🔊 Listen to this

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, left, looks to shoot in front of Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, right, during the second half of an NBA game Sunday in Orlando, Fla.

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs dunks during the first half of an NBA game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in Orlando, Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero scored 26 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 113-98 on Sunday night, overcoming Devin Booker’s 44-point effort two days after he had 62 in a loss at Indiana.

Phoenix went more than eight minutes between field goals in the fourth quarter and scored only four points in the last 10 minutes, losing its second straight after a seven-game winning streak.

The Magic’s defensive shutdown was accomplished with a lineup that included the 6-10 Banchero, 6-10 Franz Wagner, 6-11 Moritz Wagner and 6-11 Jonathan Isaac.

“A lot of teams aren’t built the way they are. They’re a massive team,” Phoenix coach Frank Vogel said. “You can attack them if you do it the right way. We didn’t do it well enough or handle their pressure well enough tonight.”

Booker was 17 of 26 from the field and hit 9 of 11 free throws. But he had only two points in the fourth quarter.

“They were playing a physical game the whole game,” said Booker, who is averaging 41 points over his last six games. “I think after the start we had they just reverted to being extra physical and hoping they can’t call every foul.”

The Suns shot 5 for 18 with seven turnovers in a 13-point fourth quarter.

“I don’t think anybody’s probably done that all year to them,” said Isaac, who had two of the Magic’s seven blocks. “For us to get it done like that, especially with the way Booker was rolling, to kind of shut them up in the fourth quarter, it’s amazing.”

Moritz Wagner came off the bench with 16 points and 12 rebounds in 23 minutes.

“What Mo did was give us extra possessions on the offensive glass,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “I don’t think (people) realize how important that is in a game like this, against an elite scoring team, when you get extra possessions.”

Kevin Durant, limited to 12 shots, had 15 points and seven of the Suns’ 23 turnovers.

“I wasn’t very smart with the ball,” he said. “I lead by example by doing stuff like that, and that kind of messed the whole game up. I just think that sets a bad precedent for the team and everybody feeds off of that, and it just snowballs off that. Really that’s what lost the game.”

The Suns made 18 of their first 24 shots, including a long jumper by Durant that gave them a 13-point lead at the start of the second quarter.

Booker finished his 21-point third quarter by scoring the Suns’ final seven points, but as he sat out the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, the Magic moved ahead.

A 3-pointer by Franz Wagner put the Magic up 97-92 just after Booker got back into the game, and another 3-pointer by Isaac made it 104-94 with 3:59 left.

The Suns shot 56% overall, but took only 14 threes, 18 below their season average.

We forced the into the tough, contested twos with sometimes three hands on them,” Mosley said.

Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic sat out because of a sprained left thumb.

HAWKS 126, RAPTORS 125

ATLANTA — Saddiq Bey dunked in a Trae Young miss with 1.1 seconds left to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a win over the Toronto Raptors.

It was the fifth straight loss was for the short-handed Raptors.

The Raptors had taken a one-point lead when a Young turnover in the backcourt led to a Scottie Barnes dunk with seven seconds remaining.

Bey finished with a season-high 26 points and he also grabbed 13 rebounds. Young had 30 points and 12 assists as the Hawks overcame a night where they shot just 6 for 27 (22%) from 3.

Clint Capela finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds for Atlanta and Jalen Johnson had 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Raptors were without three double-digit scorers in RJ Barrett (knee swelling , 19.2 ppg), Immanuel Quickley (quadriceps contusion, 15.5 ppg) and Jakob Poeltl (ankle sprain, 10.6 ppg).

The absence of the 7-foot-1 Poeltl was particularly felt early, as the Hawks had five dunks in the first quarter and attacked the lane regularly. Atlanta finished with a 76-52 advantage in points in the paint and outrebounded the Raptors 51-46.

Jordan Nwora had 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists off the bench for the Raptors in his third game since being acquired in a trade with the Pacers. He only scored three points in his first two games with the Raptors.

Scottie Barnes had 24 points and eight assists for Toronto and Gary Trent Jr. added 16.

Hawks guard Dejounte Murray was ruled out with hamstring soreness shortly before tipoff. The former All-Star who is averaging a career-high 21.2 points per game has been the subjects of trade talks. He had started all 45 games prior to Sunday.

PISTONS 120, THUNDER 104

DETROIT — Jalen Duren had 22 points and a career-high 21 rebounds and Detroit beat Oklahoma City to end the Thunder’s winning streak at five.

Jaden Ivey added 19 points to help the NBA-worst Pistons improve to 6-40. Detroit played without leading scorer Cade Cunningham because of what the team termed “injury management.” Cunningham returned from a knee injury Saturday.

Duren’ had a career-high nine of Detroit’s 15 offensive rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points.

BULLS 104, TRAIL BLAZERS 96

PORTLAND, Ore. — DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and Chicago beat Portland to snap a two-game losing streak.

Coby White added 15 points and 10 assists, and Andre Drummond also had 15 points.

Jerami Grant led Portland with 24 points, and Deandre Ayton had 22 and 12 rebounds. The Blazers have lost four of their last five.

PACERS 116, GRIZZLIES 110

INDIANAPOLIS — Bennedict Mathurin scored 24 points, Jalen Smith made the go-ahead 3-pointer and Indiana beat Memphis.

Smith made it 110-107 with his 3-pointer with 3:10 remaining. He finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Pascal Siakam also had 19 points.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 25 points.