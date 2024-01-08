🔊 Listen to this

Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath, center, drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, left, and forward Cameron Johnson (2) during the first half of an NBA game Sunday in New York.

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum gestures after making a 3-point basket in the second half of an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday.

DALLAS — Kyrie Irving made the tying and go-ahead 3-pointers, finishing with 35 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 115-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

Irving shot 14 of 27, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range. Luka Doncic added 34 points on 12-of-26 shooting, including 5 of 12 on 3s.

Irving’s 3 tied it at 106 with 2:59 remaining. He then stole the ball from Rudy Gobert and made another 3 from the right corner with 2:05 to play.

Derrick Jones Jr. sealed the win with a driving dunk with 24 seconds to go.

Anthony Edwards topped West-leading Minnesota with 36 points on 14-of-27 shooting.

PELICANS 133, KINGS 100

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — CJ McCollum scored 30 points, making seven 3-pointers, and New Orleans led by 50 points in a rout of Sacramento.

Jonas Valanciunas added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Pelicans, who have won six straight on the road and all four matchups this season against the Kings, including a quarterfinal victory in Sacramento in the In-Season Tournament. Brandon Ingram also scored 15 points.

Both teams, which are in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference playoff picture, entered the game having won four of five. The Pelicans had won four straight before losing by 16 to the Clippers at home on Friday.

Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, but star guard De’Aaron Fox scored just three points on 1-of-10 shooting.

RAPTORS 133, WARRIORS 118

SAN FRANCISCO — RJ Barrett scored a season-high 37 points in his fourth game since being traded to hometown Toronto, leading the Raptors past Golden State.

Stephen Curry had an especially off night, finishing 2 for 14 with nine points and missing all nine of his 3-pointers in his second-lowest scoring total this season,

Barrett, acquired from the Knicks on Dec. 30, made 11 of his first 14 shots and wound up 13 for 20 from the floor with six rebounds and six assists.

Klay Thompson scored 25 points for Golden State. Draymond Green returned to the practice floor for the Warriors’ pregame walkthrough a day after being reinstated by the NBA following a 12-game suspension.

NUGGETS 131, PISTONS 114

DENVER — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 37 points, Nikola Jokic had 16 assists and Denver handed Detroit its 18th straight road loss,

Jokic was more distributor and shot blocker than scorer, taking just three shots and finishing with four points. The two-time NBA MVP tied a career high with five blocked shots in between setting teammates up for easy buckets around the rim.

Jalen Duren led Detroit with 20 points. The Pistons fell to 1-19 away from home, with their lone road win Oct. 27 at Charlotte.

The Pistons dropped their fourth straight game. This skid comes on the heels of ending their NBA record-tying 28-game losing streak against Toronto on Dec. 30.

TRAIL BLAZERS 134, NETS 127, OT

NEW YORK — Anfernee Simons had 38 points and 11 assists, Malcolm Brogdon scored eight of his 18 points during Portland’s nearly flawless overtime against Brooklyn.

Jerami Grant added 27 points and Shaedon Sharpe chipped in 21 off the bench for the Trail Blazers. They snapped a four-game losing streak and won for the first time in eight road games.

Mikal Bridges scored 42 points and made the tying jumper with 1.5 seconds remaining in regulation. But Portland then shot 6 for 7 in overtime, with Brogdon hitting all three shots, including two 3-pointers.

The Nets have lost 11 of their last 14 games and play their next one in Paris on Thursday against Cleveland.

GRIZZLIES 121, SUNS 114

PHOENIX — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 28 points and 10 rebounds and Memphis, playing without Ja Morant, overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Phoenix.

Marcus Smart added 25 points and Desmond Bane had 23, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:30 to play. Morant was sidelined because of soreness in his right shoulder.

Kevin Durant returned for Phoenix after missing three games because of soreness in his right hamstring. He had 23 points and 10 rebounds. Devin Booker led the Suns with 24 points.

MAGIC 117, HAWKS 110, OT

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero scored eight of his 35 points in overtime and Orlando beat Atlanta.

Caleb Houstan added a career-high 25 points in his first start of the season.

Trae Young had 31 points and nine assists for Atlanta. Dejounte Murray added 24 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 18 points.

Saddiq Bey’s dunk with 18.8 seconds left in the fourth tied it for the Hawks, and Houstan missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send it to overtime.

CAVALIERS 117, SPURS 115

CLEVELAND — Jarrett Allen had 29 points and 16 rebounds, Caris LeVert added 23 points and Cleveland beat San Antonio for its third straight victory.

Victor Wembanyama had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked for San Antonio.