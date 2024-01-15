🔊 Listen to this

Maryland’s Jahmir Young, left, and Jordan Geronimo begin to celebrate the team’s 76-67 upset win over Illinois late in the second half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Champaign, Ill.

Maryland head coach Kevin Willard talks with his team during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Illinois on Sunday in Champaign, Ill.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Jahmir Young scored 28 points and Julian Reese had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Maryland to a 76-67 victory Sunday over No. 10 Illinois, the 10th time this week a team ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll has lost.

Maryland (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) outscored Illinois 39-28 in the second half, taking the lead for good on a dunk by Reese with 15:32 to go that made it 47-46. The Terrapins, who were 8 1/2-point underdogs according to FanDuel Sportsbook, won a road Big Ten game for the first time this season.

Marcus Domask scored 26 points for Illinois (12-4, 3-2) and Luke Goode had 13. Coleman Hawkins, who had scored in double figures in seven straight games for the Illini, fouled out with 2:50 left. He had eight points and seven rebounds.

Maryland came in focused on slowing down the 6-foot-10 Hawkins at both ends of the floor.

“He’s a matchup nightmare on offense,” Terps coach Kevin Willard said. “So we decided to pound the ball inside to Julian (Reese) and make Hawkins defend that instead of switching to the perimeter. We knew that would wear him out eventually.”

Illinois coach Brad Underwood took the blame for the loss.

“Maryland deserves all the credit. Every ounce of it. It’s my fault for not getting these guys in the right frame of mind defensively,” he said. “Now we can join the crowd. Every other top-10 team lost this week to an unranked team. Doesn’t make it feel any better.”

The Illini shot 22.5% (9 of 40) from the field in the second half.

A jumper by Domask got Illinois within 68-65 with 1:09 to go, but Maryland responded with a 6-0 run to put the game away.

Illinois led 39-37 at halftime thanks to Dain Dainja scoring seven straight points for the Illini in the final 1:28. Those were his only points of the game.

Illinois is 3-2 in five games without star Terrance Shannon Jr., who has been suspended by the university because he’s facing a rape charge in Lawrence, Kansas.

Shannon sought a temporary restraining order Friday in U.S. District Court in Springfield that, if granted, would force the university to reinstate him to the team. Judge Colleen Lawless promised to rule “in an expedient manner.”

Shannon will arraigned on the rape charge on Jan. 18 in Lawrence. The trial isn’t expected to begin until June.

No. 4 UCONN 80, GEORGETOWN 76

HARTFORD, Conn. — Alex Karaban tied a career high with 26 points and UConn made its case to be considered the nation’s top team by beating Georgetown.

Cam Spencer added 20 points for the Huskies (15-2, 5-1 Big East), who won their fifth straight game, all without starting center Donovan Clingan, who remained sidelined with a right foot injury. Stephon Castle added 14 points.

Supreme Cook had 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Hoyas (8-9, 1-5). Jayden Epps scored 16 and Dontrez Styles added 11.

With the three teams above the Huskies losing this week (Purdue, Houston and Kansas), the defending national champions have a chance to become No. 1 when the new AP Top 25 is released Monday.

No. 13 MEMPHIS 86, WICHITA STATE 86

WICHITA, Kan. — Jaykwon Walton and Jahvon Quinerly scored 23 points apiece to lead Memphis past Wichita State for its tenth consecutive win.

Walton, who played for Wichita State last season, and Quinerly were two of six players to finish in double-digit scoring for Memphis (15-2, 4-0 American Athletic Conference).

The Tigers recorded their most points this season, set a program record with 19 three-pointers and shot a season-high 65% from the floor. It was the first time since 1986 they have scored more than 100 points in back-to-back games.

Colby Rogers had 20 points to lead Wichita State (8-8, 0-3), which suffered its first loss of the season when scoring more than 80 points.

No. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 86, UAB 73

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Johnell Davis scored 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Vladislav Goldin added 18 and Florida Atlantic used a big first half to beat UAB.

Jalen Gaffney added 10 for the Owls (13-4, 3-1 American). It was the third 30-point effort of Davis’ career, and two of those have come against UAB.

Eric Gaines and Efrem Johnson each scored 13 for UAB (10-6, 2-1), which saw its six-game winning streak snapped. The Blazers trailed by 22 with 17:47 left and got within eight on a layup by Alejandro Vasquez with 4:44 remaining.

But the Owls scored the game’s next 10 points to put the win away.