Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon, right, and Jace Sheldon, left, celebrate near the end of overtime as Ohio State defeats Iowa in an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark gestures in the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Ohio State on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Caitlin Clark got upset and then upended.

Iowa’s superstar, who scored a season-high 45 points, was accidentally knocked to the floor by a fan storming the court following Ohio State’s 100-92 overtime victory on Sunday.

The No. 18 Buckeyes rallied from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game and took control in overtime in front of more than 18,000 fans — the largest crowd to watch a women’s basketball game at Ohio State.

As fans streamed onto the court, Clark, the nation’s top scorer and reigning college player of the year, was accidentally collided into by a fan and had to be helped up by her teammates. Her coach, Lisa Bluder, said fans also screamed inappropriate things to the star player.

Clark said she was “OK,” and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith apologized to her for the incident.

Cotie McMahon had a career-high 33 points and 12 rebounds as No. 18 Ohio State stunned No. 2 Iowa 100-92, snapping a 15-game win streak for the Hawkeyes (18-2, 7-1 Big Ten).

“It’s a huge win for the program,” said Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff, who opened his press conference with an apology to Clark for the post-game incident.

“We beat an incredible team with one of the best players to every play our sport, and we did it in front of 18,000 people,” McGuff said. “So hopefully the significance is we can really build on that with the momentum.”

The Buckeyes (15-3, 6-1) came back in the fourth quarter and tied the game at 83 to force the overtime period.

A 3-pointer from Rebeka Mikulasikova gave Ohio State a six-point lead with 1:14 left in overtime. A basket by McMahon and four late free throws from Jacy Sheldon sealed with win.

Clark scored all of Iowa’s nine overtime points.

“I don’t think we were tenacious, and I think we were a little lackadaisical in all areas,” Clark said.

Ohio State outscored Iowa 42-22 after Iowa led 70-58 with 8:55 left in regulation.

After being held scoreless in the third quarter, McMahon scored 13 in the fourth quarter and eight more in overtime. She had 12 rebounds in the game.

“As we know, I’ve been struggling the past couple of games,” McMahon said. “But you know, I kind of knew this game my team needed me no matter what. We refused to lose this game.”

Jacey Sheldon had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Buckeyes.

No. 8 STANFORD 65, OREGON STATE 56

STANFORD, Calif. — Tara VanDerveer became the all-time winningest coach in college basketball history, passing former Duke and Army coach Mike Krzyzewski with her 1,203rd career victory when Stanford beat Oregon State.

At 70 years old and a head coach since age 24, VanDerveer celebrated on her team’s home floor at Maples Pavilion with a couple dozen former players on hand to cheer the Hall of Fame coach on for yet another milestone in a decorated 45-year career filled with memorable accomplishments.

Fans chanted “Tara! Tara!” in the closing seconds before the celebration began.

VanDerveer improved to 1,203-267 overall and 1,051-216 over 38 seasons at Stanford.

No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 99, TEXAS A&M 64

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — MiLaysia Fulwiley scored a career-high 21 points off the bench and Kamilla Cardoso added 17 points with 13 rebounds as South Carolina raced to a huge early lead and didn’t let up in a rout of Texas A&M.

Sania Feagin added 15 points as South Carolina (17-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) remained perfect as the country’s last unbeaten team.

The Gamecocks were up by 31 at halftime and had pushed the lead to 34 after three.

Texas A&M (14-4, 2-3) made four free throws to get within 30 with about eight minutes to go. But the Gamecocks used an 8-2 run, with five points from Cardoso, to make it 89-53 with about 5 ½ minutes left and several of their starters sat down after that.

Endyia Rogers scored 21 for the Aggies, who have lost three of their last five.

No. 3 COLORADO 63, No. 6 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 59

BOULDER, Colo. — Aaronette Vonleh hit a go-ahead layup with under a minute remaining as Colorado took advantage of Trojans standout JuJu Watkins fouling out to escape with a over Southern California.

The Buffaloes (16-2, 6-1 Pac-12) finished 2-1 over a difficult stretch of playing three straight against top-10 opponents. They beat No. 8 Stanford last Sunday before losing to fifth-ranked UCLA on Friday night in front of a record crowd.

This crowd was just as raucous, especially after Vonleh gave the Buffaloes a 58-56 lead.

Quay Miller scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Point guard Jaylyn Sherrod finished with 17 points and one big assist that set up Vonleh’s late basket.

Watkins scored 20 points before fouling out for the Trojans (13-3, 3-3), who were coming in off a 78-58 road loss to 20th-ranked Utah. Taylor Bigby had 14.

No. 4 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 72, DUKE 57

RALEIGH, N.C. — Aziaha James scored a career-high 33 points and North Carolina State got 24 points off turnovers to beat Duke.

The 5-foot-9 junior guard made 12 of 20 shots, including three 3-pointers, to go with eight rebounds. Her effort, along with N.C. State capitalizing on Duke’s turnovers, helped the Wolfpack (16-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) regroup from a loss at Miami on Thursday.

James set her new personal high with three straight free throws with 6:13 left in the game after the Blue Devils (12-6, 4-3) had trimmed a 23-point deficit to 62-49.

No. 10 LSU 99, ARKANSAS 68

BATON ROUGE, La. — Mikaylah Williams scored 21 points and Hailey Van Lith added 20 as LSU hammered Arkansas.

Angel Reese contributed 16 points and 17 rebounds, Aneesah Morrow had 14 and Flau’jae Johnson had 13 as all five starters scored in double digits for the Tigers (18-2, 5-1 Southeastern Conference).

Samara Spencer scored a team-high 20 points for the Razorbacks (14-6, 2-3), who made just 12 of the 47 3-point attempts.

No. 23 NORTH CAROLINA 79, No. 13 LOUISVILLE 68

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Deja Kelly scored 23 points, 10 in a pivotal third quarter, Alyssa Ustby had a double-double with a career-high seven blocks, and North Carolina handed Louisville its first Atlantic Coast Conference loss.

Kelly scored 11 points in the third quarter, nine from the foul line, as the Tar Heels (14-5, 6-1 ACC) who ar off to their best ACC start since 2013, broke away from a halftime time to take a 60-49 lead into the fourth quarter. Louisville was 5 of 10 shooting with five turnovers, four of the giveaways coming in the last six minutes when the Cardinals were held to three free throws.

Kelly had five free throws in an 11-0 run that turned a two-point deficit into a 56-47 lead.

Myla Harris scored 16 points for the Cardinals (16-3, 5-1). Oliva Cochran and Jayda Curry both added 14.

No. 14 VIRGINIA TECH 74, CLEMSON 62

BLACKSBURG, Va. —- Elizabeth Kitley scored 31 points, the 10th 30-point game of her career, and No. 14 Virginia Tech ended a two-game losing streak with a win over Clemson.

Kitley had 22 points on 11-of-13 shooting in the second half as the Hokies finally overcame the absence of point guard Georgia Amoore.

Matila Ekh hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for the Hokies (14-4, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

VIRGINIA 91, No. 15 FLORIDA STATE 87

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Kymora Johnson scored a career-high 35 points with seven rebounds and six assists, leading Virginia to an upset of Florida State.

Johnson, a freshman averaging 12.2 points per game, made 14 of 20 shots with 3 of 7 from 3-point range and went 4 for 5 from the free-throw line as Virginia (9-9, 1-6 ACC) picked up its first ACC win of the season.

After falling behind 56-48 in the third quarter, Virginia outscored Florida State 17-9 to finish the period and 26-22 in the fourth. Johnson led the rally with 19 of those final 43 points for the Cavaliers.

Ta’Niya Latson scored 22 and had six assists for Florida State (14-6, 5-3).

No. 16 INDIANA 74, PURDUE 68

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sara Scalia both had 20 points and Makenzie Holmes scored seven of her 15 in the fourth quarter to help Indiana fend off Purdue.

Scalia made 7 of 15 shots, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range for the Hoosiers (16-2, 7-1 Big Ten Conference), adding four rebounds and three assists.

Caitlyn Harper had 18 points to top the Boilermakers (9-9, 2-5), who have lost four in a row. Mary Ashley Stevenson and Roshunda Jones both scored 13.

No. 19 NOTRE DAME 75, WAKE FOREST 66

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hannah Hidalgo scored 21 points, Sonia Citron added 18 and Notre Dame handed Wake Forest its seventh-straight loss.

Maddy Westbeld and KK Bransford both had 10 points for the Fighting Irish (14-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Anna DeWolfe and Kylee Watson added eight apiece. Notre Dame was 10 of 18 (56%) from 3-point range and shot 52% overall. Citron had four 3s and Hidalgo three.

Malaya Cowles had 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Demon Deacons (4-15, 0-7). Alyssa Andres added 10 points.

No. 21 CREIGHTON 63, VILLANOVA 49

VILLANOVA — Morgan Maly had 24 points and 13 rebounds, Emma Ronsiek scored 19 points and Creighton defeated Villanova, snapping the Wildcats’ five-game Big East Conference winning streak.

Creighton (14-3, 5-2 Big East) led 43-32 through three quarters. The teams traded baskets for much of the fourth quarter until a 3-pointer by Lauren Jensen gave the Bluejays a 14-point lead with less than three minutes remaining. A couple of minutes later, Jensen’s layup put Creighton up 61-45 entering the final minute.

Lucy Olsen scored 29 points on 12-for-29 shooting for Villanova (12-6).