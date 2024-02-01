🔊 Listen to this

Crestwood’s Nicholas Webb works a take down on Wallenpaupack’s Declan Brown in the 114 pound bout Wednesday night in Dallas Township.

DALLAS TWP. — Crestwood wrestling had the juice to get through one opponent on Wednesday night, but the Comets couldn’t overcome a tight turnaround against one of the district’s fiercest teams.

The Comets upended host Dallas in the quarterfinals of the District 2 Class 3A Duals, but were halted in their tracks by Wallenpaupack in the semis, losing 51-15 to the Buckhorns.

“We put up a good fight, we wrestled hard,” Crestwood coach Martin Bibla said after the semifinal bout. “It’s not that it’s late in the season, but the guys looked a little tired today.”

Wallenpaupack, while ending up as the No. 2 seed in the bracket behind Dallas, was the highest-rated team in the field per District 2’s power ranking system — and the Buckhorns showed exactly why.

In a quarterfinal match with Wilkes-Barre Area, Wallenpaupack won 10 matches by pinfall to hang 60 points on the Wolfpack, ultimately winning 60-13.

Crestwood was able to string together a few more competitive matches, but the Buckhorns won by pin in three of their first four matches to build up a lead that held up from start to finish.

“I think there’s a bit of an intimidation factor with Wallenpaupack being good,” Bibla said. “We came out and threw our best 1-2 at them and fell short, but we wrestled with effort, which was nice.”

Kyle Draina had the lone pinfall win for Crestwood in the semis, taking down Wallenpaupack’s George Rafferty in the 285 pound match.

Decision wins from Nicholas Webb (114 pounds), Sam Jeckell (127) and Ethan Zabroski (145) made up the rest of the scoring for Crestwood, with the Comets having to forfeit matches at 133 and 139 pounds due to some injuries that, according to Bibla, have been plaguing the team for a couple of weeks.

To make it to the semis, Crestwood first had to square off with Dallas, a team that the Comets beat head-to-head in the regular season.

That result would hold here in the quarterfinals, with the Comets racing out to a 34-0 lead before settling in and holding on to win 40-29.

The trio of Draina, Jeckell and Webb all won their matches in the quarters as well, the only Comets to go 2-0 on the evening.

Jeckell said after the match that he was in the process of trying to cut weight to get down to 121 pounds, but that didn’t stop him from picking up two wins on Tuesday.

“I was worried going into the day that I might be a little slow and sluggish,” Jeckell said. “I just locked in and wrestled, wrestled like how I practice.”

Crestwood’s tournament isn’t yet over, nor is it for Dallas. Both teams will head to Pittston Area on Saturday to compete in the consolation portion of the tournament. The Comets will take on Delaware Valley while Dallas will face Abington Heights.

Wallenpaupack will square off with top-seeded West Scranton in the Class Class 3A championship at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, also at Pittston Area.

Berwick punches ticket

to Class 2A championship

The Bulldogs were flawless on their home mats, defeating Tunkhannock in the quarters and Lackawanna Trail in the semis to advance to Saturday’s District 2 championship at Pittston Area.

The top seed in the Class 2A field and unbeaten in the Wyoming Valley Conference, Berwick made short work of conference foe Tunkhannock in the quarterfinals, beating the Tigers 60-18.

In the semis, Berwick drew a tough task in Lackawanna Trail, but the Bulldogs picked up five wins by pinfall and a crucial forfeit victory at 127 pounds to beat Trail 42-33.

Berwick will go for the title against second-seeded Honesdale, which hosted and advanced through the other half of the 2A bracket on Wednesday.

The Wyoming Valley Conference’s other representative in the 2A field, Lake-Lehman, will wrestle in the consolation rounds on Saturday. The Black Knights were toppled in their quarterfinal matchup by Western Wayne 60-9, but regrouped to take down Scranton Prep 42-30.

District 2 Class 3A Duals

Semifinals

Wallenpaupack 51, Crestwood 15

107: Ayden Blaut (WAL) pinned Dylan Bellas, 0:31; 114: Nicholas Webb (CRE) dec. over Declan Brown, 6-3; 121: Gio Lomonaco (WAL) pinned Mason Ford, 1:14; 127: Sam Jeckell (CRE) dec. over Nicholas Skokos, 14-8; 133: Jordan Bermudez (WAL) won by forfeit; 139: Immanuel Caufield (WAL) won by forfeit; 145: Ethan Zabrosky (CRE) dec. over Logan Caruso, 9-5; 152: Tristan Braxton (WAL) dec. over Thomas Stavitski, 15-10; 160: Gunnar Myers (WAL) pinned Mariusz Bibla, 0:46; 172: Gabe Caufield (WAL) pinned Gonzalo Lozano, 0:34; 189: Conan Kier (WAL) pinned Nate Wisniewski, 3:54; 215: Xaiden Schock (WAL) pinned Lincoln Bibla, 1:51; 285: Kyle Draina (CRE) pinned George Rafferty, 3:31.

Match started at 189 pounds

Quarterfinals

Crestwood 40, Dallas 29

107: Dylan Bellas (CRE) won by forfeit; 114: Nicholas Webb (CRE) dec. over Jacob Savignano, 8-0; 121: Sidney O’Donnell (DAL) tech. Fall over Nicholas Webb, 15-0; 127: Sam Jeckell (CRE) pinned Aidan Hilburt, 2:53; 133: Noah Moran (DAL) won by forfeit; 139: Troy Jones (DAL) won by forfeit; 145: Lucas Tirpak (DAL) pinned Ethan Zabrosky, 3:29; 152: Myles Tirpak (DAL) dec. over Thomas Stavitski, 5-3; 160: Hunter Pitcavage (DAL) dec. over Mariusz Bibla, 13-8; 172: Gonzalo Lozano (CRE) pinned Travis Cheskiewicz, 3:53; 189: Nate Wisniewski (CRE) pinned Clark Van Orden, 3:05; 215: Lincoln Bibla (CRE) pinned Dan Sabulski, 4:57; 285: Kyle Draina (CRE) pinned Emmett Moore, 5:24

Match started at 172 pounds

Wallenpaupack 60, Wilkes-Barre Area 13

107: Ayden Blaut (WAL) pinned Luke Pollard, 1:45; 114: Carlo Salinas (WBA) dec. over Declan Brown, 7-0; 121: Gio Lomonaco (WAL) pinned Cameron Grohowski, 1:43; 127: Nicholas Skokos (WAL) pinned Ethan Hooper, 1:28; 133: Travis Hummel (WBA) pinned Joseph Blaum, 0:23; 139: Immanuel Caufield (WAL) pinned Amere Tate, 0:45; 145: Liam Evanko (WBA) maj. Dec. over Logan Caruso, 12-2; 152: Tristan Braxton (WAL) pinned Keenan Fernandez, 1:44; 160: Gunnar Myers (WAL) pinned Gene Ardo, 2:32; 172: Gabe Caufield (WAL) pinned Malachi Morgan, 3:32; 189: Conan Kier (WAL) pinned Rex Hrabal, 5:32; 215: Xaiden Schock (WAL) pinned Jacob Estremera, 0:56; 285: George Rafferty (WAL) pinned Matthew Faust, 5:25.

Match started at 172 pounds