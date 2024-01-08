🔊 Listen to this

Memphis guard Jakwon Walton (10) attempts a shot but is defended by SMU forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton, left, and SMU forward Samuell Williamson, right, during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Memphis, Tenn.

SMU head coach Rob Lanier instructs his team during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Memphis, Tenn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jahvon Quinerly connected on a 3-pointer with three seconds left, part of his 11 points in the game, to complete a comeback for No. 15 Memphis as the Tigers defeated SMU 62-59 on Sunday.

David Jones led the Tigers with 17 points and Jaykwon Walton added 10 as Memphis (13-2, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) won its eighth straight.

Tyreek Smith led SMU (10-5, 1-1) with 12 points and seven rebounds as the Mustangs saw their four-game winning streak end.

It marked the second straight game where Quinerly hit the winning basket in the closing seconds. His 3-pointer at Tulsa with four seconds remaining resulted in a 78-75 victory earlier this week.

Memphis, which played poorly in the first half, used a 17-5 run opening the second half to pull even. The Tigers eventually built a six-point lead. Tied with two minutes remaining, both teams had blocks down the stretch, including Nick Jourdain of Memphis blocking Smith at the rim leading to a jump ball with 12 seconds remaining.

Both teams have dealt with close games this season. Only one of the Mustangs four losses was by double digits — to Texas A&M 79-66 on Nov. 14. Two of their losses — to Arizona State and Dayton — were by two points.

Meanwhile, Memphis has survived two close games recently.

The SMU defense forced the Tigers into turnovers and kept Memphis’ shooting under 40% for much of the first half. While the Mustangs weren’t putting up a lot of points, they were crashing the boards outrebounding Memphis 25-9.

All of that and a lackadaisical approach by Memphis translated into a 15-point lead for SMU, which carried a 36-24 advantage into the break.

PENN STATE 79, MICHIGAN 73

PHILADELPHIA — Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 25 points and Penn State scored 52 points in the second half to rally past Michigan at the historic Palestra on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania.

After trailing by as many as 14 points and never taking the lead in the first half, the Nittany Lions outscored Michigan 27-12 over the first 10 minutes of the second half. Penn State took the lead during a 10-0 run in which D’Marco Dunn hit two 3-pointers and a layup to put the Nittany Lions ahead 56-49.

The Nittany Lions went on to lead by 11 points and Baldwin’s six-point run helped them maintain a nine-point advantage heading to the final two minutes. Michigan got within four points twice in the final minute, but Penn State made 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to secure the victory.

Baldwin made 8 of 13 shots and was 9 for 10 from the foul line. He had four assists and three steals. Kanye Clary scored 18 points but made only 5 of 20 shots. Dunn added 13 points off the bench for Penn State (8-7, 2-2 Big Ten).

Penn State shot 55% in the second half to outscore MIchigan 52-36 and the Nittany Lions made 15 of 17 free throws after halftime, 20 of 26 for the game. They had one turnover in the second half, seven for the game.

Terrance Williams II had 24 points, Olivier Nkamhoua 13, Dug McDaniel 11 and Nimari Burnett 10 for Michigan (6-9, 1-3). Nkamhoua had nine rebounds.

After a scoreless first two minutes of the game, the Wolverines made six of seven shots to build a 14-4 lead. Penn State got as close as 21-16 with nine minutes left in the half, but Burnett scored five of the next seven points for Michigan and the Wolverines pushed their lead to 28-16. Michigan led 37-27 at the half.

This was the fourth time Penn State hosted a Big Ten game at the Palestra. The Nittany Lions defeated Michigan State in 2017 and Iowa in 2020, then lost to top-ranked Purdue in 2023.

In total, Penn State has played 61 games at the Palestra, which opened on Jan. 1, 1927.

Penn State hosts Northwestern back home in University Park on Wednesday. Michigan visits Maryland on Thursday.

MINNESOTA 65, MARYLAND 62

MINNEAPOLIS — Cam Christie scored 12 points, Elijah Hawkins and Dawson Garcia made big plays down the stretch and Minnesota upped its win streak to seven by ending a 10-game losing streak to Maryland with a 65-62 victory on Sunday night.

Christie sank 5 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers for the Golden Gophers (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten), who have won three of their first four conference games for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Garcia totaled 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. Hawkins finished with 10 points, nine assists and six steals. Joshua Ola-Joseph scored 10 on 5-for-9 shooting.

Jahmir Young led the Terrapins (9-6, 1-3) with 20 points, adding eight rebounds. He made just 5 of 17 shots and was 1 of 5 from 3-point range but 9 of 10 at the foul line. Julian Reese and Donta Scott scored 14 apiece with Reese grabbing nine rebounds and Scott snagging six.

Ola-Joseph scored eight points and Elijah Hawkins had four steals to help Minnesota take a 12-9 lead at the 14:11 mark. Reese answered with a basket and scored eight in a 14-0 run to give Maryland an 11-point lead five minutes later. Ola-Joseph had a layup to end the run and a scoring drought that nearly reached seven minutes.

Maryland went cold from there and Braedon Carrington buried a 3-pointer to cap an 8-0 run and get the Golden Gophers within 23-20 with 3:40 left in the half. Reese made two free throws to end the run, Young sank two more and Scott scored in the paint as the Terrapins pushed their lead to 29-20. Parker Fox, a 44% free-throw shooter, made two for Minnesota and the Golden Gophers trailed by seven at the half.

The Golden Gophers, who missed 13 of 14 first-half shots from beyond the arc, battled back to take the lead at 47-45 on a Hawkins 3-pointer with 8:28 remaining. Garcia and Mike Mitchell Jr. sank their first baskets and Parker Fox capped a 6-0 run with a dunk to give the Golden Gophers their biggest lead at 55-47 with 4:37 left to play.

Maryland scored five straight — all at the foul line. Garcia scored in the paint, but Scott sank a 3-pointer and the Terrapins trailed 57-55 with 56 seconds left. Hawkins hit a jumper 22 seconds later for a two-possession lead and Minnesota used two free throws from Carrington and four from Garcia from there to clinch the victory.

Maryland leads the all-time series 16-3. Minnesota’s last home win over the Terps came in 2016. The Golden Gophers’ lone road win followed in 2017.

DAYTON 64, UMASS 60

DAYTON, Ohio — Daron Holmes scored 18 points as Dayton extended its winning streak to nine games, defeating UMass.

Holmes also added six rebounds for the Flyers (12-2, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Enoch Cheeks scored 11 points while shooting 3 for 7 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Nate Santos shot 1 for 6 from beyond the arc and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with nine points. The Flyers prolonged their winning streak to nine games.

Matt Cross finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Minutemen (10-4, 1-1). Josh Cohen added 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals for UMass.

TEMPLE 68, WICHITA STATE 61

PHILADELPHIA — William Settle had 17 points in Temple’s win against Wichita State.

Settle had nine rebounds and six steals for the Owls (8-7, 1-1 American Athletic Conference). Hysier Miller added 17 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and they also had five rebounds and eight assists. Jahlil White was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Shockers (8-7, 0-2) were led in scoring by Kenny Pohto, who finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.