Inclement weather postponed several high school events on Tuesday.

Pittston Area at Crestwood boys basketball was moved to Wednesday. Berwick at Pittston Area girls basketball was also moved to Wednesday.

Also in boys basketball, Lake-Lehman at Holy Redeemer was rescheduled to Jan. 31 and Nanticoke Area at MMI Prep was moved to Feb. 4. The following boys games haven’t been rescheduled: Berwick at Hazleton Area; Wilkes-Barre Area at Tunkhannock; and Wyoming Valley West at Dallas.

In boys and girls swimming, Lake-Lehman at Hazleton Area will be Wednesday. No makeup dates were set for Pittston Area at Wyoming Valley West and Wyoming Area at Berwick.

COLLEGES

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Misericordia 3, Lancaster Bible 1

Anthony DePalma became the first player in program history to record 1,000 career kills for the Cougars in a home win.

Coming off a debut in the AVCA Division III top 25, the Cougars prevailed 25-17, 13-25, 28-26, 25-20. DePalma had 14 kills to reach the milestone.

Jared Piontkowski added 11 kills and Zane Martin had eight kills and three blocks. Gannon DeFrain had 33 assists and Jackson Fehnel had three blocks.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

LCCC 92, Harrisburg CC 68

Chris Johnson led four players in double figures with 23 points to lift LCCC to a home win.

Matt Panchura added 17 points and was followed by William Preston with 15 and Francois Rountree with 11.