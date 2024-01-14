🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins squandered a three-goal lead but didn’t flinch late in the third period, getting a game-winner from Jonathan Gruden in the final minutes of a 4-3 victory in Bridgeport on Saturday night.

It was an important bounce back for the Penguins, who a night earlier blew a late 2-0 lead at Providence before losing 3-2 in overtime.

Bridgeport rallied from a 3-0 deficit and tied the game on a Trevor Cosgrove score with 3:49 to play in regulation. The Penguins responded as Gruden put them back on top with his eighth goal of the season with 1:42 left.

Jack Rathbone and Corey Andonovski had assists on the winner, Gruden’s eighth goal of the season.

Andonovski finished with three points on the night, assisting on the opening goal by Jagger Joshua and then scoring himself to make it 3-0 early in the second period. Sam Poulin added a goal in the second period for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Ty Smith, Austin Rueschhoff and Taylor Fedun all added helpers on the night.

Bridgeport got a power play goal from William Dufour late in the second period to get on the board. Reece Newkirk gave the Islanders more life scoring early in the third before Cosgrove got the equalizer.

Magnus Hellberg got the win in net, stopping 32 of 35 shots.