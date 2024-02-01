🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Jonathan Gruden nearly ruined a visit by his father.

It was Jon Gruden, however, who left the Mohegan Sun Arena with a victory Wednesday night.

The Toronto Marlies, coached by Jon Gruden, scored the game-winner just 1:18 after a tying goal by Jonathan Gruden in the third period and went on to a 4-1, American Hockey League victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

It was a good night for Dad.

Jon Gruden watched his team win and saw his son score a goal, even if it was for the host Penguins.

Nick Abruzzese scored the game-winner at 8:40 of the third period, then Logan Shaw and Zach Solow added empty-net goals in the final three minutes.

The North Division’s Marlies won in what will be their only visit to Wilkes-Barre this season, improving to 18-14-6-1 in the process.

The Penguins dropped to 23-16-5-0, but held on to third place in the Atlantic Division when the Hartford Wolf Pack lost at home, 4-2 to the Charlotte Checkers. Either the Penguins, with more standings points, or the Wolf Pack, with a higher winning percentage, are the third-best team in the Atlantic Division, something they will try to settle, at least temporarily, Friday night in Connecticut.

Toronto produced the game’s first nine shots on goal Wednesday night, but could not score.

Once the Penguins put their first shot on net with six minutes left in the first period, they came up with the game’s next six shots, including the first two of the second period.

The Marlies then broke through at 4:08 of the second period.

Robert Mastrosimone’s shot into traffic on the left side led to a Joel Blomqvist save and a rebound that Josiah Slavin stuffed home while positioned right next to the right post.

Marc Johnstone’s third-period shot from in front was stopped, but Jonathan Gruden dove and knocked in the rebound as he was passing the right post to end up behind the net.

The effort helped earn Jonathan Gruden the third star of the game.

It was the only shot to get past second star Dennis Hildeby, who made 31 saves to earn the win for Toronto.

Abruzzese’s winner made him the first star.

NOTES

• The Penguins finished with a 32-22 lead in shots, including 31-12 between Toronto’s early dominance and the last 3:01 when a gamble of pulling losing goalie Blomqvist did not pay off.

• The Penguins finished 0-for-3 on the power play, including 53 seconds of 5-on-3 in the second period. The Marlies were 0-for-2.

• The game drew a crowd of 2,916.

• The Penguins have two games left before the all-star break, both on the road. After Hartford, they return to Pennsylvania to play Lehigh Valley Saturday.

• The parent Pittsburgh Penguins sent three players to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Sunday. Defenseman Ryan Shea and right wing Valtteri Puustinen were reassigned while defenseman John Ludvig was shipped here on a conditioning assignment.

Pittsburgh had reassigned left wing Dillon Hamaliuk from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL Saturday.