and Jaroy Grant (285) won by fall for Valley West.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Crestwood 52, Pittston Area 36

Tied after one quarter, the Comets pulled away from there behind 18 points from Keira Dougherty. Jackie Gallagher scored 13 and Charlie Hiller had 11 in the win.

Daniella Ranieli led the Patriots with 18 points.

Dallas 55, Wyoming Valley West 45

Elizabeth Viglone finished with a game-high 24 points and the Mountaineers shook off a slow start to prevail at home.

Molly Walsh scored 13 points, followed by 11 from Mia DelGaudio.

MacKenzie Perluke racked up 16 points for the Spartans.

Hazleton Area 47, Berwick 23

The Cougars held the Bulldogs to one point in the second quarter en route to a road win. Kaitlyn Bindas scored 15 points while Sophia Shults added nine.

Berwick got eight points from Alysa Lewis. Gabby Star had five points and 11 rebounds.

Wilkes-Barre Area 70, Tunkhannock 44

Katie Keating finished with 19 points for the Wolfpack to pick up a win on the road. Diamond Thornton and Mahogany Robinson scored 15 apiece while Emma Krawczeniuk had 14.

Laurianna Alston had a game-high 20 points for the Tigers.

Wyoming Seminary 60, Hanover Area 12

The Blue Knights led 24-0 after one quarter in the victory. Ellie Kersey scored 16 while Ella Stambaugh and Clare Griffin added 15 and 14, respectively.

Maggie Murphy topped the Hawkeyes with five points.

Benton 46, Northwest 32

Karsyn Miner scored 12 points to lead the Rangers in a road loss.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Tunkhannock 89, Hazleton Area 86

Samantha Alguire and Noelle Alguire each figured in on two individual wins and two relay victories to help the Tigers narrowly edge the Cougars.

Roerig won the 100 free and 200 free while Alguire took first in the 50 free and dive. Both swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.

Lorelei Lucas earned wins in the 200 IM and 100 back for Hazleton Area.

Holy Redeemer 100, Nanticoke Area 27

Carly Glaser’s victories in the 100 breast and 100 free powered the Royals to the win.

BOYS SWIMMING

Tunkhannock 126, Hazleton Area 54

Josh Gaudet prevailed in the 200 IM and 100 fly to power the Tigers, who claimed first in each event.

Holy Redeemer 68, Nanticoke Area 46

Redeemer’s Chris Dutko won the 500 free and swam on two winning relay teams.

Brady Rushton won the 100 breast and 100 free for the Trojans.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Misericordia 99, Delaware Valley 75

The Cougars opened MAC Freedom play with a strong effort as Kevin Lazdowsky scored 31 points in a road win. Lazdowsky hit 12-of-13 shots from the floor, including 4-of-4 from behind the arc.

Joseph Baldachino scored 22 while Nick Hornung (12) and Nate Kreitzer (10) also finished in double figures.

Goucher 62, Wilkes 61

The Colonels forged a 59-52 lead late in the second half before the Gophers went on a 10-2 run to steal the win, hitting a go-ahead jumper with 13 seconds left in a Landmark Conference matchup.

Trent Fisher had a double-double for Wilkes, recording 22 points and 16 rebounds on 50% shooting. Cayden Merrifield added 15 points.

King’s 80, FDU-Florham 72

Chris Patton (25) and Eamonn Ealsh (23) combined for 48 points as the Monarchs powered past the Devils at home for a win in their MAC Freedom opener.

Carmine Castiello and Jake Karnish each added 10 points for King’s.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Delaware Valley 62, Misericordia 36

The host Aggies took control early and broke things open with a 9-0 run to start the second half in a MAC Freedom opener.

Jocelyn Grosch scored 10 points for Misericordia while Skylar Bianchi had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Goucher 63, Wilkes 55

The Colonels trailed by 15 points heading into the fourth quarter and cut the deficit to three points with 3:28 left before the host Gophers put the game away at the foul line.

Yamirelis Matos tied a career-high with 21 points for Wilkes, adding nine rebounds and four assists.

FDU-Florham 64, King’s 61

Kathy Shepherd led a comeback effort with a career-high 18 points as the Monarchs managed to tie the game at 61-61 in the final minute after trailing by 17. The visiting Devils were able to hit three foul shots down the stretch to hold on.

Gianna Dickson had 14 points while Juleesah Hines had seven points and 11 rebounds.

H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL

Crestwood 52, Pittston Area 36

PITTSTON AREA (36) — Ranieli 6 3-3 18, Karp 1 0-0 3, Latona 0 0-0 0, Lazevnick 1 0-0 3, Hintze 1 3-3 6, O’Brien 0 0-0 0, G. Callahan 0 1-2 1, K. Chernouskas 2 0-0 5, Drozginski 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 7-8 36.

CRESTWOOD (52) — Hiller 5 0-0 11, Petrosky 2 0-0 5, J. Gallagher 5 0-0 13, K. Gallagher 0 5-8 5, Dougherty 5 6-7 18, Vieney 0 0-0 0, Andrews 0 0-0 0, Seifert 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 11-15 52.

Pittston Area`9`5`11`11 — 36

Crestwood`9`14`14`15 — 52

Three-point goals — PA 7 (Ranieli 3, Karp, Lazevnick, Hintze, K. Chernouskas); CRE 7 (J. Gallagher 3, Dougherty 2, Hiller, Petrosky)

Dallas 55, Wyoming Valley West 45

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (45) — Novitski 2 2-2 6, Marsola 2 0-0 6, Perluke 7 2-2 16, Richet 3 2-2 8, Rinehimer 2 2-2 6, Laudenslager 1 0-0 3, Sierra 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-8 45.

DALLAS (55) — Mizzer 2 1-4 5, DelGaudio 4 1-1 11, Viglone 6 9-13 24, Comitz 0 0-0 0, Walsh 4 2-2 13, Casey 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 13-20 55.

Wyo. Valley West`11`6`13`15 — 45

Dallas`7`17`19`12 — 55

Three-point goals — WVW 3 (Marsola 2, Laudenslager); DAL 8 (Viglone 3, Walsh 3, DelGaudio 2)

Hazleton Area 47, Berwick 23

HAZLETON AREA (47) — Benyo 3 0-0 6, Eberts 0 0-0 0, Forschner 0 0-0 0, Yost 0 0-0 0, Bindas 6 2-3 15, Williams 2 0-0 6, E. Shults 1 0-0 2, Gregory 0 0-0 0, Lagowy 3 1-1 7, Reimold 1 0-0 2, S. Shults 3 3-4 9. Totals 19 6-8 47.

BERWICK (23) — Andreas 2 0-2 4, Ochs 1 0-0 2, Fraind 0 0-0 0, Lewis 3 0-0 8, Switzer 1 1-2 3, Knorr 0 0-0 0, Robbins 0 1-2 1, Starr 0 5-6 5, Klinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 7-12 23.

Hazleton Area`16`12`8`11 — 47

Berwick`5`1`7`10 — 23

Three-point goals — HAZ 3 (Williams 2, Bindas); BER 2 (Lewis 2)

Wilkes-Barre Area 70, Tunkhannock 44

WILKES-BARRE AREA (70) — Keating 6 3-4 19, Thornton 6 2-2 15, Robinson 6 1-2 15, McAfee 1 0-0 2, Krawczeniuk 6 0-0 14, Luna 0 3-4 3, Perez 1 0-0 2, Medina 0 0-0 0, Davidson 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 9-12 70.

TUNKHANNOCK (44) — Faux 2 0-0 5, Williams 0 0-0 0, Van Ness 0 0-0 0, Alguire 3 2-6 8, Alston 10 0-2 20, Staff 0 0-0 0, Bassett 2 0-0 5, Gregory 0 0-0 0, Zaleppa 2 0-0 6, Hunting 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 2-8 44.

Wilkes-Barre Area`18`19`23`10 — 70

Tunkhannock`13`19`2`10 — 44

Three-point goals — WBA 9 (Keating 4, Robinson 2, Krawczeniuk 2, Thornton); TUN 4 (Zaleppa 2, Faux, Bassett)

Wyoming Seminary 60, Hanover Area 12

HANOVER AREA (12) — Schlingman 1 1-1 3, Slusser 1 2-4 4, Bishop 0 0-4 0, Vigorito 0 0-0 0, Murphy 2 0-0 5, Russoniello 0 0-0 0, Mathis 0 0-0 0, Curcio 0 0-0 0, Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 3-9 12.

WYOMING SEMINARY (60) — Griffin 6 1-2 14, Stambaugh 6 2-2 15, Parra 3 0-0 6, Kersey 7 1-2 16, Smeraldi 2 2-2 4, Marinello 0 1-2 1, Eidan 0 0-0 0, Gross 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 7-10 60.

Hanover Area`0`8`0`4 — 12

Wyo. Seminary`24`15`15`6 — 60

Three-point goals — HAN 1 (Murphy); WS 3 (Griffin, Stambaugh, Kersey)