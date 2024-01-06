🔊 Listen to this

Trailing by three points heading into the fourth quarter, the Dallas girls basketball team took control in the final frame to pull out a 48-43 win at Berwick on Friday in a WVC matchup.

The Mountaineers shot 14-of-15 from the foul line in the fourth to seal the win. Mia DelGaudio finished with 16 points while Brianna Casey and Elizabeth Viglone had nine apiece.

RaeAnna Andreas led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Gabby Starr had 12 points while Grace Robbins grabbed 10 rebounds.

Wyoming Valley West 55, Wilkes-Barre Area 47

Tied at 33 after three quarters, the host Spartans outscored the Wolfpack 22-14 in the fourth to prevail.

Mackenzie Perluke led Valley West with 14 poinst and Anna Sierra scored 13. Gabby Marsola scored eight of her 11 points in the fourth to pull the Spartans ahead.

Wilkes-Barre Area got 14 points from Diamond Thornton while Mahogany Robinson and Katie Keating added 13 and 11, respectively.

Holy Redeemer 57, MMI Prep 23

Thirteen different players scored for the Royals, who jumped out to a 44-10 lead at halftime. Olivia Dutko scored seven points, all in the second quarter, to top Redeemer.

Bria Kringe scored a game-high 18 for the Preppers.

Lake-Lehman 41, Wyoming Area 13

The Black Knights’ defense carried the day, holding the Warriors to just two points in the first half.

Ella Wilson scored 18 to lead the Black Knights. Molly Jenkins added 10.

Krea Bonita scored six point for the Warriors.

Northwest 72, Sullivan County 50

Josh Miner broke out for 28 points and Ryan Miner added 16 for the Rangers in a road win.

Jace McCoy followed with 12 points.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Nazareth 3, Wilkes 0

Nationally ranked Nazareth remained unbeaten in UCHC play by winning the opener of a two-game series.

Emma Swansburg made 27 saves for the Colonels.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

