🔊 Listen to this

This time it was girls basketball which had to deal with weather issues.

The Wyoming Valley Conference girls schedule was wiped out Friday because of snow. Boys basketball had two playing dates postponed because of inclement weather earlier.

The following girls games will be played Saturday: Hanover Area at Holy Redeemer, 12:30 p.m.; Nanticoke Area at Wyoming Seminary, 3:15 p.m.; and Wyoming Area at MMI Prep, 1 p.m.

Berwick at Pittston Area will be Jan. 23. Two games were moved to Jan. 26 — Hazleton Area at Tunkhannock and Wyoming Valley West at Crestwood. The status of the Wilkes-Barre Area at Dallas game was unknown as of early Friday afternoon.

Also, the Wyoming Area at MMI Prep boys game was postponed and will be played at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Nanticoke Area at Wyoming Valley West swim meet has been moved to Feb. 16.