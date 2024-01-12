🔊 Listen to this

Alabama wasted little time in finding Nick Saban’s successor, hiring Kalen DeBoer away from national runner-up Washington.

The powerhouse program tapped DeBoer on Friday to replace Saban, just two days after the 72-year-old coach announced his retirement.

The 49-year-old DeBoer is a former NAIA coach who led Washington to the national championship game in his second season. Now, he takes over a program where Saban made that kind of success an annual expectation.

“I have always had an incredible respect for Alabama football and its commitment to excellence,” DeBoer said in a statement released by the university Friday night. “The tradition-rich history of this program is unmatched across the landscape of college athletics, and I look forward to continuing that moving forward.

“Following coach Saban is an honor. He has been the standard for college football, and his success is unprecedented. I would not have left Washington for just any school. The chance to lead the football program at the University of Alabama is the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Alabama did not disclose details of DeBoer’s contract pending formal approval of its board of trustees.

Saban announced his retirement Wednesday after leading the Crimson Tide to six national championships in 17 seasons. He leaves massive shoes to fill and outsized expectations at the program Paul “Bear” Bryant helped build and Saban took to even greater heights.

Saban also won a national title at LSU and his seven championships are a major college record. The Crimson Tide have been in national title contention just about every season since winning their first in 17 years back in 2009, Saban’s third season.

The task of maintaining that standard falls to a coach with just two years of experience leading a Power Five program.

“Coach DeBoer has proven he is a winner and has done an incredible job as a head coach at each of his stops,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said. “One of the things I told our team the other day is we are going to get someone who is not only a great coach with the Xs and Os, but also someone who cares about his players and someone I’d want my sons to play for, just like I would have wanted them to play for Coach Saban.

“We got that in coach DeBoer.”

The fast-rising DeBoer led the Huskies to a 14-1 record this season. Washington won the Pac-12 championship, beat Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinals and lost to No. 1 Michigan 34-13 in the national title game. DeBoer was named The Associated Press coach of the year.

DeBoer led the Huskies to a 25-3 record in two seasons after taking over a program that was 4-8 in 2021. He is the first Washington coach to win 11 games in consecutive seasons and won Pac-12 coach of the year honors twice.

DeBoer also has won national titles, albeit a few levels down in college football.

DeBoer led his alma mater, Sioux Falls, to a 67-3 record from 2005-09 and won three NAIA championships at the small, Baptist-affiliated school in South Dakota’s largest city. He later had immediate success at Fresno State, going 12-6 from 2020-21, with nine wins in his second season.

That’s a career mark of 104-12 at all levels, or 89.7%.

DeBoer became the first Washington coach to win 11 or more games in consecutive seasons after going 11-2 in 2022, twice earning Pac-12 coach of the year honors The Huskies also went 10-1 against ranked teams, and DeBoer is 18-3 in playoff games as a head coach.

Alabama’s short-term expectations won’t change with a team led by quarterback Jalen Milroe and a roster fortified by a string of highly rated recruiting classes.

DeBoer coached Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. last season and brings an offensive track record to replace Saban, a former NFL defensive coordinator. He was Fresno State’s offensive coordinator in the 2017 and 2018 seasons and held the same job at Indiana for a year before replacing Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford.

An All-America receiver at Sioux Falls, DeBoer helped the Cougars win their first national championship in 1996. He then stayed on as receivers coach, returning in 2000 as offensive coordinator after a stint as a high school coach in Sioux Falls.

At Washington, DeBoer signed an extension after going 11-2 in 2022, raising his salary to $4.2 million with incremental increases to $4.8 million in the last year of the contract in 2028. It also included an increased buyout of $12 million if DeBoer left for a new job.

DeBoer hired high-powered agent Jimmy Sexton, who also represents Saban, last year. Saban received an eight-year deal in 2022 worth at least $93.6 million, including some $11.1 million this year.

“Kalen DeBoer has been an outstanding leader of our football program and what he accomplished in two seasons on Montlake will forever be a part of our storied history,” Huskies athletic director Troy Dannen said. “We are sad to see him leave and we did all that we could to keep Kalen at UW. But ultimately, he made a decision that was in the best interests of his family and furthered his professional goals.”

BOND LEAVING TIDE

(AP) — Before DeBoer’s hire was officially announced, Alabama’s top wide receiver looked to be on his way out. Isaiah Bond has entered the transfer portal on Friday in the wake of Saban’s retirement.

Bond led Alabama with 48 catches, producing 668 yards and four touchdowns. That included a fourth-and-31 score that proved the game-winning touchdown against rival Auburn.

He could still opt to stay in Tuscaloosa, though early reports have linked him with soon-to-be SEC rival Texas.

Jermaine Burton, who led the Tide with 798 yards and eight touchdowns, has already decided to turn pro instead of using his fifth year of eligibility.

Receivers Ja’Corey Brooks and Malik Benson had entered the transfer portal before Saban announced his retirement on Wednesday. Brooks transferred to Louisville and Benson to Florida State.

The top returning receiver if Bond doesn’t opt to return would be tight end Amari Niblack, who had 20 catches for 327 yards.

FALLOUT FOR HUSKIES

With DeBoer set to leave, some major dominoes have begun to fall for Washington, including the program’s projected quarterback for 2024, and their top recruit.

Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers joined a growing list of players attempting to leave the program amid DeBoer’s departure, only weeks after joining the team.

Rogers is the SEC’s career leader in completions with 1,301 over his four seasons with the Bulldogs, and set a conference single-season record with 505 completions in 2021. His 12,315 passing yards is second most in conference history, and his 94 passing touchdowns put him fourth all-time among SEC quarterbacks.

He was set to step into Michael Penix Jr.’s shoes as the team’s starting quarterback in 2024, but has entered the transfer portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports and Max Olson of The Athletic.

Nakos reported that linebacker Ethan Barr has also entered the portal. Barr played the past four seasons at Vanderbilt, and finished with 55 tackles in 2023. He committed to UW on Dec. 16, but is seemingly on his way out less than a month later.

A few other players have also decided to skip out on UW in the wake of DeBoer’s departure. Top UW recruit Zaydrius Rainey-Sale has decided to de-commit from the program, as the four-star linebacker announced Friday that he is reopening his recruitment just four days after announcing that he would be joining the UW program.

Rainey-Sale, a junior at Bethel High School in Spanaway, is the top-ranked Class of 2025 player in the state according to 247sports.com, and is rated as the No. 79 prospect in the country.

He announced his commitment to UW on Monday, the day of UW’s national title-game loss to Michigan, but changed his mind when the DeBoer news broke.

Defensive back Mishael Powell and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad have both also entered the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer of 247sports.

— The Seattle Times