The Wyoming Valley Conference Wrestling Championships scheduled for Saturday at Wilkes-Barre Area High School have been postponed due to the impending snowstorm. The event hasn’t been rescheduled.

The storm also postponed the following boys basketball games scheduled for Saturday: Berwick at Dallas; Hanover Area at Nanticoke Area; Lake-Lehman at Wyoming Area; and Pittston Area at Hazleton Area.

The Mahanoy Area at Wyoming Seminary girls game was also postponed.

Saturday’s boys games currently still scheduled to be played are: Crestwood at Tunkhannock, noon (no junior varsity); Holy Redeemer at MMI Prep, 11 a.m.; and Wilkes-Barre Area at Wyoming Valley West, 1 p.m.

Check back for any updates on those games.