Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Evan Laybourn-Boddie led all scorers with 22 points as Wilkes-Barre Area blew past Pittston Area on Tuesday night in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball matchup.
Yariel Agueta added 14 points for the Wolfpack, who led by 11 at halftime and outscored Pittston 31-15 in the second half.
Ciaran Bilbow had 15 points to lead the Patriots in defeat.
Nanticoke Area 58, Lake-Lehman 41
Jaidyn Johnson went off for 32 points as Nanticoke Area rolled past Lake-Lehman.
Johnson excelled at getting to the free throw line, scoring 10 of his 32 points from the stripe. Gavin Turak added 12 points for the Trojans in the win.
Lake-Lehman was led by Finn Cronin, with 12 points. Hunter Palka and Spencer Smith each added 10 points.
Wyoming Valley West 53, Berwick 32
After a first quarter dominated by defense, the Spartans found a spark and scored 51 over the last three frames to win on the road.
Will Wojciechowski and Kayden Dittus finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively, as Valley West pulled away from a game that was tied 2-2 to start the second quarter.
Billy Hanson scored nine for the Bulldogs.
COLLEGES
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Drew 78, Wilkes 75
A furious second-half comeback fell just short for the Colonels.
Trailing by 14 at the half, Wilkes managed to fight back and briefly take the lead with 11 minutes to play, but Drew was able to regain the advantage and hold it to the final whistle.
Trent Fisher led the Colonels with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL
Wilkes-Barre Area 65, Pittston Area 38
WILKES-BARRE AREA (65) — Cottle 2 0-0 6, Egbeto 1 0-0 2, Jannuzzi 1 1-2 4, Valentin 0 0-0 0, Laybourn-Boddie 9 2-4 22, Keating 2 2-4 7, Argueta 5 0-2 14, Garrett 1 0-0 2, Brown 2 1-2 5, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Matthews 0 0-2 0. Totals 24 6-16 65
PITTSTON AREA (38) — LoPresto 1 1-3 3, Walter 3 0-0 6, Scavo 0 0-0 0, McGarry 2 0-0 8, C. Bilbow 5 5-9 15, Barnic 1 0-0 3, Lynn 0 3-4 3. Totals 13 9-16 38
Wilkes-Barre Area`14`20`14`17 — 65
Pittston Area`14`9`7`8 — 38
Three-point goals: WBA 11 (Argueta 4, Cottle 2, Laybourn-Boddie 2, Jannuzzi, Keating, Johnson), PA 3 (McGarry 2, Barnic).
Nanticoke Area 58, Lake-Lehman 41
NANTICOKE AREA (58) — Johnson 11 10-16 32, Remley 0 0-0 0, Turak 4 4-6 12, E. Ball 0 0-0 0, Li. Mullery 1 0-0 3, Stachowiak 0 0-2 0, Mitchell 3 2-4 8, D. Ball 1 0-0 3, Brandon 0 0-0 0, Yendrzeiwski 0 0-0 0, Lo. Mullery 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 16-28 48
LAKE-LEHMAN (41) — Evans 1 0-0 3, Palka 4 0-1 10, Shook 1 0-0 3, Cronin 4 2-4 12, S. Smith 4 0-0 10, P. Smith 0 0-0 0, B. Cronin 0 0-0 0, Sparacio 1 0-0 3, L. Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 2-5 41
Nanticoke Area`19`10`11`18 — 58
Lake-Lehman`8`6`17`10 — 41
Three-point goals: NAN 2 (Li. Mullery, D. Ball), LL 9 (Palka 2, F. Cronin 2, S. Smith 2, Evans, Shook, Sparacio).
Wyoming Valley West 53, Berwick 32
WYOMING VALLEY WEST (53) — Wojciechowski 4 2-3 12, Weatherspoon 3 2-2 8, Dittus 4 1-4 11, Stevens 2 2-3 6, E. Reyes 2 1-2 6, Terry 0 0-0 0, Shovlin 1 2-2 5, Muskus 0 0-0 0, Wallace 0 0-0 0, Ingram 0 0-0 0, Swetz 0 0-2 0, N. Reyes 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 10-18 53.
BERWICK (32) — Hanson 1 7-8 9, Marquez 0 0-0 0, Hickman 3 0-0 7, Howie 2 3-3 7, Degroat 1 3-4 6, Guzman 0 0-0 0, Seely 1 0-0 3, Powers 0 0-0 0, Rivera 0 0-0 0, Fenicchia 0 0-0 0, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Cornelio 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 13-15 32.
Wyo. Valley West`2`16`12`23 — 53
Berwick`2`11`10`9 — 32
Three-point goals — WVW 7 (Wojciechowski 2, Dittus 2, E. Reyes, Shovlin, N. Reyes); BER 3 (Hickman, Degroat, Seely)