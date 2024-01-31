🔊 Listen to this

Four members of the Wolfpack cracked double-figures as the Wilkes-Barre Area boys basketball team breezed through Pittston Area 66-38 on Tuesday to remain unbeaten in Division 1.

Yariel Argueta led Wilkes-Barre with 17 points. David Jannuzzi had 11, while Evan Laybourn-Boddie and Melvin Egbeto each had 10 points.

Chris Scavo led the Patriots with nine points, and Matt Walter added seven.

Hazleton Area 68, Crestwood 46

Joe Marshall’s 16 points led a group of Cougars in double-figures as Hazleton Area took control of second place in Division 1. Luke Gennaro and Luis Guzman each added 12 points, and Nikoli Santiago rounded out the double-figure scorers for Hazleton with 10 points.

Crestwood was led by Derek Johnson and Matt Sklarosky, who each scored 12 points.

Berwick 58, Wyoming Valley West 57

A second-half comeback fell just short for Wyoming Valley West.

Berwick was led by Jace Degroat, who had 23 points and made six three-pointers. Billy Hanson added 15 for the Bulldogs.

Valley West was led by Maki Wells with a game-high 24 points. The Spartans outscored Berwick 42-28 in the second half.

Dallas 66, Tunkhannock 51

Mikey Cumbo led all scorers with 23 points as the Mountaineers defeated Tunkhannock. Zach Paczewski added 19 points, including four three-pointers.

Ethan Ergott led Tunkhannock with 17 points, and Steven Moore chipped in 15.

Nanticoke Area 62, Lake-Lehman 23

The Trojans had four in double-figures in their rout of Lake-Lehman. Liam Mullery led the team with 16 points, while Mathias Mitchell and Gavin Turak each scored 11, and Jaidyn Johnson added 10.

Alex Smith scored nine points to lead the Black Knights.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest Area 50, Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 11

Ashlyn Hermanofsky led the victorious Rangers with 19 points, while Ava Ruckle added 16.

All 11 points from CMVT came from Haylee Fisher.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Berwick 115, Wyoming Valley West 49

Madelyn Frey set a Berwick Meter and pool record in the 200 IM as the Bulldogs cruised to victory.

Frey, the defending District 2 Class 3A champ in the 200 IM, blazed to the finish line with a record time of 2:26.73, finishing more than a minute ahead of the next-fastest swimmer. She also won the 100 breaststroke, and swam legs on Berwick’s first-place 200 free and 200 medley teams.

BOYS SWIMMING

Wyoming Valley West 97, Berwick 16

Matthias Ryder and Billy Bell each won two individual events to lead the Spartans. Ryder notched victories in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke, while Bell won the 100 fly and 100 free events.

Graycen Soberick Eyer picked up the only win of the day for Berwick in the 400 free.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Wilkes 2, King’s 1

Haylee Bouchard’s second of two goals was an overtime winner as Wilkes edged King’s.

Bouchard knotted the game at 1 with her first score early in the third period, before burying her second for the game-winner in overtime.

Amanda Sokol scored the lone goal for King’s.

H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 66, Pittston Area 38

PITTSTON AREA (38) — LoPresto 3 0-0 6, Clarke 1 0-0 3, Barnic 1 0-0 2, Penatzer 0 0-0 0, Shotwell 0 0-0 0, Walter 3 0-0 7, Jadus 0 0-0 , Scavo 3 0-0 9, McGarry 2 0-0 5, Lynn 2 2-4 6, B. Bilbow 0 0-0 0, Scouten 0 0-0 0, C. Bilbow 0 0-2 0, Salahuddin 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 2-6 38.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (66) — Cottle 3 0-0 7, Egbeto 5 0-0 10, Jannuzzi 4 1-2 11, Valentin 0 0-0 0, Laybourn-Boddie 4 2-2 10, Keating 1 0-0 2, Argueta 7 0-0 17, Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Diggs 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 1-2 1, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Bolden 0 0-0 0, Ford 1 0-0 3, Brooks 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 4-6 66.

Pittston Area`5`12`8`13`– 38

Wilkes-Barre Area`15`24`19`8`– 66

Three-point goals: PA 6 (Scavo 3, Clarke, Walter, McGarry); WBA 8 (Argueta 3, Jannuzzi 2, Cottle, Johnson, Ford).

Hazleton Area 68, Crestwood 46

CRESTWOOD (46) — Sechleer 1 0-0 3, Porro 2 0-0 4, Czapla 2 0-0 5, Johnson 5 0-0 12, Sklarosky 4 2-2 12, Wright 4 2-4 10, Jennings 0 0-0 0, Barna 0 0-0 0, Feisel 0 0-0 0, Biscotti 0 0-0 0, Canela 0 0-0 0, Grevera 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-6 46.

HAZLETON AREA (68) — Gennaro 4 1-2 12, Santiago 4 0-0 10, Stish 4 0-0 9, S. Guzman 4 1-1 9, Saladin 0 0-0 0, Diaz 0 0-0 0, Staffin 0 0-0 0, L. Guzman 4 4-4 12, Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Marshall 6 3-3 16, Reimold 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 9-10 68.

Crestwood`10`11`11`14`– 46

Hazleton Area`18`14`15`21`– 68

Three-point goals: CRE 6 (Johnson 2, Sklarosky 2, Sechleer, Czapla); HAZ 7 (Gennaro 3, Santiago 2, Stish, Marshall).

Berwick 58, Wyoming Valley West 57

BERWICK (58) — Hanson 5 5-8 15, Marquez 1 0-0 2, Hickman 3 2-4 9, Howie 3 3-4 9, Degroat 7 3-4 23, Guzman 0 0-4 0, Seely 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 13-26 58.

WYO. VALLEY WEST (57) — Weatherspoon 3 2-4 9, Wells 8 8-15 24, Terry 0 0-0 0, Stevens 2 0-0 5, Dittus 3 2-3 8, Ingram 0 0-0 0, Muskas 2 0-0 6, Wojciechowski 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 14-22 57

Berwick`14`16`17`11`– 58

Wyo. Valley West`11`4`20`22`– 57

Three-point goals: BER 7 (Degroat 6, Hickman); WVW 4 (Muskas 2, Weatherspoon, Stevens).

Dallas 66, Tunkannock 51

DALLAS (66) — Nocito 3 0-0 7, Faux 1 0-0 2, Flanagan 0 2-2 2, Jones 0 0-0 0, Karosa 0 0-0 0, Paczewski 7 0-0 19, Cumbo 10 1-2 23, Williams 6 1-1 13. T0tals 27 4-5 66.

TUNKHANNOCK (51) — Ergott 7 0-0 17, Moore 5 4-6 15, Gregory 1 0-0 2, Lukasavage 2 0-0 5, Lupinski 0 1-2 1, Mickels 4 0-0 8, Ransom 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 5-8 51.

Dallas`21`22`8`15`– 66

Tunkhannock`10`17`14`10`– 51

Three-point goals: DAL 8 (Paczewski 4, Nocito 2, Cumbo 2); TUN 6 (Ergott 3, Moore, Lukasavage, Ransom).

Nanticoke Area 62, Lake-Lehman 23

LAKE-LEHMAN (23) — Evans 2 0-0 5, A. Smith 2 4-4 9, Palka 1 0-0 3, F. Cronin 1 0-2 3, S. Smith 1 0-0 3, Egbert 0 0-0 0, B. Cronin 0 0-0 0, Corcoran 0 0-0 0, Sparacio 0 0-0 0, Shook 0 0-0 0, Magnotta 0 0-0 0, L. Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 4-6 23.

NANTICOKE AREA (62) — Johnson 5 0-1 10, Remley 0 2-2 2, Turak 5 0-0 11, Brogan 1 0-0 2, E. Ball 2 0-0 5, Michel 0 0-0 0, Spencer 1 0-2 2, Li. Mullery 5 1-4 16, Stachowiak 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 5 1-2 11, D. Ball 1 0-0 3, Yendrziewski 0 0-0 0, Lo. Mullery 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-11 62.

Lake-Lehman`5`12`0`6`– 23

Nanticoke Area`16`17`20`9`– 62

Three-point goals: LL 5 (Evans, A. Smith, Palka, F. Cronin, S. Smith); NAN 8 (Li. Mullery 5, Turak, E. Ball, D. Ball).

H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest Area 50, Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 11

CMVT (11) — Fisher 4 0-0 11, Hons 0 0-0 0, Ott 0 0-0 0, Woodland 0 0-0 0, Dowell 0 0-0 0, Mausteller 0 0-0 0, Roth 0 0-2 0, Rubendall 0 0-0 0, Freshko 0 0-0 0, Readler 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 0-2 11.

NORTHWEST (50) — Bowman 4 0-0 8, Hermanofski 8 2-6 19, Williams 0 2-2 2, Ruckle 7 0-0 16, Moyer 0 0-0 0, Mullins 1 0-0 2, Daniels 0 0-0 0, Crawford 1 0-0 3, Valdez 0 0-2 0. Totals 21 4-10 50.

CMVT`3`0`2`6`– 11

Northwest`8`18`21`3`– 50

Three-point goals: CMVT 3 (Fisher 3); NW 4 (Ruckle 2, Hermanofski, Crawford).