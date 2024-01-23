🔊 Listen to this

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an NBA game in Dallas on Monday.

DALLAS — Jayson Tatum had 38 points and 11 rebounds, Jaylen Brown scored 35 and the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 119-110 on Monday night.

The NBA-leading Celtics were never in much trouble because their All-Star pair was more efficient on the second night of a back-to-back than the Dallas duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving after four days off.

Tatum and Brown combined to go 24 of 43 from the field while Doncic and Irving were 21 of 50, with Doncic not hitting his first 3-pointer until the fourth quarter and finishing 2 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Doncic had a triple-double with 33 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists. Irving scored 23 coming off an unexpected break when a game at Golden State was postponed following the death of Warriors assistant Dejan Milojević from a heart attack.

Jrue Holiday scored 17 points, while Tatum and Brown each had two blocks and Tatum added three steals as the Celtics finished 8-3 in a stretch of 11 games in 18 days. Boston now gets two days off.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 points for Dallas.

Kristaps Porzingis was out with right knee inflammation, a night after leading the Celtics with 32 points in a 116-107 victory at Houston. The absence means the 7-foot-2 Latvian will go more than two years, at least, without playing in Dallas after the Mavs traded him to Washington in a 2022 blockbuster.

Grant Williams faced the Celtics for the first time since an offseason trade from the team that drafted him in the first round in 2019.

HORNETS 128, TIMBERWOLVES 125

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns scored a franchise-record 62 points, including 44 in the first half, but Charlotte erased an 18-point deficit and stunned Minnesota.

Towns managed just four points on 2-for-10 shooting in the fourth quarter, when the Timberwolves were outscored 36-18. He thought he was fouled on a drive to the basket in the closing seconds and Minnesota trailing by one, then was short on a 3-point attempt on the final possession.

Miles Bridges scored 28 points and Brandon Miller had 27 for the Hornets. Leaky Black ripped the ball away from Towns on his way to the basket to preserve the Hornets’ 10th victory of the season.

Charlotte went ahead for good at 122-121 on P.J. Washington’s floater with 3:21 remaining. LaMelo Ball added 18 points for the Hornets, who had lost seven of their past eight games and had the Eastern Conference’s third-worst mark entering Monday.

CAVALIERS 126, MAGIC 99

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sam Merrill scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half, and Cleveland beat Orlando for its eighth straight victory.

Donovan Mitchell added 25 points and 13 assists for the Cavaliers, who shot 20 for 38 (53%) from 3-point range. Cleveland never trailed and led by 36 points midway through the fourth quarter.

The Cavs’ win streak is one short of the NBA’s longest this season (set by the Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers), and all of it has been accomplished without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, the team’s second- and third-leading scorers.

Jarrett Allen, who didn’t score until the Cavs had a 21-point lead, set a franchise record with his 12th straight double-double, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

BUCKS 122, PISTONS 113

DETROIT — Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and Khris Middleton added 26 points as Milwaukee pulled away late and beat Detroit.

Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists as the Bucks won for the fifth time in six games. Brook Lopez finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Marcus Sasser led the Pistons with 23 points, and fellow reserve Isaiah Stewart had 19 points and eight rebounds. Jaden Ivey led the starters with 17 points as Detroit lost to Milwaukee for the second time in three nights.

GRIZZLIES 108, RAPTORS 100

TORONTO — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 16 of his 27 points in the first quarter, Luke Kennard added a season-high 19 points, and Memphis won its fourth straight north of the border, beating slumping Toronto.

Vince Williams Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Santi Aldama scored 10 points before leaving because of a sore right knee as the short-handed Grizzlies won for the second time in their past six games.

Jackson finished with a career-high six steals, all in the first quarter, as the veteran big man wasted no time breaking his previous mark of five.

RJ Barrett scored 29 points for Toronto, and Scottie Barnes had 22 points and 12 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley had 10 assists but shot 3 for 13 and scored eight points as the Raptors lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

SUNS 115, BULLS 113

PHOENIX — Kevin Durant hit a contested 17-foot jumper with 1.6 seconds left to help the Phoenix Suns erase a 23-point deficit and stun the Chicago Bulls.

The Suns have won six straight.

Durant finished with 43 points, eight assists and six rebounds, one night after scoring 40 in a win over the Indiana Pacers. Bradley Beal scored 18 and Devin Booker added 16.

It was a frantic final minute that saw Durant hit a wide-open 3-pointer — after an offensive rebound by Drew Eubanks — to give the Suns a 113-111 lead with 29.3 seconds remaining. But Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan responded with a short jumper to tie it at 113 with 22.9 seconds left.

That set up the final possession. Grayson Allen threw the inbounds pass to Jusuf Nurkic, who found Durant, who then pulled up for the jumper with Bulls defenders draped all over him. It went in anyway.