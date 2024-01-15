🔊 Listen to this

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) works towards the basket while Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends during the first half of an NBA game Sunday in Minneapolis, Minn.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard puts up the game-winning three pointer during overtime of an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 143-142 in overtime.

MILWAUKEE — Damian Lillard swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to give the Milwaukee Bucks a stunning 143-142 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

The Kings led by four late in overtime, but Brook Lopez made a 3-pointer from the corner to pull the Bucks to 141-140 with 11.5 seconds remaining. De’Aaron Fox made one of two free throws before Lillard received a pass, dribbled across half court and sank the shot that gave the Bucks their 15th consecutive win over the Kings as the Fiserv Forum crowd erupted.

Lillard led the Bucks with 29 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, Malik Beasley scored 23 points and Bobby Portis added 22.

The Bucks improved to 19-3 at home.

Fox finished with 32 points to lead the Kings, and Domantas Sabonis had his 10th triple-double of the season with 21 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds. Sabonis trails only Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who has 12.

Milwaukee built a 12-point early in the fourth quarter but Sacramento fought back late to force overtime.

Kings coach Mike Brown stormed onto the court with 9:27 left in the fourth and began screaming at referee Intae Hwang and was immediately ejected while having to be restrained by Sacramento players. Malik Monk wrapped his arms around Brown and directed him off the court.

Antetokounmpo showed up on a late-afternoon injury report as being questionable with a right shoulder contusion but took the court for the 29th consecutive game. The two-time MVP has missed just one game this season, on Nov. 15 against Toronto.

The Bucks were without Khris Middleton, who rested his surgically repaired right-knee as the Bucks played their third game in four days.

Kevin Heurter, who sat out Sacramento’s 112-93 loss on Friday night to the Philadelphia 76ers with a right ankle sprain, returned to the lineup and finished with 26 points.

The Bucks made 63% of their first-half shots, including 8 of 14 from 3-point range, but held a slim 68-66 margin as the Kings took 53 shots compared with 35 for Milwaukee.

TIMBERWOLVES 109, CLIPPERS 105

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter and Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 18 rebounds to help Minnesota beat Los Angeles.

Norman Powell’s corner 3-pointer — his sixth of the game — capped a 20-6 surge by the Clippers over a four-plus-minute stretch that sliced their deficit to 103-100. Gobert, who missed seven free throws including earlier back-to-back airballs, made four foul shots in the final minute to nudge the Wolves to the finish line on a night when they had 19 turnovers and allowed 37 points in the fourth quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 17 points for the West-leading Wolves (28-11), who held Clippers stars Paul George (16 points) and James Harden (14 points) to a combined 9-for-33 shooting from the floor. The Wolves, who lead the NBA in scoring defense, are 16-2 at home and 20-6 against their conference.

Kawhi Leonard had 26 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers (25-14), They have won 17 of their last 21 games.

NUGGETS 117, PACERS 109

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, finishing an assist shy of his 13th triple-double of the season in Denver’s victory over Indiana.

Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray matched Jokic with 25 points apiece for the Nuggets, who shot a season-high 64.8% from the field. Aaron Gordon added 20 points and 10 rebounds to help defending champion Denver improve to 17-4 at home.

Jokic made 12 of his 13 field-goal attempts. The two-time NBA MVP is shooting 81% from the field over his past nine games.

Former Nuggets player Bruce Brown had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Indiana. The Pacers are 2-2 since losing star Tyrese Haliburton to a strained left hamstring.

HEAT 104, HORNETS 87

MIAMI — Bam Adebayo had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, helping Miami beat Charlotte.

Tyler Herro made four 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Miami. The Heat went 11 for 25 from 3-point range while completing a four-game sweep of the regular-season series against Charlotte. They also won their 22nd straight game at home against Southeast Division opponents.

Terry Rozier scored 26 points for Charlotte. The Hornets have dropped five in a row and 16 of 17.

SUNS 127, TRAIL BLAZERS 116

PORTLAND, Ore. — Devin Booker had 34 points and the Phoenix Suns held off the Portland Trail Blazers 127-116 on Sunday night for their second straight victory.

Bradley Beal added 23 points, Kevin Durant had 21 and Grayson Allen 20. The Suns, whose biggest lead was 17 points, let Portland narrow the gap to four points midway through the final quarter.

Rookie Scoot Henderson had a career-high 33 points and nine assists for the short-handed Trail Blazers. They have lost four straight and eight of 10. The skid includes a 139-77 loss at Oklahoma City that tied for the fifth-worst setback in NBA history.

Henderson had a fast-break layup and Rayan Rupert added a 3-pointer to pull Portland to 111-107 with 6:33 left, but the Suns answered with a 10-2 run and the Trail Blazers couldn’t get any closer.

Portland had just eight available players. The Blazers announced before the game that Jerami Grant and Matisse Thybulle would not play because of illness.