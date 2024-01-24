🔊 Listen to this

In a battle of teams at the top of the standings, Berwick captured the WVC Division 2 wrestling crown with a 53-16 victory over Lake-Lehman on Wednesday.

Kyle Winter (127 pounds), Sawyer Keller (133), Joshua Kishbaugh (145), Jacob Guerriero (152) and Braylon Hawkins (160) led the effort with pinfalls for the Bulldogs.

Jimmy Mitkowski won by major decision at 172 for the Black Knights.

Crestwood 41, Wyoming Valley West 30

Dylan Bellas (107 pounds), Ethan Zabroski (145), Thomas Stavitzski (152), Lincoln Bibla (215) and Kyle Draina (285) all recorded pins to lift the Comets to a win on the road.

The Spartans got a fall from Tanner Pearson (172).

Tunkhannock 36, Hanover Area 30

With the Tigers holding a three-point lead headed into the final bout, Tunkhannock’s Jacob Walsh scored a 9-5 decision at 127 pounds to clinch the victory.

Jayden Thomas (172) and Jordan Milne (189) helped the effort with pinfall wins for the Tigers.

Derek Warman (121), Nathan Wright (133) and Jayden Shortz (139) scored pins for the Hawkeyes.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 46, Berwick 21

After a first quarter that ended tied 10-10, the Patriots clamped down and allowed just 11 points and four buckets from the field the rest of the way.

Rowan Lazevnick led Pittston Area with 17 points while Daniella Ranieli added 12.

The Bulldogs got nine points from Grace Robbins.

Nanticoke Area 59, Pocono Mountain East 31

The Trojanettes used a big second quarter and then allowed just two points in the third to pull away for a non-conference win.

Claire Aufiero scored 21 points to lead the way while Caitlyn Majiros had 13.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 55, Berwick 20

The Wolfpack jumped out to a 20-4 lead after one quarter and picked up the victory from there.

Evan Laybourn-Boddie scored a game-high 26 points, all in the first three quarters, to lead Wilkes-Barre Area. David Jannuzzi finished with 10.

Billy Hanson topped the Bulldogs with five points.

Northwest 67, Montgomery 32

Josh Miner scored a game-high 25 points to lift the Rangers to a road win.

Ryan Miner added 12 points.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lake-Lehman 112, Hazleton Area 56

Carlee Monko (200 free, 50 free) and Karisssa Legaspi (100 fly, 100 back) each won two events and added two more wins in relay events together for the Black Knights.

Milana Daiute won the 200 IM for the Cougars and was on the first-place 400 free relay team.

Swimming unattached in the meet was MMI Prep’s Mary Kate Kupsky, who broke the pool record in the 100 back with a time of 59.49 seconds.

Tunkhannock 80, Holy Redeemer 63

Samantha Roerig finished first in the 100 breast and 100 free while also swimming on the winning 200 free relay team to help the Tigers top the Royals.

The team of Olivia Davis, Arden Brunn, Carly Glaser and Katie Schell won the 200 medley relay for Redeemer.

Berwick 88, Wyoming Area 82

Madilyn Andrews (200 IM, 100 breast) and Madelyn Frey (100 fly, 100 back) won two individual and two relay events apiece as the Bulldogs edged the Warriors.

Wyoming Area’s Ava Menditto won the 50 free.

Wyoming Seminary 72, Nanticoke Area 18

The Blue Knights took first in each event en route to the win.

Abigail Ryu, Trinity Kong and Ava Betnar all won two individual events apiece and combined on a win in the 200 medley relay along with Eva Blaum.

BOYS SWIMMING

Hazleton Area 105, Lake-Lehman 57

The Cougars won the meet and MMI Prep’s Woobie Kupsky had a day to remember, breaking the pool records in both the 200 free (1:41.94) and 100 back (51.41).

Jay Rosenstock topped Hazleton Area with three total wins, including two in relays. Connor Runquist and Jack Kashatus each won twice to lead the Black Knights.

Tunkhannock 134, Holy Redeemer 34

Josh Gaudet touched first in the 200 free and 100 back while picking up two more wins on the Tigers’ 200 free and 400 free relay teams.

Chris Dutko paced the Royals with a victory in the 500 free.

Wyoming Area 50, Berwick 21

Sonny Sabatini and Jonathan Cortez were out in front for the Warriors with event wins.

Graycen Soberick Eyer won the 200 free and 400 free for the Bulldogs.

Wyoming Seminary 75, Nanticoke Area 16

Zhantore Akylbekov (200 IM, 100 fly) and Kevin Yang (200 free, 100 free) both figured in on four wins apiece, including two relay victories.

Aiden Nealon won the 50 free for the Trojans and Brady Rushton prevailed in the 100 breast.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

DeSales 80, Misericordia 78

The Cougars narrowly missed handing the Bulldogs their first MAC Freedom loss of the season as DeSales took the lead with 30 seconds left and a potential tying shot rimmed out at the buzzer.

Nanticoke Area grad Nate Kreitzer hit the 1,000-point milestone for his career in the loss, finishing with 11. Kevin Lazdowsky led Misericordia with 22 while Nick Hornung had 18 points and eight rebounds.

Wilkes 85, Lycoming 43

Lucas Lesko and Joey Zvorsky each scored 12 points as the Colonels were able to get 12 players involved on the scoresheet in a Landmark Conference rout.

Trent Fisher added 10 rebounds for Wilkes.

Lebanon Valley 77, King’s 61

Chris Patton helped cut down a second-half deficit, but the Monarchs couldn’t get closer than seven down the stretch in a MAC Freedom loss. Patton finished with 21 points and three rebounds.

Garrett Burys scored eight for King’s.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

DeSales 70, Misericordia 38

The Cougars went on the road and took a 25-23 lead into halftime before the first-place Bulldogs stormed back after the break, outscoring Misericordia 47-13.

Skylar Bianchi had 20 points for the Cougars.

Lycoming 64, Wilkes 52

Wilkes trailed by just three points on the road at halftime before the Warriors took contol in the third quarter.

Nadia Evanosky scored 10 points with five rebounds to lead the Colonels.

Lebanon Valley 55, King’s 41

Lauren Casey finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for the Monarchs in a road loss.

Caileigh Costello added 12 points while Cadie Lewis had 12 boards.

H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 46, Berwick 21

BERWICK (21) — Farmer 0 0-0 0, Andreas 1 0-0 3, As. Knorr 0 0-0 0, Ochs 0 0-0 2, Fraind 0 0-0 0, Lewis 1 0-0 3, Switzer 1 0-0 2, Al. Knorr 0 0-2 0, Robbins 3 2-4 9, Starr 2 0-0 4, Klinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 2-6 21.

PITTSTON AREA (46) — Ranieli 2 7-9 12, Karp 1 0-0 2, Latona 0 0-0 0, Lazevnick 5 3-3 17, Hintze 1 2-2 5, O’Brien 0 0-0 0, G. Callahan 0 0-0 0, K. Chernouskas 2 0-0 6, N. Callahan 0 0-0 0, Lizza 0 0-0 0, Pointek 0 2-2 2, A. Chernouskas 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 14-16 46.

Berwick`10`3`6`2 — 21

Pittston Area`10`16`11`9 — 46

Three-point goals — BER 3 (Andreas, Lewis, Robbins); PA 8 (Lazevnick 4, K. Chernouskas 2, Ranieli, Hintze)

Nanticoke Area 59, Pocono Mountain East 31

NANTICOKE AREA (59) — S. Cromer 0 0-2 0, Ceruti 1 0-0 3, Majiros 5 3-6 13, C. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Reed 4 0-0 9, Aufiero 8 2-4 21, O. Cromer 0 0-0 0, Donahue 0 0-2 0, Baran 3 0-0 7, Alles 0 0-0 0, Verazin 0 0-0 0, J. Johnson 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 5-14 59.

POCONO MOUNTAIN EAST (31) — Shaheen 1 0-0 2, Snyder 1 1-2 3, Insignia 1 4-4 6, Imhof 1 1-2 3, Dayo 6 0-0 17, James 0 0-0 0, Marshall 0 0-0 0, Mujaj 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-8 31.

Nanticoke Area`15`19`13`12 — 59

Pocono Mtn. East`14`8`2`7 — 31

Three-point goals — NAN 6 (Aufiero 3, Ceruti, Reed, Baran); PME 5 (Dayo 5)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 55, Berwick 20

WILKES-BARRE AREA (55) — Cottle 1 2-2 4, Egbeto 2 0-0 4, Jannuzzi 4 1-2 10, Laybourn-Boddie 9 5-7 26, Argueta 1 0-0 3, Valentin 0 0-0 0, Keating 0 0-0 0, Ramirez 1 2-2 4, Diggs 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Bolden 0 2-2 2, Ford 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-15 55.

BERWICK (20) — Hanson 2 0-0 5, Marquez 0 0-2 0, Hickman 0 2-2 2, Howie 2 0-2 4, Degroat 1 0-0 2, Guzman 0 1-4 1, Powers 1 0-3 2, Seely 0 3-4 3, Bankes 0 0-0 0, Cornelio 0 1-2 1. Totals 6 7-19 20.

Wilkes-Barre Area`20`16`13`6 — 55

Berwick`4`6`6`4 — 20

Three-point goals — WBA 5 (Laybourn-Boddie 3, Jannuzzi, Argueta); BER 1 (Hanson)