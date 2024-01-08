🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A two-goal lead got away in the final 13 minutes Saturday night, leading to an overtime loss.

When the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins found themselves in the same situation Sunday – up two goals, then fighting off a comeback – they made sure not to allow a repeat.

Jonathan Gruden’s second-period, short-handed goal held up as the game-winner and Joel Blomqvist saved one of the best of his 20 saves for last, making a stop with 18 seconds left, as the Penguins turned back the Hartford Wolf Pack 2-1 before a crowd of 3,238 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

They combined to help the Penguins complete their first stretch of games on three consecutive days with five out of six possible standings points with two wins and Saturday’s tie through regulation in between.

“We want to win every game, but it’s not easy,” Penguins coach J.D. Forrest said after his team improved to 18-12-4 and closed to within one point of the Wolf Pack for third place in the AHL’s Atlantic Division. “(Saturday) night, we let one slip away there and we let it go to overtime. (Sunday), we had a very similar situation.

“To kind of learn on the fly from one experience, those kinds of games, to go Saturday and being able to kind of flip it, they pay off. … It’s going to help and it’s good to see the guys pick it up and learn.”

The Penguins held the Wolf Pack to just eight shots through two periods, but Hartford played them tough over the final 20 minutes, closing to within a goal and continuing the pressure with a 13-5 shot advantage. Hartford, however, was unable to score again in the last 12:02.

“They’re a good team,” Forrest said. “ … Joel was really good. I thought we did a nice job. We didn’t control the whole third period, but you’re going to have that, they’re going to have their stretches when they’re trying to claw back from a deficit.

“I thought we handled it well.”

Blomqvist handled Jake Leschyshyn’s point-blank shot from straight on. Gruden then added to his game-winner by making the final play along the boards with seven seconds left to clear the defensive zone against the Wolf Pack using an extra attacker with the goalie pulled and lock up the victory.

The game’s biggest play also started with Gruden’s work in the defensive zone while Hartford had an extra skater.

The Penguins lined up for a faceoff to begin one of five successful penalty kills against a team with an Eastern Conference-best 24.6 percent on the power play.

Gruden chipped the puck around the defenseman at the point and never stopped. He picked up the puck with speed in the neutral zone and took off on a 2-on-1, using Colin White racing up the left side to occupy the defender while he zipped a wrist shot inside the near post for the unassisted goal and a 2-0 lead at 11:44 of the second period.

“You’re just trying to get the puck out and obviously kill the penalty, kill the play,” Gruden said. “It’s a bonus when you get a short-handed goal. It’s a big momentum swing.

“Once I poked it by, I knew there might be something and I heard Whitey talking to me.”

The Penguins used a 7-2 shot advantage in the first 7:27 to take the lead.

White rushed the puck up the right side and put a shot on net. Sam Poulin skated ahead of him and was there at the right post to stuff in the rebound.

NOTES: Gruden was named first star, followed by Blomqvist and Poulin. … Brandon Scanlin scored on assists from Adam Sakora and Mac Hallowell for Hartford (18-8-5-0). … The Penguins, who started their weekend in Massachusetts playing the Springfield Thunderbird, completed the three-game stretch in less than 24 hours, including a road trip that got them home in the early hours of Saturday morning. In that time, they played three straight, one-goal games and got through it by allowing just three goals in the other 168:32 besides the Saturday night Lehigh Valley Phantoms flurry that led to the overtime loss. … At 85.0 percent, the Penguins are tied for sixth among the AHL’s 32 teams in killing penalties. … Hartford had completed its own comeback from two goals down Saturday night to win in Hershey against the first-place Bears. … The Penguins play their next three games on the road. They return to host the Providence Bruins Jan. 17, beginning a stretch in which five of their last seven games in January are at the arena.