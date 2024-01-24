🔊 Listen to this

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons.

General manager Daniel Briere announced Tuesday that Hart had requested and been granted time away from the team. He added that the Flyers will have no further comment.

Messages sent to Hart’s agent, Judd Moldaver, and lawyer, Scott K. Fenton, seeking comment or further clarification of the situation were not immediately returned.

Hart, 25, is coming off one of his worst starts of an otherwise strong season Saturday when he allowed five goals on 15 shots in a loss to Colorado before being pulled. He’s 12-9-3 in his sixth NHL season, the final one of his three-year contract worth $11.9 million.

A native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, outside Edmonton, Hart is set to be a restricted free agent next summer.

The Flyers, who have been one of the league’s most pleasant surprises this season and hold a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night in one of their final games before the All-Star break.

Hart is the latest NHL player to take a leave from his team. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames announced forward Dillon Dube was stepping away indefinitely to attend to his mental health and was under the care of professionals.

LIGHTNING 6, FLYERS 3

The Flyers lost their first game without Hart later Tuesday as Nikita Kucherov had three goals and an assist to lead Tampa Bay. Samuel Ersson made 15 saves in his second consecutive start.

Kucherov scored on a one-timer from the right circle late in the first period. He added a nearly identical goal on a power play 2:24 into the second. He also had an empty-netter in the final minute of the game.

Kucherov moved into the NHL lead with 80 points, continuing his battle with Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon for the top spot.

Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay won for the sixth time in seven games. Michael Eyssimont also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 stops.

Jaime Drysdale and Cam York scored for Philadelphia, which has dropped three in a row. Cam Atkinson had a goal and an assist.

It was Drysdale’s first goal since he was acquired in a Jan. 8 trade with Anaheim for one of the Flyers’ top prospects, Cutter Gauthier.

STARS 5, RED WINGS 4

DETROIT — Roope Hintz scored twice as Dallas downed Detroit.

The Red Wings lost in regulation for only the second time in 10 games (7-2-1). The Stars went 2-1-1 on their four-game road. Dallas is 4-1-1 over the club’s past six road games.

Jamie Benn, Mason Marchment and Esa Lindell also scored for Dallas, which has won seven games in a row over Detroit (4-0-3). Wyatt Johnston had three assists.

David Perron, Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin and J.T. Compher had goals for Detroit.

Jake Oettinger made 30 saves in the Stars net. Red Wings goaltenders Alex Lyon and James Reimer combined to stop 33 shots.

DEVILS EXTEND GM

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils signed general manager Tom Fitzgerald to a multiyear contract extension Tuesday, also giving him the additional title of president of hockey operations.

The Devils have been one of the fastest-rising and most-improved teams in the NHL since Fitzgerald took over for Ray Shero on an interim basis in January 2020. Fitzgerald got the full-time GM job that summer and oversaw the draft selections of Luke Hughes, Dawson Mercer and Simon Nemec, among others.

New Jersey reached the playoffs and advanced to the second round last season, perhaps sooner than expected as part of the organization’s rebuilding process, and Fitzgerald joins coach Lindy Ruff in being rewarded for that success.

“Over the years, he has built a young, powerful and dynamic team that our organization can be proud of,” team co-owner David Blitzer said of Fitzgerald. “Tom has worked tirelessly on revamping the roster via signings, trades and draft picks to build an established core with a focus on not only today but for many years to come. We have considerable talent, both on and off the ice, and I look forward to what the future will bring together.”

Fitzgerald, now 55, joined Shero with the Devils in 2015 after they won the Stanley Cup together during a lengthy stint with Pittsburgh. Fitzgerald was director of player development for Pittsburgh during the title run in 2018-09 before Shero promoted him to assistant general manager.

The Devils job was Fitzgerald’s first running a front office. Along with drafting and developing, he made an aggressive move to acquire forward Timo Meier from San Jose at the 2022 trade deadline and has built a core expected to be a playoff contender for years to come.

“I want to thank David Blitzer and (co-owner) Josh Harris for their commitment to me and my family, in giving me the opportunity to continue to lead the New Jersey Devils,” Fitzgerald said. “This organization has come a long way, and I realize that there is even more work to do as we establish ourselves as consistent contenders and take another big step.

“I’m excited by those challenges and look to bring the Stanley Cup back for the fans of New Jersey. I also want to thank our incredible hockey operations management team and my supportive family who have put me in this position today.”