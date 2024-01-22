🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. – Vinnie Hinostroza set up Owen Headrick’s first career goal, then made the most of the turnover Alex Nylander forced with his forecheck.

Hinostroza’s assist on the tying goal with 3:27 left in the first period and game-winning goal 1:34 into the second period held up as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the visiting Springfield Thunderbirds 2-1 Sunday afternoon in an American Hockey League game before 4,531 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Goalie Magnus Hellberg made sure those goals were enough. Hellberg only faced 23 shots, but saw some difficult ones among his 22 total saves and shut out the Thunderbirds over the final 50:58.

“I know he wanted a bounce-back game,” Penguins coach J.D. Forrest said of Hellberg, who was not at his best while giving up three goals on 18 shots in Wednesday’s home-ice loss to the Providence Bruins with second place in the Atlantic Division at stake. “He thought he should have had one, going back to his last start. I thought he responded.

“He made some good saves for us. I thought he calmed the game down. We gave up some really good chances and he was there to answer.”

Hellberg stopped a breakaway 4½ minutes into the game, but could not stop another 4½ minutes later.

Jakub Vrana turned a Penguins turnover at the offensive blue line into an unassisted goal at 9:02.

Headrick, an effective scorer from his defenseman position in the ECHL, had not scored in his first 12 AHL games over three seasons.

That changed when Hinostroza led a rush up the right side and into the Springfield zone late in the first period. Hinostroza was looking for his linemates when he heard Headrick calling for the puck as he trailed just a few feet behind and to the left.

“If he doesn’t yell, I don’t see him,” Hinostroza said.

Headrick ripped a one-timer from the top of the circle on the right side to tie the game.

“It felt great,” Headrick said during an on-ice interview played on the arena videoboard. “It was nice to get that one out of the way.”

Nylander’s forecheck set up the winning goal. He was pressuring Springfield’s defense when he got a stick on a break-out pass.

Hinostroza pounced on the puck in the left circle and sent a shot between the pads of goalie Malcolm Subban.

“The first two guys were in there, so I’m kind of the third guy, just being over the play in case,” Hinostroza said. “If something pops up, I’m jumping right on it.

“Nyls made a great play. A made a couple hard strides and he laid the puck right there for me. Our chemistry is starting to grow.”

NOTES: Hinostroza was the game’s number-one star, followed by Headrick and Nylander. … The Penguins finished with a 33-23 shot advantage. … Coming off a 1-0 loss in Hershey against the first-place Bears Saturday night, the win improved the third-place Penguins to 21-14-5-0. … Right wing Dillon Hamaliuk made his debut with the Penguins. … The Penguins went 0-for-3 on the power play while the Thunderbirds were 0-for-2. … Springfield is 18-16-3-2. … The Penguins are home again Wednesday night against the Hartford Wolf Pack.