🔊 Listen to this

Memphis forward Malcolm Dandridge falls to the court after being fouled during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in New Orleans on Sunday. Tulane won 81-79.

Tulane guard Jayhlon Young (1) reacts after a score during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Memphis in New Orleans on Sunday. Tulane won 81-79.

NEW ORLEANS — Memphis coach Penny Hardaway was bitterly disappointed, but hardly stunned, by the 10th-ranked Tigers’ second straight loss.

Sion James had a season-high 22 points and Tulane outscored Memphis 22-13 in the final nine minutes to edge the Tigers 81-79 on Sunday.

“It just seems like when it rains, it pours,” said Hardaway, whose team was coming off stunning upset loss to South Florida on Thursday. “We blew a 20-point lead against South Florida and then come to a hostile environment, have a chance to win the game and do everything possible to give the game away.”

There were no big leads to blow this time. Neither team led by more than seven points in an intensely competitive game that had 11 lead changes and 15 ties. There was even a minor scrum that brought both coaches onto the floor to separate feuding players before Hardaway and Tulane’s Ron Hunter diffused it by playfully squaring off with their fists up.

James hit a pivotal corner 3 that put Tulane (12-6, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) up 77-75 with 2:22 left.

Tulane’s Collin Holloway capped his 13-point performance with a layup and two free throws in the final 1:43 to put the Green Wave in front for good.

David Jones had 32 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis (15-4, 4-2), and his block on James’ mid-range fade as the shot clock expired gave the Tigers the ball, down by two, with 14 seconds left.

Jones’ 3-point attempt for the win rimmed out long off the back iron and the rebound was tapped out to Jones for one more shot with a second on the clock, but his rushed second attempt was deflected by Tulane’s Jalen Forbes and students poured onto the court in Tulane’s cozy, 90-year-old, 4,000-seat, on-campus arena to celebrate with the team.

“I’m not a big storm-the-court guy,” Tulane coach Ron Hunter said. “But there’s some occasions at some schools and some environments where you just — you know what? I’m happy for them.

“This is what I’ve been waiting for,” added Hunter, now in his fifth season at Tulane, referring to both the signature victory and the unbridled adulation from a capacity crowd. “This is kind of the puzzle all coming together.”

Kevin Cross added 21 points for Tulane, which nearly beat another ranked team 10 days earlier, when the Wave fell 85-84 to No. 23 Florida Atlantic after a foul call on a desperation 3-point shot with less than a second on the clock.

“We’ve talked so much about the Florida Atlantic situation,” Hunter said. “I thought we learned from that and we talked about that in that last timeout.”

Malcolm Dandridge scored 13 points for Memphis and had a career-high eight blocked shots, but fouled out in the final minute trying to block Holloway’s floater. Holloway hit both free throws to make it 81-77 with 58 seconds left.

Jaykwon Walton hit three 3s and scored 11 points in the first half, but an apparent rib injury sidelined him for the entire second half.

Even before Memphis’ 10-game winning streak was snapped earlier in the week, Hardaway had spoken about his transfer-laden squad struggling to find the chemistry needed to execute in the clutch.

“Just because things are going good, it isn’t always what it seems,” Dandridge said, stressing that the Tigers were fortunate to win a handful of their recent close games leading up to their current slide. “We do have to figure things out.”

NO. 14 ILLINOIS 86, RUTGERS 63

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Justin Harmon scored 18 points and Terrence Shannon Jr. added 16 in his return to lead five Illinois players in double figures as the Illini beat Rutgers.

The Illini (14-4, 5-2 Big Ten Conference) were 4-2 in six games without Shannon, who hadn’t played since Illinois’ 97-73 victory over Missouri in St. Louis on Dec. 22.

Clifford Omoruyi had 22 points and nine rebounds for Rutgers (10-8, 2-5).

Quincy Guerrier had 15 points and 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season for Illinois, while Coleman Hawkins and Marcus Domask each added 12.

NO. 23 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 112, UTSA 103

SAN ANTONIO — Johnell Davis had 34 points, including three free throws to force overtime, and Florida Atlantic overcame a career-high 38 points by Jordan Ivy-Curry to beat UTSA.

Alijah Martin added 26 points as Florida Atlantic won its fourth straight.

The Owls (15-4) remain tied with Charlotte atop the American Athletic Conference at 5-1 while the Roadrunners (7-12) fell to 1-5.

After trailing most of the game, Florida Atlantic went on a 9-0 run to take a 102-96 lead with 2:26 remaining in overtime.

The Roadrunners finished 12 for 27 on 3-pointers and the Owls were 17 for 35.

MICHIGAN STATE 61, MARYLAND 59

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Tyson Walker scored 15 points, A.J. Hoggard hit big shots down the stretch and Michigan State rallied last in a victory over Maryland.

Walker hit two 3-pointers and added five assists and five steals for the Spartans (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten Conference). He has scored in double figures in 30 straight games. Hoggard, Malik Hall and reserve Tre Holloman all scored 12. Hall had six rebounds.

Jahmir Young sank three 3-pointers and scored 19 to lead the Terrapins (11-8, 3-5). Donta Scott scored 16 on 6-for-8 shooting with two 3-pointers. Julian Reese pitched in with 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots. Reese has nine double-doubles this season.

The lead changed hands 10 times in the first seven minutes. Walker’s 3-pointer put Michigan State ahead 17-15, sparking a 12-0 run that Tre Holloman capped with a dunk and the Spartans led by 14 with 9:08 left before halftime. Holloman had 12 points off the bench, hitting all three of his 3-pointers, Hall scored 10 and Michigan State had a 44-32 advantage at intermission.