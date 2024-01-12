🔊 Listen to this

Dallas held Pittston Area scoreless in overtime as the Mountaineers posted a 51-47 victory Thursday in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball.

Molly Walsh had a basket and Brianna Casey hit a pair of free throws for the only points in the extra period. Walsh finished with 18 and Casey had 13. Mia DelGaudio added 10.

Pittston Area’s Daniella Ranieli led all scorers with 20.

Nanticoke Area 70, Wyoming Area 39

Clare Aufiero scored 28 points and Kate Reed added 19 for Nanticoke Area.

Addison Gaylord scored 14 for Wyoming Area.

Crestwood 35, Berwick 28

Keira Dougherty scored 14 points and Charlie Hiller added 13 as Crestwood got past Berwick.

Crestwood led 15-13 at halftime.

Alysa Lewis led Berwick with 11 while Gabby Starr scored six.

Lake-Lehman 55, Wyoming Seminary 33

Lake-Lehman placed three players in double figures in its victory over Wyoming Seminary.

Ella Wilson led the way with 22 points. Brenna Hunt had 16 and Delcia Biscotto added 10.

Clare Griffin and Ella Stambaugh scored eight each for Seminary.

Hazleton Area 64, Wilkes-Barre Area 35

Kaitlyn Bindas led a first-quarter surge and finished with a game-high 16 points as Hazleton Area defeated Wilkes-Barre Area.

Bindas scored seven points in the opening quarter as the Cougars took a 21-10 lead. Kayla Lagowy finished with 10 points.

Katie Keating and Mahogany Robinson each had 11 for WBA.

Wyoming Valley West 53, Tunkhannock 29

Mackenzie Perluke scored 17 points and Gabby Marsola added 10 as the Spartans jumped out to a big lead after one quarter.

Perluke had 15 points by halftime as Valley West led 44-15 at the break.

Laurianna Alston led Tunkhannock with 12 points. Erin Van Ness added 11.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Seminary 60, Lake-Lehman 27

Antek Evan and Jack Novelli combined for 40 points as the Blue Knights defeated Lake-Lehman.

Evan scored 22 and Novelli had 18. Both were instrumental in Seminary pulling away by outscoring Lehman 32-7 in the third quarter.

Spencer Smith had nine for Lehman.

Crestwood 52, Tunkhannock 28

Derek Johnson scored 10 of his game-high 15 points in the second quarter as Crestwood outscored Tunkhannock 22-0 in the period to go on for the victory.

Matt Sklarosky had eight and Chaz Wright added seven for Crestwood, which led 31-7 at halftime.

Malki Mickels scored six to lead Tunkhannock.

Holy Redeemer 42, MMI Prep 28

David Popson had 16 points and Mark Atherton added nine as the Royals defeated MMI Prep.

Ryan Sones led Prep with 11 followed by Brendon Brobst with eight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dallas 51, Pittston Area 47 (OT)

DALLAS (51) — Mizzer 2 0-2 5, DelGaudio 4 1-1 10, Wydra 0 0-0 0, Casey 4 4-4 13, Viglone 2 0-2 5, Comitz 0 0-0 0, Walsh 6 5-11 18. Totals 17 10-20 51

PITTSTON AREA (47) — Ranieli 7 3-3 20, Karp 2 0-0 5, Latona 0 0-0 0, Lazevnick 0 0-0 0, Hintze 2 0-0 4, O’Brien 0 0-0 0, G. Callahan 3 0-0 6, Chernouskas 4 0-0 9, Drozginski 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 3-3 47

Dallas`17`11`8`11`4 — 51

Pittston Area`14`10`12`11`0 — 47

Three-point goals: DAL 5 (Mizzer, DelGaudio, Casey, Viglone, Walsh). PIT 6 (Ranieli 3, Karp, Chernouskas, Drozginski).

Crestwood 35, Berwick 28

BERWICK (28) — Andreas 2 0-0 5, Ochs 0 1-2 1, Fraind 0 0-0 0, Lewis 4 0-0 11, Switzer 1 0-0 3, Al.Knorr 0 0-0 0, Robbins 1 0-0 2, Starr 2 2-3 6. Totals 10 3-5 28.

CRESTWOOD (35) — Vieney 0 0-0 0, Hiller 6 1-1 13, Petrosky 1 0-0 2, J.Gallagher 1 2-4 4, Andrews 0 0-0 0, K.Gallagher 0 2-2 2, Dougherty 5 2-5 14. Totals 11 7-12 35.

Berwick`7`6`7`8 — 28

Crestwood`13`2`10`10 — 35

Three-point goals — BER 5 (Andreas, Lewis 3, Switzer). CRE 2 (Dougherty 2).

Lake-Lehman 55, Wyoming Seminary 33

WYOMING SEMINARY (33) — Graff 0 0-0 0, Lichtenstein 3 1-4 7, Luksic 2 0-0 5, Griffin 3 1-2 8, Stambaugh 4 0-1 8, Parra 0 0-0 0, Kersey 1 0-0 3, Smeraldi 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 2-7 33.

LAKE-LEHMAN (55) — Biscotto 3 2-2 10, Hunt 6 4-4 16, Wilson 7 5-7 22, Jenkins 2 1-2 5, Morgan 1 0-0 2, Battin 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-15 55.

Wyoming Seminary`5`7`9`12 — 33

Lake-Lehman`20`9`15`11 — 55

Three-point goals — WS 3 (Luksic, Griffin, Kersey). LL 5 (Biscotto 2, Wilson 3).

Hazleton Area 64, Wilkes-Barre Area 35

HAZLETON AREA (64) — Marolo 1 0-0 3, Benyo 2 1-4 5, Eberts 1 0-0 2, Forschner 0 0-0 0, Yost 2 0-2 5, Bindas 7 0-2 16, Williams 1 0-0 2, E.Shults 1 0-0 2, Gregory 0 0-0 0, Lagowy 4 1-1 10, Reimold 3 1-2 8, S.Shults 3 2-2 9, Radice 0 0-0 0, Chepula 0 0-0 0, Silva 0 0-0 0, Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Matyas 1 0-0 2, Meyers 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 5-13 64.

WBA (35) — Grady 0 0-0 0, Keating 4 2-3 11, Thornton 3 1-2 7, Luna 0 0-0 0, Robinson 5 0-0 11, Perez 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Medina 0 0-0 0, McAfee 1 0-0 3, Krawczeniuk 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 3-5 35.

Hazleton Area`21`25`14`4 — 64

Wilkes-Barre Area`10`11`14`0 — 35

Three-point goals — HA 7 (Marolo, Yost, Bindas 2, Lagowy, Reimold, S.Shults). WBA 4 (Keating, Thornton, Robinson, Krawczeniuk).

Wyoming Valley West 52, Tunkhannock 29

TUNKHANNOCK (29) — Staff 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 0-2 3, Gregory 0 0-0 0, Van Ness 4 0-0 11, Alguire 0 0-0 0, Eagamo 1 0-0 3, King 0 0-0 0, Alston 6 0-1 12. Totals 12 0-3 29.

WYO. VALLEY WEST (52) — Laudenslager 1 0-0 2, Novitski 2 0-0 4, Porchea 0 0-0 0, Marsola 4 0-0 10, Perluke 6 4-4 17, Littman 0 0-0 0, Sierra 2 0-0 4, Bevan 0 0-0 0, Irazarry 2 0-0 5, McLaughlin 0 0-0 0, Richet 4 0-0 8, Yancey 1 0-0 3, Colleran 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-4 52.

Tunkhannock`5`10`7`7 — 29

Wyoming Valley West`20`24`6`3 — 52

Three-point goals — TUN 5 (Williams, Van Ness 3, Eagamo). WVW 5 (Marsola 2, Perluke, Irazarry, Yancey).

Nanticoke Area 70, Wyoming Area 39

WYOMING AREA (39) — Slusser 3 0-0 7, Gaylord 4 2-2 14, Bonita 2 1-2 6, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Hallman 0 0-0 0, Sterba 1 2-2 4, Kearns 0 0-4 0, Day 1 1-1 3, Sadowski 0 0-0 0, M.Gacek 1 0-0 2, A.Gacek 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 6-11 39.

NANTICOKE AREA (70) — S.Cromer 0 0-0 0, Ceruti 1 0-2 2, Majiros 2 4-5 8, C.Johnson 1 0-1 1, Reed 5 5-6 19, Aufiero 9 7-9 28, O.Cromer 0 0-0 0, Donahue 1 1-2 4, Baran 2 1-2 5, Alles 0 0-0 0, Verazin 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 18-27 70.

Wyoming Area`12`14`8`5 — 39

Nanticoke Area`31`14`14`11 — 70

Three-point goals — WA 7 (Slusser, Gaylord 4, Bonita, A.Gacek). NA 8 (Reed 4, Aufiero 3, Donahue).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Seminary 60, Lake-Lehman 27

LAKE-LEHMAN (27) — Evans 2 0-0 5, Palko 3 0-2 7, F.Cronin 1 1-2 3, S.Smith 3 3-4 9, Sparacio 1 0-0 3, Shook 0 0-0. Totals 9 4-8 27.

WYOMING SEMINARY (60) — Aiello 1 2-3 4, Michaels 1 0-0 2, Novelli 7 0-0 18, Evan 8 4-6 22, Leahy 2 0-0 4, Davis 2 0-0 6, Ruderman 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 6-9 60.

Lake-Lehman`2`13`7`5 — 27

Wyoming Seminary`5`17`32`6 — 60

Three-point goals — LL 2 (Evans, Palko). WS 7 (Novelli 3, Evan 2, Davis 2).

Crestwood 52, Tunkhannock 28

TUNKHANNOCK (28) — Berkhimer 1 0-0 3, Airgood 1 0-0 3, Moore 1 2-2 5, Lukasavage 1 0-0 3, B.Miller 1 0-0 2, M.Spudis 1 0-0 3, Mickels 3 0-1 6, Newswanger 0 0-0 0, Ransom 1 1-2 3, Seifel 0 0-0 0, Gregory 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-5 28.

CREDTWOOD (52) — Sechleer 2 0-0 5, Porro 0 0-0 0, Czapla 0 0-0 0, Johnson 7 0-0 15, Sklarosky 4 0-2 8, Wright 3 1-2 7, Jennings 0 0-0 0, Barna 1 0-0 2, Feisel 1 1-1 3, Agapito 5 0-0 10, Biscotti 0 0-0 0, Nulton 0 0-0 0, Scotti 0 0-0 0, Grevera 0 0-0 0, Rodgers 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 2-5 52.

Tunkhannock`7`0`10`11 — 28

Crestwood`9`22`12`9 — 52

Three-point goals — TUN 5 (Berkhimer, Airgood, Moore, Lukasavage, M.Spudis). CRE 2 (Sechleer, Johnson).

Holy Redeemer 42, MMI Prep 28

HOLY REDEEMER (42) — Quaglia 0 0-0 0, Atherton 3 2-2 9, Sekol 0 0-0 0, Sabatini 2 4-6 8, Lacari 0 0-0 0, Hurst 3 1-1 7, Casey 0 0-0 0, Ohrin 0 0-0 0, Sock 1 0-0 2, Dubaskas 0 0-0 0, Coates 0 0-0 0, Popson 8 0-0 16. Totals 17 7-9 42.

MMI PREP (28) — Lispi 0 0-0 0, Pantages 2 0-0 4, Floryshak 2 0-0 5, Sones 3 3-6 11, Brobst 3 1-3 8, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Figueroa 0 0-0 0, Hosier 0 0-0 0, Dovicak 0 0-0 0, Schwabe 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-9 28.

Holy Redeemer`7`13`14`8 — 42

MMI Prep`6`10`10`2 — 28

Three-point goals — HR 1 (Atherton). MMI 4 (Floryshak, Sones 2, Brobst).