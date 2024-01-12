🔊 Listen to this

Maddoc Watkins set a new pool record in the 100 fly as the Dallas boys swimming team defeated Hazleton Area 103-72 on Thursday.

Watkins, a multi-time district champ in last year’s tournament, set the new record with a time of 51.33 seconds, clearing second-place finisher Jay Rosenstock of Hazleton by 10 seconds.

Dallas won all but two events, with Watkins also picking up wins in the 200 IM and as part of the 200 Free relay team.

Hazleton’s lone wins came in the 200 Medley relay to open up the meet, and from Sebastian Martinez in the 200 Backstroke.

Tunkhannock 136, Wilkes-Barre Area 38

The Tigers dominated from start to finish in a win over Wilkes-Barre Area.

Tunkhannock won 10 of the 12 boys events. Josh Gaudet and Aidan Edwards had two individual wins each to lead Tunkhannock, and both also picked up additional wins as part of relay teams.

Bilal Derac (200 IM) and Sulaiman Derac (500 Free) picked up wins for the Wolfpack.

Lake-Lehman 64, Pittston Area 48

Strong showings from Connor Runquist and Jack Kashatus led the Black Knights in a tight meet with Pittston Area.

The two swimmers both participated in Lehman’s first-place 200 Medley and 200 Free relay teams. Runquist won the 200 IM and 100 Breastroke, while Kashatus picked up wins in the 200 Free and 100 Fly.

Pittston’s best performer was Jake Grzech, who swam the anchor leg on the 400 Free relay team and earned the Patriots’ lone individual win in the 100 Backstroke.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Dallas 124, Hazleton Area 55

Two pool records fell at Hazleton as the Dallas swim team rolled through the Cougars.

Mountaineers diver Brianne Dempsey set a pool record score of 272.95 in the diving portion of the meet, and Lydia Gonzales followed that up later on in the 100 Fly, setting a pool record with a time of 58 seconds flat.

Gonzales also won the 100 breaststroke for the Mountaineers. Olivia Thomas and Peyton Stauffer each had two individual wins for Dallas, who took first place in all 12 girls races.

Tunkhannock 99, Wilkes-Barre Area 56

The Tigers took first place in all 12 events to beat Wilkes-Barre.

A number of Tunkhannock swimmers won in multiple events, with Callaway Madus and Samantha Roerig each winning four times (counting both individual and relay races).

Noelle Alguire and Eliza Talcott each had three wins for the Tigers.

Lake-Lehman 111, Pittston Area 69

The Black Knights earned first-place points in all contested races to pick up the win.

Allison Vitanovec had a big day for Lehman, winning four total races. She swam legs on the first-place 200 Medley and 200 Free relay teams, and earned individual wins in the 200 Free and 100 Breaststroke.