🔊 Listen to this

At 114, the Patriots’ Tibor Toth (top) attempts to roll over Nicholas Webb from Crestwood. Toth took the match in overtime 5-3.

After a slow start, Pittston Area’s Matteo Carabetta lifts his Crestwood opponent Logan Rolles off the mat. Carabetta took the match in three periods 11-6.

WRIGHT TWP. — A clash of two of the Wyoming Valley Conference’s best wrestling squads lived up to the billing — and Pittston Area positioned itself firmly at the top of that list.

The Patriots broke their match with Crestwood open in the middle weights, winning five matches in a row from 139 to 172 and toppling the Comets 34-22 at Crestwood High School on Wednesday night.

Heading into the match, Pittston Area and Crestwood were tied atop Division 1 with identical 2-0 league records, making Wednesday’s clash a battle for first place and for control of the division.

The early action was tight and saw the momentum swing both ways, with Crestwood picking up a pin in the first match (285 pounds) of the evening, courtesy of Kyle Draina.

The Patriots stormed ahead with decision wins from Oscar Ciriaco and Tibor Toth, and a major decision victory for Jahiem Butler at 121 pounds.

Toth’s match with Nicholas Webb went to an extra period before Toth was able to overcome his opponent and pick up the three points for the Patriots.

“I went into overtime knowing I had to win, it’s just the mentality,” Toth said. “It was a pretty good win.”

Sam Jeckell stopped the early Pittston Area surge with a major decision win at 127 pounds, and Anson Jumper pinned his opponent in just 37 seconds to put Crestwood back in front.

After Jumper’s pin at 133 pounds, the Comets were in front 16-10 and had scored the only two falls of the match to that point.

That changed in an instant, as Shawn Shimonis won via pinfall at 139 pounds to tie things at 16.

Shimonis’ win would kick off a match-clinching run for the Patriots, with three decision victories and a fall from Julian Everitt running the score out to 31-16.

It was a 21-point run for the Patriots, hammered home by a win from Matteo Carabetta at 172 pounds that saw the senior grappler fight from behind Crestwood’s Logan Rolles, dominating the final two periods to win an 11-6 decision.

“(Rolles) kinda had me in the first half, he’s a good wrestler,” Carabetta said. “In the second period, coming off a couple injuries, I just had to lock in.”

Carabetta’s win put the match out of reach, with two bouts left. After a pinfall victory for Crestwood’s Nate Wisnieswski at 189 pounds, Brody Spindler put the finishing touches on the Pittston victory with a 9-8 decision win in a hard-fought bout with Crestwood’s Lincoln Bibla.

The Patriots improve to 3-0 in league duals, while Crestwood falls to 2-1 with just two league matches left for each squad.

Pittston Area will head to the Central Dauphin Duals on Saturday before returning to league action against Dallas on Jan. 17. Crestwood will be at the Berwick Duals on Saturday and at home against Wilkes-Barre Area on Jan. 17.

Pittston Area 34, Crestwood 22

107 — Oscar Ciriaco (PA) dec. over Dylan Bellas, 8-1; 114 — Tibor Toth (PA) dec. over Nicholas Webb 5-3; 121 — Jahiem Butler (PA) maj. dec. over Mason Ford, 14-4; 127 — Sam Jeckell (CRE) maj. dec. over Dominic Bernardi, 10-1; 133 — Anson Jumper (CRE) won via pinfall, 0:37; 139 — Shawn Shimonis (PA) pinned Jacob Jeckell, 2:43; 145 — Dominic Innamorati (PA) dec. over Ethan Zabroski, 12-5; 152 — Julian Everitt (PA) pinned Thomas Stravitski, 3:26; 160 — Jake Aftewicz (PA) dec. over Mariusz Bibla, 3-2; 172 — Matteo Carabetta (PA) dec. over Logan Rolles, 11-6; 189 — Nate Wisnieswski (CRE) pinned Tavin Brooks, 3:00; 215 — Brody Spindler (PA) dec. over Lincoln Bibla, 9-8; 285 — Kyle Draina (CRE) pinned Samuel Hankey, 1:21.

Match started at 285 pounds