The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to the Providence Bruins on Friday night at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (18-12-5-0) received another excellent effort in net by All-Star goalie Joel Blomqvist, who made 37 saves on 40 shots faced. Unfortunately, even Blomqvist couldn’t hold off a furious, third-period rally by the Bruins.

The Penguins seized the game’s first tally late in the first period. Vinnie Hinostroza let loose with a sizzling shot from the slot that was redirected in by Sam Poulin with 2:57 left before the first intermission.

Hinostroza helped set up the Penguins’ second goal, feeding the puck back to Ty Smith whose bar-down release put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a 2-0 lead at 12:32 of the middle frame.

Blomqvist had made 37 saves going into the final stages of the third period, but the 38th shot he faced finally got through. Reilly Walsh rifled a drive from the blue line that navigated its way through traffic and to the back of the net with 7:10 left in regulation.

Providence pulled its goalie for an extra attacker, and the gamble paid off in the form of a tying goal from Justin Brazeau. The Bruins had another point shot delivered through traffic, and Brazeau tipped it around Blomqvist and in with 1:25 left in regulation.

Ian Mitchell later won the game on the first shot of overtime.

Bruins netminder Michael DiPietro made 22 saves in the win.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is right back at it with its next game Saturday for the team’s first meeting with Bridgeport. Puck drop between the Penguins and Islanders is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.

The Penguins’ next home game is on Wednesday for another matchup against the Bruins. Game time for the Pens vs. P-Bruins will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena.