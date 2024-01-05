🔊 Listen to this

BOSTON — Sidney Crosby scored on the power play to snap a third-period tie and added two assists, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Crosby’s goal broke a 5-all deadlock and halted a four-game winning streak for the first-place Bruins, who rallied from three down to tie it. The Penguins also got goals from Drew O’Connor, Ryan Graves, Jake Guentzel, Lars Eller and Jeff Carter. Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves.

Brad Marchand scored twice for the Bruins, and David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists. Morgan Geekie added a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 29 shots.

The game started with a back-and-forth flourish as the teams combined for five goals in the first eight minutes. Boston opened the scoring 41 seconds in as Marchand won a 1-on-1 battle in front of Nedeljkovic after Pastrnak fired a wrist shot.

The Penguins got the next two goals from O’Connor and Graves before Pastrnak collected his second point of the period on his 23rd goal of the season.

Guentzel capped the wild start by putting Pittsburgh back in front. The forward converted a long pass from Kris Letang, with Crosby credited for his second assist of the first period.

After eight scoreless minutes, the Penguins grabbed a two-goal advantage at 15:58 when Eller sizzled one past Swayman from a tough angle.

Despite allowing four goals on 16 shots in the first, Swayman was back in net at the onset of the second period. He allowed another point-blank rebound goal to Carter that increased Pittsburgh’s lead to three at 6:38.

Boston got one back as Pastrnak’s 30th assist of the season saw him zip a pass to Geekie, who waited for the lane to open up before beating Nedeljkovic.

From the high slot, Jake DeBrusk added to the scoring spree and trimmed Boston’s deficit to a single goal entering the final period. Marchand’s second goal was Boston’s first short-handed this season as he fired one past the blocker to tie the game at 5 early in the third.

BLUE JACKETS 3, FLYERS 2

PHILADELPHIA — Johnny Gaudreau scored in the shootout, Damon Severson and Jake Bean netted goals in the third period and Columbus came back to defeat Philadelphia.

Gaudreau, Columbus’ first shooter, beat Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson and Daniil Tarasov clinched the victory for the Blue Jackets with a glove save on Tyson Foerster. Neither Sean Couturier nor Bobby Brink could convert for Philadelphia.

The win was just the second in the last seven contests for Columbus.

Travis Konecny scored both goals for Philadelphia. The Flyers dropped their fourth consecutive contest and sixth in the last seven.

Joel Farabee and Couturier each assisted both of Konecny’s tallies.

Ersson made 26 saves for the Flyers, who returned home for the first time since Dec. 21 after losing four of five on the road.

1ST ALL-STARS NAMED

Crosby has been named an NHL All-Star for the 10th time, as the league unveiled its initial rosters Thursday night for the event next month in Toronto.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain was one of the first 32 All-Stars chosen by the league’s hockey operations department. One player from each team is picked, with others added by fan vote later.

Reigning MVP Connor McDavid is Edmonton’s representative, and league-leading scorer Nikita Kucherov was picked from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Chicago rookie of the year front-runner Connor Bedard, Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon and defending champion Vegas center Jack Eichel are were also chosen.

Auston Matthews, the first player to 30 goals this season, is the first Maple Leafs player picked, though he’ll almost certainly not be the home team’s only representative. William Nylander is Toronto’s leading scorer with 51 points.

Brady Tkachuk was picked from the Ottawa Senators.

All-Star Weekend takes place Feb. 1-3. This year the popular player draft is back with celebrity captains being paired with NHL All-Stars to chose the four teams for the 3-on-3 tournament.

Fan voting will determine the final eight skaters and four goalies.