Wyoming Valley West used a 21-point fourth quarter to defeat Tunkhannock 48-40 Friday night in Wyoming Valley Conference boys basketball.

Navion Terry had seven of his team-high 13 points in the final quarter for Valley West. Maki Wells scored 12 and Ryan Muskas nailed three 3-pointer for nine.

Steven Moore scored 13 for Tunkhannock.

Crestwood 45, Berwick 28

Ayden Agapito scored a game-high 18 points as Crestwood defeated host Berwick.

Derek Johnson added eight for the Comets.

Bill Hanson had 16 for Berwick.

MMI Prep 54, Hanover Area 45

Ryan Sones netted five 3-pointers as part of his 24-point game as MMI Prep defeated Hanover Area.

Brndon Brobst scored 16 for the Preppers.

Noah Dewey had 20 and Steve Florek added 10 for Hanover Area.

Dallas 59, Pittston Area 39

Dallas outscored Pittston Area 30-15 after halftime to take control of a close game.

Nick Williams scored 18 for Dallas. Fellow big man Nick Farrell added 10. Zach Paczewski scored 13.

Paul Jordan McGarry paced Pittston Area with 16.

Northwest 47, Muncy 34

Josh Miner scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter as Northwest pulled away for a win.

The Rangers outscored Muncy 19-4 in the final period. Ryan Miner added 12 for Northwest.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wilkes 87, Susquehanna 71

Cayden Merrifield scored 35 points as Wilkes handed Susquehanna its first conference loss.

Merrifield hit six consecutive 3-pointers as Wilkes built a 17-point advantage. Trent Fisher dished out 10 assists.

Lucas Lesko and Joey Zvorsky shared the team lead in rebounds with six apiece.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Susquehanna 65, Wilkes 49

Yamirelis Matos was the top scorer for Wilkes with 14 points in the road loss.

Erin Shober registered seven blocks, enough to surpass Ellen Rich’s record of 136 career blocks to become the new program record-holder.

WRESTLING

Wilkes loses three at duals

Wilkes opened day one of the Budd Whitehill Duals by dropping all three opening-round matches.

The Colonels fell 35-15 against Ithaca College, 27-15 against former MAC foe Stevens and 25-22 vs. McDaniel.

Connor Kerwin, Jack Bauer and Cameron Butka won matches against Ithaca.

Caleb Burkhart and Michael Richardson posted pins against Stevens. Butka won by decision.

Burkhardt had his second pin against McDaniel. Bauer had a technical fall. Richardson and Jaryn Hartranft won by major decision while Christopher Nuss won by decision.

King’s 49, Sussex 4

Cole Anderson, Connor Wrobleski and Nick Valenzano posted falls as King’s routed Sussex Community College.

Hugh Bittenbender and Jacob Hachtmann won by technical fall.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Wilkes 3, Arcadia 2

Sophomore Matt Carlson scored the overtime game-winner on the power play as Wilkes University defeated Arcadia.

Billy Berry and Patrick Roginski also scored for the Colonels.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Wilkes 4, Chatham 1

Lily Zingaro, Milica Velecek, Chayce Hyndman and Jordan Ferry scored for Wilkes in a road win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Valley West 48, Tunkhannock 40

WYO. VALLEY WEST (48) — Weatherspoon 0 2-4 2, Wells 4 4-6 12, Cam.Shovlin 1 0-0 2, Muskas 3 0-0 9, Dittus 0 3-4 3, Reyes 1 0-0 3, Wojiechowski 1 1-2 4, Terry 5 3-4 13. Totals 15 13-20 48.

TUNKHANNOCK (40) — Ergott 2 2-2 6, Berkhimer 0 0-0 0, Airgood 1 1-3 4, Moore 5 2-2 13, Gregory 2 0-0 6, Lukasavage 1 0-0 3, Mickels 4 0-5 8. Totals 15 5-12 40.

Wyo. Valley West`9`11`7`21 — 48

Tunkhannock`9`4`10`17 — 40

Three-point goals — WVW 5 (Muskas 3, Reyes, Wojiechowski). TUN 5 (Airgood, Moore, Gregory 2, Lukasavage).

Crestwood 45, Berwick 28

CRESTWOOD (45) — Sechleer 3 0-0 7, Porro 1 0-0 2, Czapla 0 0-0 0, Johnson 3 0-0 8, Sklarosky 2 0-1 4, Wright 3 0-3 6, Jennings 0 0-0 0, Feisel 0 0-0 0, Agapito 9 0-0 18. Totals 21 4-8 45.

BERWICK (28) — Hanson 5 2-3 16, Marquez 1 1-2 3, Hickman 2 0-0 5, Guzman 1 0-0 2, Howie 1 0-0 2, DeGroat 0 0-0 0, Powers 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-5 28.

Crestwood`9`11`10`15 — 45

Berwick`6`4`8`10 — 28

Three-point goals — CRE 3 (Sechleer, Johnson 2). BER 5 (Hanson 4, Hickman).

MMI Prep 54, Hanover Area 45

HANOVER AREA (45) — Hayward 0 1-1 4, Kistner 2 0-0 4, Sabecky 0 0-0 0, Coleman 1 0-0 2, Florek 4 1-2 10, Dewey 8 4-6 20, Williams 3 2-4 8. Totals 18 8-17 45.

MMI PREP (54) — Lispi 1 0-0 3, Pantages 3 1-2 7, Floryshak 2 0-0 4, Sones 9 1-4 24, Brosbt 6 4-4 16, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Hosier 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-10 54.

Hanover Area`13`5`14`13 — 45

MMI Prep`8`20`9`17 — 54

Three-point goals — HA 1 (Florek). MMI 6 (Lispi, Sones 5).

Dallas 59, Pittston Area 39

PITTSTON AREA (39) — Lopresto 1 2-2 5, Barnic 0 2-2 2, Walter 1 0-0 2, Scavo 3 0-0 9, McGarry 5 2-2 16, Bilbow 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 7-7 39.

DALLAS (59) — Nocito 3 0-0 7, Zangardi 0 0-0 0, Faux 1 2-2 5, Farrell 5 0-0 10, Flanagan 0 0-0 0, Zapoticky 0 0-0 0, Karosa 0 0-0 0, Dale 0 0-0 0, Paczewski 6 0-1 13, Cumbo 2 2-2 6, Berry 0 0-0 0, Williams 7 4-8 18. Totals 24 8-13 59.

Pittston Area`13`11`7`8 — 39

Dallas`17`12`12`18 — 59

Three-point goals — PA 8 (Lopresto, Scavo 3, McGarry 4). DAL 3 (Nocito, Faux, Paczewski).

Northwest 47, Muncy 34

MUNCY (34) — Rogers 0 1-4 1, Confer 4 1-2 10, Lisember 0 0-0 0, Eyer 3 0-0 6, Zalmis 3 0-0 8, Shearer 4 0-0 9, Haupe 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 2-6 34.

NORTHWEST (47) — J.Miner 5 6-6 18, R.Miner 5 0-0 12, Shea 2 0-1 5, McCoy 1 0-0 2, Crawford 2 2-4 6, Bau 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 8-13 47.

Muncy`13`9`9`4 — 34

Northwest`9`13`6`19 — 47

Three-point goals — MUN 4 (Confer, Zalmis 2, Shearer). NWT 5 (J.Miner 2, R.Miner 2, Shea).