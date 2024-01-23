🔊 Listen to this

Molly Walsh scored 26 points to lead Dallas over host Wyoming Valley West 69-60 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball game Monday night.

Mia DelGaudio added 19 points for the Mountaineers, while Caitlyn Mizzer scored 10.

Valley West was led by Mackenzie Perluke with 23 points and Gabby Marsola with 15.

Hazleton Area 71, Berwick 55

Sophia Shults scored 23 points to lead host Hazleton Area past Berwick.

Sophia Benyo, Kaitlyn Bindas and Olivia Williams chipped in 10 each for the Cougars.

Berwick was led by RaeAnna Andreas with 23 points and Gabby Starr with 11.

Nanticoke Area 71, MMI Prep 13

Claire Aufiero scored 14 points and Kate Reed added 13 as Nanticoke defeated visiting MMI Prep.

MMI was led by Bria Kringe with 11 points.

Wilkes-Barre Area 47, Tunkhannock 23

Emma Krawczeniuk scored 20 points to lead host Wilkes-Barre Area past Tunkhannock.

Mahogany Robinson added 10 for the Wolfpack.

Laurianna Alston led Tunkhannock with seven points.

Crestwood 42, Pittston Area 29

Jackie Gallagher scored 16 points to lead Crestwood past host Pittston Area.

Jordyn Andrews added 10 for the Comets.

Pittston Area was led by Daniella Ranieli with a game-high 19 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Area 69, Lake-Lehman 40

Brady Noone scored 17 points to lead host Wyoming Area past Lake-Lehman.

Dane Schutter added 15 points for the Warriors.

Lake-Lehman was led by Hunter Palka with 10 points.

Crestwood 50, Hazleton Area 38

Chaz Wright scored 12 points and Ayden Agapito added 11 as Crestwood defeated visiting Hazleton Area.

The Cougars were led by Dylan Stish with 13 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 71, Berwick 55

BERWICK (55) – Laynee Farmer 0 0-0 0, RaeAnna Andreas 8 4-6 23, Carly Ochs 2 0-0 4, Kaylie Fraind 1 1-1 3, Alysa Lewis 3 0-0 9, Lybbi Switzer 1 0-0 3, Ally Knorr 0 0-0 0, Grace Robbins 1 0-0 2, Gabby Starr 3 5-7 11, Emma Klinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-24 55.

HAZLETON AREA (71) – Mariah Marolo 2 0-0 5, Sophia Benyo 5 0-0 10, Jayla Eberts 1 0-0 2, Kylee Forschner 0 0-0 0, Hailey Yost 1 0-0 3, Kaitlyn Bindas 4 0-0 10, Olivia Williams 2 4-4 10, Evelyn Shults 2 0-0 4, Melina Gregory 0 0-0 0, Kayla Gregory 0 0-0 0, Alexis Reimold 1 2-2 4, Sophia Shults 10 3-4 23, Ella Radice 0 0-0 0, Miranda Chupela 0 0-0 0, Juliana Silva 0 0-0 0, Sofia Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Hannah Matyas 0 0-0 0, Leah Meyers 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 9-10 71.

Berwick`15`10`12`18 –55

Hazleton Area`23`22`11`15 –71

Three-point goal: Ber (Andreas 3, Lewis 3, Switzer) 7, HA (Bindas 2, Williams 2, Yost, Marolo).

Nanticoke Area 71, MMI Prep 13

MMI PREP (13) – Lanie Paniagua 0 0-0 0, Arushi Solgama 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Young 0 0-2 0, Bria Kringe 2 6-6 11, Cedrah Abdulrahman 0 0-0 0, Cassidy McDermott 0 0-0 0, Ruhani Shah 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Carter 0 0-0 0, Georgia Washko 1 0-0 2. Totals 3 6-8 13.

NANTICOKE AREA (71) – Sophia Cromer 2 0-0 4, Amiah Ceruti 1 0-0 2, Caitlynn Majiros 3 1-1 7, Kate Reed 4 2-2 13, Claire Aufiero 6 1-2 14, Olivia Cromer 3 0-0 6, Marli Donahue 2 2-2 7, Nevaeh Baran 2 0-0 4, Ella Alles 2 2-2 6, Haley Verazin 2 0-0 4, Jordyn Johnson 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 8-9 71.

MMI Prep`3`2`0`8 –13

Nanticoke Area`29`17`9`16 –71

Three-point goals: MMI (Kringe) 1, Nan (Reed 3, Aufiero, Donahue) 5.

Wilkes-Barre Area 47, Tunkhannock 23

TUNKHANNOCK (23) – Aliah Staff 2 0-0 2, Aliyah Faux 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Bevan 0 0-0 0, Olivia Williams 2 0-0 5, Mackenzie Gregory 0 0-0 0, Lily Zaleppa 0 0-0 0, Erin Van Ness 0 1-2 1, Noelle Alguire 0 6-6 6, Olivia Sobeck 0 0-0 0, Trinity King 1 0-0 2, Laurianna Alston 3 1-2 7. Totals 7 8-10 23.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (47) – Katie Keating 0 0-0 0, Diamond Thornton 2 3-4 9, Vicki Luna 0 0-0 0, Mahogany Robinson 3 1-2 10, Lucheska Perez 1 0-0 2, Sanai Williams 0 0-0 0, Tatianna Medina 0 2-4 2, Mia Cabreja 0 0-0 0, Emily Davidson 0 0-0 0, Hannah McAfee 2 0-0 4, Emma Krawczeniuk 8 0-1 20. Totals 16 7-15 47.

Tunkhannock`5`5`9`4`–23

Wilkes-Barre Area`20`17`8`2`–47

Three-point goals: Tunk (Williams) 1, WBA (Thornton 2, Robinson 2, Krawczeniuk 4) 8

Dallas 69, Wyoming Valley West 60

DALLAS (69) – Caitlyn Mizzer 5 0-2 10, Mia DelGaudio 7 4-5 19, Lyla Wydra 0 0-0 0, Brianna Casey 1 3-4 5, Elizabeth Viglone 3 3-6 9, Carolyn Comitz 0 0-0 0. Molly Walsh 11 2-5 26. Totals 26 12-22 69.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (60) – Alissa Laudenslager 0 0-0 0, Gabbi Novitski 1 2-4 4, Gavvy Marsola 5 0-0 15, Mackenzie Perluke 9 3-4 23, Anna Sierra 1 0-0 2, Vega Bevan 0 0-0 0, Thalia Irazzary 4 1-2 10, Alyvia McLaughlin 0 0-0 0, Anya Richet 3 0-0 6, Janylah Porchea 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-11 60.

Dallas`23`9`15`22 – 69

Valley West`14`13`16`17 – 60

Three-point goals: Dal (Walsh 2, DelGaudio) 3, WVW (Marsola 5, Perluke 2, Sierra, Irazzary) 9.

Crestwood 42, Pittston Area 29

CRESTWOOD (42) – Cameron Vieney 1 2-3 4, Charlie Hiller 2 0-0 4, Kendal Petrosky 1 0-0 2, Jackie Gallagher 7 1-1 16, Jordyn Andrews 4 2-2 10, Kate Gallagher 1 0-0 2, Keira Dougherty 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 5-6 42.

PITTSTON AREA (29) – Daniella Ranieli 6 4-4 19, Maddie Karp 2 0-1 4, Giuliana Latona 0 0-0 0, Rowan Lazevnick 1 0-0 3, Lili Hintze 0 0-0 0, Ella O’Brien 0 1-2 1, Grace Callahan 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 1-3 29.

Crestwood`19`16`7`10`–42

Pittston Area`4`7`9`9`–29

Three-point goals: Cre (Gallagher), PA (Ranieli 3, Lazevnick) 4.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Area 69, Lake-Lehman 40

LAKE-LEHMAN (40) – Jake Evans 3 0-0 9, Alex Smith 3 2-6 8, Hunter Palka 4 0-0 10, Finn Cronin 2 1-2 7, Spencer Smith 2 1-1 6, Vinny Sparaci0 0 0-0 0, Kasey Shook 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 4-9 40.

WYOMING AREA (69) – Tyler Sciandra 2 3-6 7, Anthony DeLucca 1 0-2 3, Luke Kopetchny 4 3-3 12, Daniel Feeney 0 0-0 0, Patrick Golden 0 0-0 0, Mitchell Rusinchak 2 0-0 5, Brady Noone 7 3-4 17, Matt Rusinchak 3 0-0 6, Dane Schutter 6 3-5 15, Trevor Kruszka 0 0-0 0, Malachi Prioleau 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 9-16 69

Lake-Lehman`11`15`2`12`–40

Wyoming Area`23`18`19`9`–69

Three-Point goals: LL (Evans 3, Palka 2, Cronin 2, Smith) 8, WA (DeLucca, Kopetchny, Rusinchak) 3.

Crestwood 50, Hazleton Area 38

HAZLETON AREA (38) – Luke Gennaro 3 0-2 8, Nikoli Santiago 1 3-4 7, Dylan Stish 5 2-4 13, Sam Guzman 0 1-2 1, Bryant Diaz 1 0-0 2, Luis Guzman 2 0-0 4, Joe Marshall 2 0-2 4, James Reimold 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-14 38.

CRESTWOOD (50) – Ryan Sechleer 2 2-2 7, Alan Porro 1 0-0 2, Mason Czapla 1 0-0 2, Derek Johnson 2 2-2 7, Matt Sklarosky 4 1-1 9, Chaz Wright 5 2-5 12, George Jennings 0 0-0 0, Ayden Agapito 5 1-2 11. Totals 20 8-11 50.

Hazleton Area`7`10`7`14 – 38

Crestwood`14`10`10`16 – 50

Three-point goals: HA (Gennaro 2, Santiago, Stish) 4, Cre (Sechleer, Johnson) 2.