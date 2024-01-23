🔊 Listen to this

North Carolina guard Paxson Wojcik, top, battles under the boards with Wake Forest guards Cameron Hildreth (2), and Hunter Sallis (23) and forward Efton Reid III (4) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Monday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — RJ Davis scored a career-high 36 points and third-ranked North Carolina dominated after halftime to beat Wake Forest 85-64 on Monday night, remaining the lone unbeaten team in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

The 6-foot senior continued his star-making season by scoring 23 points after halftime for the Tar Heels (16-3, 8-0 ACC), who trailed by one at the break after failing to make a 3-pointer. But they came to life offensively after the break, consistently attacking the paint to get momentum going toward the rim and a steady offensive flow.

Davis finally got UNC on the board from behind the arc to start UNC’s strongest push, taking a whip-the-ball-around-the-arc set of feeds and burying a corner 3-pointer before following with another 3 in transition.

That was the beginning of an 18-4 run that blew the game open, including inside scores from Davis and Jalen Washington before Cormac Ryan buried his own transition 3 against the backpedaling Demon Deacons for a 59-45 lead with 11:46 left.

Wake Forest (13-6, 5-3) never got back to within single digits again during a cold-shooting second half that included going six minutes without a basket as UNC made its move. The Tar Heels shot 19 for 31 (61%) and outscored Wake Forest 52-30 after halftime, earning yet another impressive victory.

Hunter Sallis scored 18 points to lead Wake Forest, which was trying for its first win in Chapel Hill since 2010, but shot 8 for 30 (26.7%) and missed all nine 3-point tries after halftime.

No. 7 KANSAS 74, CINCINNATI 69

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Johnny Furphy had career-highs of 23 points and 11 rebounds, Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 20 despite struggling with his shot, and seventh-ranked Kansas beat Cincinnati in the first Big 12 matchup between the schools.

KJ Adams Jr. added 11 points and Hunter Dickinson overcame foul trouble to score 10, helping the Jayhawks (16-3, 4-2) bounce back from a loss at West Virginia and extend their homecourt winning streak to 15 games.

The cold-shooting Bearcats (13-6, 2-4), wrapping up a stretch of six straight against ranked teams, got within 64-57 when Day Day Thomas ended their 6-plus minute field-goal drought with just over 2 1/2 minutes to play. But at the other end, Furphy hit a 3-pointer from the wing as the shot clock expired, and the Jayhawks were able to hang on from there.

Dan Skillings Jr. led Cincinnati with 16 points. Leading scorer Viktor Lakhin was held to seven on 1-for-6 shooting.

The Bearcats and Jayhawks were meeting for the first time since a top-five showdown in 1996, and they were playing at Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since 1967, when Kansas exacted a bit of revenge for a home loss five years earlier.

WOMEN

No. 16 UTAH 94, UCLA 81

SALT LAKE CITY — Kennady McQueen scored a season-high 21 points, Dasia Young and Matyson Wilke each made four 3-pointers and No. 16 Utah beat No. 2 UCLA in overtime.

Young and Wilke each had season highs of 16 points as Utah (14-5, 4-3 Pac-12) overcome an off game by standout Alissa Pili, who had 16 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

Gabriela Jaquez scored 21 points, Kiki Rice added 16 and Charisma Osborne 14 for the Bruins (15-2, 4-2), who were outscored 22-9 in overtime after rallying in the fourth quarter and forcing the OT.

In overtime, Pili had a rebound putback and two free throws on consecutive possessions to put Utah up 83-76 with 2:01 remaining. UCLA never got close after that.

No. 4 KANSAS STATE 58, No. 13 BAYLOR 55

WACO, Texas — Eliza Maupin, Gabby Gregory and Serena Sundell each had 16 points and Kansas State, playing without injured standout center Ayoka Lee, rallied late to extend its winning streak to 13 games with a win over Baylor.

With Baylor trying for a game-tying shot at the end, Jaelyn Glenn blocked a game-ending 3-point attempt by Dre’Una Edwards.

The Wildcats (19-1, 8-0 Big 12) had moved up three spots in the new Associated Press poll earlier Monday for their highest ranking since 2003.

Bella Fontleroy had 12 points and Edwards had 11 for Baylor (15-3, 4-3), which lost at home for the first time this season. The Bears had been 10-0, including their first three games in the new Foster Pavilion. Aijha Blackwell had 10 points and 11 rebounds.