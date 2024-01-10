🔊 Listen to this

Freshman Lucas Lopresto (1) hits on a lay up for Pittston Area against Wilkes-Barre Area at the Patriot gym in the first quarter.

Patriot Paul Jordan McGarry is shown draining a three-point bucket against the Wolfpack on Tuesday night in Yatesville.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Evan Laybourn-Boddie focuses on the basket at the foul line scoring 14 first half points.

WBA’s Yariel Argueta (10) drives the baseline before getting fouled by Pittston Area’s Stephen Barnic (12). Argueta scored six points in the first half and finished with 14 points.

Mike Keating (5) hits a three-point bucket for the Wolfpack in the second period.

Evan Laybourn-Boddie led all scorers with 22 points as Wilkes-Barre Area blew past Pittston Area on Tuesday night in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball matchup.

Yariel Agueta added 14 points for the Wolfpack, who led by 11 at halftime and outscored Pittston 31-15 in the second half.

Ciaran Bilbow had 15 points to lead the Patriots in defeat.

Nanticoke Area 58, Lake-Lehman 41

Jaidyn Johnson went off for 32 points as Nanticoke Area rolled past Lake-Lehman.

Johnson excelled at getting to the free throw line, scoring 10 of his 32 points from the stripe. Gavin Turak added 12 points for the Trojans in the win.

Lake-Lehman was led by Finn Cronin, with 12 points. Hunter Palka and Spencer Smith each added 10 points.

Wyoming Valley West 53, Berwick 32

After a first quarter dominated by defense, the Spartans found a spark and scored 51 over the last three frames to win on the road.

Will Wojciechowski and Kayden Dittus finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively, as Valley West pulled away from a game that was tied 2-2 to start the second quarter.

Billy Hanson scored nine for the Bulldogs.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Drew 78, Wilkes 75

A furious second-half comeback fell just short for the Colonels.

Trailing by 14 at the half, Wilkes managed to fight back and briefly take the lead with 11 minutes to play, but Drew was able to regain the advantage and hold it to the final whistle.

Trent Fisher led the Colonels with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 65, Pittston Area 38

WILKES-BARRE AREA (65) — Cottle 2 0-0 6, Egbeto 1 0-0 2, Jannuzzi 1 1-2 4, Valentin 0 0-0 0, Laybourn-Boddie 9 2-4 22, Keating 2 2-4 7, Argueta 5 0-2 14, Garrett 1 0-0 2, Brown 2 1-2 5, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Matthews 0 0-2 0. Totals 24 6-16 65

PITTSTON AREA (38) — LoPresto 1 1-3 3, Walter 3 0-0 6, Scavo 0 0-0 0, McGarry 2 0-0 8, C. Bilbow 5 5-9 15, Barnic 1 0-0 3, Lynn 0 3-4 3. Totals 13 9-16 38

Wilkes-Barre Area`14`20`14`17 — 65

Pittston Area`14`9`7`8 — 38

Three-point goals: WBA 11 (Argueta 4, Cottle 2, Laybourn-Boddie 2, Jannuzzi, Keating, Johnson), PA 3 (McGarry 2, Barnic).

Nanticoke Area 58, Lake-Lehman 41

NANTICOKE AREA (58) — Johnson 11 10-16 32, Remley 0 0-0 0, Turak 4 4-6 12, E. Ball 0 0-0 0, Li. Mullery 1 0-0 3, Stachowiak 0 0-2 0, Mitchell 3 2-4 8, D. Ball 1 0-0 3, Brandon 0 0-0 0, Yendrzeiwski 0 0-0 0, Lo. Mullery 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 16-28 48

LAKE-LEHMAN (41) — Evans 1 0-0 3, Palka 4 0-1 10, Shook 1 0-0 3, Cronin 4 2-4 12, S. Smith 4 0-0 10, P. Smith 0 0-0 0, B. Cronin 0 0-0 0, Sparacio 1 0-0 3, L. Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 2-5 41

Nanticoke Area`19`10`11`18 — 58

Lake-Lehman`8`6`17`10 — 41

Three-point goals: NAN 2 (Li. Mullery, D. Ball), LL 9 (Palka 2, F. Cronin 2, S. Smith 2, Evans, Shook, Sparacio).

Wyoming Valley West 53, Berwick 32

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (53) — Wojciechowski 4 2-3 12, Weatherspoon 3 2-2 8, Dittus 4 1-4 11, Stevens 2 2-3 6, E. Reyes 2 1-2 6, Terry 0 0-0 0, Shovlin 1 2-2 5, Muskus 0 0-0 0, Wallace 0 0-0 0, Ingram 0 0-0 0, Swetz 0 0-2 0, N. Reyes 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 10-18 53.

BERWICK (32) — Hanson 1 7-8 9, Marquez 0 0-0 0, Hickman 3 0-0 7, Howie 2 3-3 7, Degroat 1 3-4 6, Guzman 0 0-0 0, Seely 1 0-0 3, Powers 0 0-0 0, Rivera 0 0-0 0, Fenicchia 0 0-0 0, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Cornelio 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 13-15 32.

Wyo. Valley West`2`16`12`23 — 53

Berwick`2`11`10`9 — 32

Three-point goals — WVW 7 (Wojciechowski 2, Dittus 2, E. Reyes, Shovlin, N. Reyes); BER 3 (Hickman, Degroat, Seely)