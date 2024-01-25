🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Jesse Puljujarvi scored on the first Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins shot Wednesday night.

The Penguins did not stop there.

After creating two high-quality chances in the moments after Puljujarvi’s goal, the Penguins added a team-high 13th goal of the season by Alex Nylander less than four minutes in, doing much of the damage they used to cruise past the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-1 in an Atlantic Division matchup before a crowd of 3,164 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The game was just 3:42 old and the Penguins already had a 2-0 lead on the top half of the scoreboard. The bottom half showed that they got there with the help of an early 9-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Entering the night on a franchise-record, nine-game streak of one-goal games, the Penguins made sure to create a comfort zone.

After connecting on goals 2:37 apart in the early stages of the game, they scored twice in 2:17 midway through the second period to open a 4-0 lead.

The comfortable margin was the first of the calendar year for the Penguins, who are 6-2-2-0 in January to improve to 22-14-5-0.

Rookie goalie Joel Blomqvist, although second in the league in goals against average past the midway point in the season, is still searching for his first shutout. Blomqvist made 23 saves before Hartford broke through on a Brennan Othmann power-play goal at 7:52 of the third period.

Blomqvist stopped Artem Anisimov’s breakaway attempt early in the second period, then Jack St. Ivany and Sam Poulin scored to double the lead.

St. Ivany joined Puljujarvi in finishing with a goal and an assist. Defenseman Ty Smith had two assists to add to his team-leading totals of 22 assists and 28 points.

Hartford entered the night with a chance to match the Penguins in standings points and effectively take over third place in the Atlantic with a better winning percentage.

The Wolf Pack never got started.

Puljujarvi was coming down the right wing when he sent a wrist shot in off the right leg of losing goalie Louis Domingue at 1:05.

Nylander collected a cross-ice pass from Peter Abbandonato in the left circle, skated around Wolf Pack defenseman Mac Hallowell and scored.

Marc Johnstone won a faceoff in the right circle and sent puck back to Smith, who fired a D-to-D pass to a wide-open St. Ivany just inside the blue line in the middle. St. Ivany ripped a slap shot off the crossbar and into the net for a 3-0 lead.

Poulin finished off a 2-on-1 with Puljujarvi when he reacted quickly to the pass being tipped by a Hartford player and managed to lift the puck into the net.

Things heated up briefly between the division rivals with 9:29 remaining when Hartford’s Brandon Scanlin took down Blomqvist with a stick across the throat after the whistle on a Blomqvist save. Scanlin was assessed two minutes for roughing.

NOTES

St. Ivany was the first star, followed by Puljujarvi and Blomqvist. Blomqvist finished with 27 saves. … The Penguins had a 31-28 shot advantage. … Hartford was 1-for-3 on the power play while the Penguins were 0-for-3. … The Penguins play their intrastate rivals Friday and Saturday as they head to Allentown to face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, then host the first-place Hershey Bears.