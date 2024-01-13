🔊 Listen to this

Warming up for the NFC Championship game on Jan. 10, 1982, Dwight Clark was confident he would contribute to his team’s success. Clark couldn’t have known, though, he and his San Francisco 49ers teammate, quarterback Joe Montana, were about to make a play that even now – 42 years later – is among the greatest plays in the history of the National Football League.

There were only 58 seconds left in the game against the Dallas Cowboys with the winner headed to Super Bowl XVI. The ball was on the Cowboys’ six-yard line and San Francisco needed to gain three yards for a first down or six yards for a touchdown.

Dallas was up by six points at the time, so a field goal was of no use to the 49ers. Inside the huddle, Montana calmly called the play, “Change left slot, sprint right option,” a play that was designed for a short pass to wide receiver Freddie Solomon, a talented receiver who finished his career with 371 receptions, 5,846 receiving yards, and 48 receiving touchdowns.

As the play developed, primary target Solomon slipped while making a cut on his pass route. Montana had to look elsewhere while moving backwards to avoid the relentless pass rush by Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Larry Bethea and D.D. Lewis. He ultimately found Clark running along the back boundary of the end zone. With the 6-foot, 9-inch Jones in his face, Montana delivered a high pass with the hope that either Clark would catch it, or it would sail out of the end zone and give them one last chance on fourth down.

Covered closely by All-Pro cornerback Everson Walls, Clark made a leaping catch. He needed all of his 6-foot, 4-inch frame and long reach to snare the pass with his fingertips. Dallas had 51 seconds left on offense, but San Francisco recovered a fumble by Cowboys’ quarterback Danny White to complete the 28-27 victory.

Montana never saw the catch until he looked at the replay. After throwing the pass, he was knocked to the turf by Jones. The roar of the crowd at Candlestick Park told Montana all he needed to know. The Niners were on their way to the Super Bowl.

“Montana … looking, looking, throwing in the end zone … Clark caught it! Dwight Clark! It’s a madhouse at Candlestick,” the late, great Vin Scully called the play on the CBS Television broadcast.

A photo of Clark’s miraculous catch made the cover of Sports Illustrated and the 49ers went on to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-21 to win a tightly contested Super Bowl.

Statues were erected, television commercials and programs referenced it, and NFL Films ranked “The Catch” second on its list of the 100 Greatest Plays – surpassed only by the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Terry Bradshaw-to-Franco Harris Immaculate Reception play in a 1972 AFC Divisional Playoff game.

Clark finished his playing career with 506 catches, 6,750 receiving yards and 48 receiving touchdowns and went on to serve as an executive in the front offices of the 49ers and the Cleveland Browns.

Sadly, Clark announced on March 19, 2017, he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and died on June 4, 2018. Clark suffered three concussions during his playing career, suspected he developed ALS as a result of playing football, and encouraged the NFL and the league’s Players Association to continue improving equipment and making football safer to play.

Remembering Clark’s incredible catch, his illness and death reminded me of my brother Carl, who passed away from ALS in December 2015, and his college friend, Coach George Curry, who passed from ALS just a few months later in April 2016.

George, from Larksville, and Carl, from Courtdale, grew up just a mile or so apart. Carl ran track at Kingston High School and George was a football standout at Larksville High School. They both went to Temple University where George was a hard-hitting nose guard and linebacker.

George was always practicing football, hitting the blocking sled and teammates during practice and taking his aggressive style of play to a higher level by hitting closed doors and other obstacles at Temple. Anything to be ready for game time.

The legendary high school football coach compiled a record of 455 wins, 102 losses, and two ties over a 46-year coaching career, mostly at Berwick Area High School but also at Lake-Lehman and Wyoming Valley West.

A research study funded by the ALS Association and led by researchers at Harvard University and Boston University’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Center studied 19,423 NFL players who played between 1960 and 2019.

The research paper, published in the journal Neurology on Dec. 15, 2021, indicated, “NFL players are four times more likely to be diagnosed with ALS and die from the disease than people who never played in the league, adding to the mounting evidence of a link between playing football and ALS.”

Work continues to develop new treatments and ultimately find a cure for this progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disease. Various studies look at potential causes, including geography, environmental factors, head trauma and more. It’s clear the connection between concussions and repeated blows to the head such as those experienced playing football cannot be denied.

Officials are often faulted when calling penalties for head-to-head contact, some of which is impossible to avoid as long as humans remain unable to stop in mid-air and avoid collisions. We are especially irate when the calls negatively affect our team.

In memory and honor of everyone affected by ALS, though, let’s support doing all we can to keep players as safe as possible.

In the big picture, that’s the least we can do.

David Jolley is a sports fan and historian, public relations and marketing communications consultant, writer, and the author of A Good Cup of Coffee…Short-Time Major Leaguers and Their Claims to Fame.