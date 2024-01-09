🔊 Listen to this

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin reacts after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday in Philadelphia.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Alex Nedeljkovic reaches for the puck during the second period of an NHL game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in a scrappy contest on Monday night.

Rickard Rakell, Erik Karlsson and Chad Ruhwedel also scored for Pittsburgh, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 36 saves.

“I thought we got better as the night went on,” Nedeljkovic said.

Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers, who have lost seven of nine.

“They were the better team,” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. “We weren’t good enough in either end.”

The game was feisty between the in-state rivals, with several scrums around the net and in the corners after plays. The teams combined for 11 penalties that totaled 24 minutes.

Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang was bloodied 5:43 into the third after he threw Philadelphia’s Garnet Hathaway to the ice before getting a stick in the face from Nicolas Deslauriers. Twenty-six seconds later, Scott Laughton and Malkin were scuffling along the back boards.

The Flyers honored their late founder and owner Ed Snider on Saturday, and Snider certainly would have approved of the physical play from the Flyers, whose tough fighting style earned them the nickname “Broad Street Bullies” when they won back-to-back Stanley Cups during Snider’s tenure in 1974 and ’75.

Perhaps Philadelphia was showing its frustration after Malkin capitalized on a turnover by defenseman Egor Zamula and netted his 15th of the season 4:29 into the third to put Pittsburgh comfortably in front 4-1.

“We’ve been playing really well as of late and it makes it easy, makes it fun,” Nedeljkovic said. “That’s how you want to play.”

The Penguins will have a chance to even the four-game season series when they host Philadelphia in the final contest between the teams on Feb. 25.

Rakell opened the scoring just 45 seconds into the contest with a power-play tally after an early tripping penalty on Sean Couturier. Karlsson’s shot from long range through a screen almost seven minutes later beat goalie Carter Hart, who made 36 stops.

Tippett got the Flyers on the board with 5:05 left in the first period with a rare power-play goal for Philadelphia. The Flyers entered last in the league by converting on just 10.2% (13 of 128) of their chances this season. But Tippett finished on a wrist shot from the right circle after a beautiful setup from Zamula.

“We’re just struggling scoring,” Tortorella said. “We don’t have enough people going offensively.”

A surprising trade was announced in the first period. The Flyers acquired defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in 2025 from Anaheim for high-scoring college left wing Cutter Gauthier.

CANUCKS 6, RANGERS 3

NEW YORK — Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander each scored twice, Thatcher Demko made 39 saves and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the New York Rangers in battle of first-place teams.

JT Miller and Brock Boeser also scored goals while and Pettersson, Boeser and Filip Hronek had two assists apiece for Vancouver, which won for the third time in four games.

After missing the playoffs for three straight seasons, the Canucks lead the Pacific Division with a 26-11-3 record. The Rangers lead the Metropolitan Division.

Vincent Trocheck had two goals and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Rangers, who lost their second straight for just the second time this season. Alexis Lafreniere had two assists.

The Rangers were coming off a 4-3 shootout loss at Montreal on Saturday. Their only previous consecutive losses were Dec. 5 and Dec. 9, when they fell on the road to Ottawa and Washington respectively.

Vancouver stopped the New Jersey Devils 6-4 on Saturday and will continue its New York-area tour against the Islanders on Tuesday.

Trocheck opened the scoring on the power-play at 3:38 of the first, assisted by Mika Zibanejad and Panarin. The assist extended Panarin’s points streak to eight games.

Miller tied the contest, firing his 19th goal past Igor Shesterkin at 4:31. Miller was a first-round draft pick in 2011 by the Rangers who was traded to Tampa Bay in 2018. He leads the Canucks with 54 points.

Hoglander put Vancouver ahead at 6:45, whipping the puck past Shesterkin from the right circle. Boeser made it 3-1 at 19:44 with his team-leading 25th goal with assists to Pettersson and Quinn Hughes as Shesterkin, 20 saves, allowed three goals on seven shots in the opening period.

Panarin narrowed the deficit to 3-2 with his 26th goal at 8:19 of the second. Panarin has points in 33 of New York’s 39 games and leads the Rangers with 57 points.

Petterson made it 4-2 with a dazzling move at 15:33 of the second before Hoglander scored his second of the game and 12th of the season on a nifty backhand at 16:47. Hronek assisted on both goals.

Trocheck scored his second of the game at 3:36 of the third before Pettersson added an empty-net goal — his 19th of the season — at 18:29.

The Rangers won this season’s previous meeting against the Canucks, 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 28 in Vancouver.

STARS 4, WILD 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Matt Murray stopped 23 shots for his first career NHL shutout, and Dallas scored two short-handed goals to snap a three-game losing streak with a win at Minnesota.

Murray earned his second NHL victory in his fourth career game. The undrafted 25-year-old from Alberta played five years of college hockey at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, winning a national championship in 2021.

Tyler Seguin and Roope Hintz each had a goal and an assist for Dallas.

The Stars’ fourth-best in the NHL penalty kill (85%) was perfect on six Wild power-play opportunities.

Including an 8-3 victory on Nov. 12, Dallas (23-11-5) has scored nine special-teams goals in two contests against Minnesota (17-18-4) this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 16 saves but missed in his first chance to pass Patrick Roy for sole possession of second place on the NHL’s career wins list. Fleury had tied Roy with his 551st victory Saturday at Columbus.

With the Wild on the power play, Hintz one-timed a no-look, backhanded pass from Seguin past Fleury at 10:44 mark of the first period. Hintz has recorded 14 points in his past nine games against Minnesota and leads the Stars with 16 goals.

Radek Faksa added a second short-handed goal 8:22 into the third. It was Dallas’ ninth short-handed goal of the season, tried for second in the league. Jason Robertson added the final goal.

After Hintz’s score, the Stars killed Minnesota’s 47-second, 5-on-3 advantage and emerged from the first leading 1-0 despite being outshot 13-4.

Early in the third, Seguin’s wrist shot from the right point snuck under Fleury’s right arm pit and was initially ruled a no-goal. But the video goal judge overturned the call, and it was 2-0 just 1:28 into the final period.

Injury-plagued Minnesota did get Marcus Foligno back after a two-game absence. Goalie Filip Gustavsson, defensemen Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon, and forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Vinni Lettieri all remained unavailable Monday.